DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Chief justice takes notice of civil servants, judges holding dual citizenship

Haseeb BhattiJanuary 17, 2018

Email


Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar has taken notice of dual citizenship of civil servants and judges of superior and district courts, read a statement issued by the apex court.

Justice Nisar took the notice on Wednesday during the hearing of a service matter case in the court. He directed the secretary of Establishment Division to submit a detailed report containing the names of dual national civil servants from BPS-17 to BPS-22 within 15 days.

The chief justice also directed the “registrar of Supreme Court, Federal Shariat Court and all high courts to submit a list of dual national judges (if any) within 15 days”, read the statement.

Editorial: Dual citizenship

In 2015, the Senate had approved an amendment envisaging a ban on holding dual nationality by judges, armed forces personnel and government officials.

The bill sought amendments to Articles 177 and 193 of the Constitution, stating that no dual nationality holder can become a judge of the Supreme Court or high courts.

“A person in the Service of Pakistan shall not hold dual nationality or citizenship of any foreign country,” said another amendment in Article 240 of the Constitution.

There is already a ban on holding of dual nationality by the personnel of armed forces under the military rules. But after its passage, the bill put a constitutional bar on them as well.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

1000 characters
Syed Tanwir Hasan
Jan 17, 2018 09:24pm

Well done by Supreme Court.

SHAHID SATTAR
Jan 17, 2018 09:26pm

Please take all steps needed to ensure that any one with dual nationality who has sworn to be faithful to another country does not hold a position which may be harmful to Pakistan's interests in any manner whatsoever in the future. If necessary, ask the national assembly to pass any laws required for this purpose.

Kami
Jan 17, 2018 10:02pm

Keep it up SC,

Kamran
Jan 17, 2018 10:11pm

Very positive step.

EdKaneSteeledoesTHEChaCha
Jan 17, 2018 10:28pm

@SHAHID SATTAR Let us know what it means first and who you are writing to.

Ayub
Jan 17, 2018 10:53pm

There are reports of persons working in the government offices, particularly the foreign office, who are holding the green card / foreign nationality but they have not disclosed this in their personal particulars.

UnshacklePak
Jan 17, 2018 10:57pm

There are so many countries that have leaders and people with dual citizenships. Just because a person is a citizen of another country and working in Pakistan for the state doesn't mean that person has ill intent. Focus should be on getting the corrupt not to try to prevent corruption by worrying about dual citizenship.

Miqbal rangoonwala
Jan 17, 2018 11:50pm

Good and excellent job by supreme Court

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Qadri’s protest and democracy
Updated January 17, 2018

Qadri’s protest and democracy

To the extent that Qadri’s protests are confined to seeking justice for Model Town killings, they are arguably justified
Updated January 17, 2018

ATM fraud

In time, the sophistication of scams is going to rise and online systems of banks could also come under similar attack.
Updated January 17, 2018

Solving Zainab’s murder

THE horrific rape-murder of little Zainab continues to be front and centre in the public consciousness. Following...
January 16, 2018

Holding back Fata reforms

THE initial praise heaped on a part of the Fata reforms — extending the jurisdiction of the Peshawar High Court ...
Updated January 16, 2018

Privatising PIA

IT is difficult to take seriously the claim made by Privatisation Minister Daniyal Aziz that the government intends...
Updated January 16, 2018

Cold-blooded killing

The recent case in Karachi of 25-year-old Intizar Ahmed's murder stands out for its utter senselessness and brutality.