Chief justice takes notice of civil servants, judges holding dual citizenship
Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar has taken notice of dual citizenship of civil servants and judges of superior and district courts, read a statement issued by the apex court.
Justice Nisar took the notice on Wednesday during the hearing of a service matter case in the court. He directed the secretary of Establishment Division to submit a detailed report containing the names of dual national civil servants from BPS-17 to BPS-22 within 15 days.
The chief justice also directed the “registrar of Supreme Court, Federal Shariat Court and all high courts to submit a list of dual national judges (if any) within 15 days”, read the statement.
Editorial: Dual citizenship
In 2015, the Senate had approved an amendment envisaging a ban on holding dual nationality by judges, armed forces personnel and government officials.
The bill sought amendments to Articles 177 and 193 of the Constitution, stating that no dual nationality holder can become a judge of the Supreme Court or high courts.
“A person in the Service of Pakistan shall not hold dual nationality or citizenship of any foreign country,” said another amendment in Article 240 of the Constitution.
There is already a ban on holding of dual nationality by the personnel of armed forces under the military rules. But after its passage, the bill put a constitutional bar on them as well.
