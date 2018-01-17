DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

20 Pakistani migrants found in Slovenia van crash: police

AP | Dawn.comUpdated January 17, 2018

Email


Police in Slovenia say they have found 20 migrants from Pakistan in a van that crashed after entering the country illegally from Croatia.

They say a patrol chased the van, which then swerved off the road due to high-speed early on Wednesday. Several people have been hospitalised, one with serious injuries.

Police say the van had Austrian license plates and a Ukrainian driver who tried to escape by a crossing a river but stopped after a police warning.

The incident illustrates dangers migrants face as they try to cross borders illegally in an attempt to reach wealthy European nations. Several thousand have been stuck in Serbia waiting for a chance to move on.

The United Nation's International Organisation for Migration (IOM) recently estimated that the number of migrants and refugees travelling from Pakistan along the Central and Eastern Mediterranean routes for asylum and jobs in parts of Eastern Europe has been increasing since 2016.

Majority of such people are from Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the IOM said.

Hundreds of thousands of migrants including Syrians, Iraqis, Pakistanis and Afghans have entered Europe in recent years.

At the height of the refugee crisis in 2015, over a million migrants arrived in Europe by sea, though the numbers have declined since a 2016 deal between Turkey and the European Union.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
Talha
Jan 17, 2018 08:12pm

Refugees and illegal migrants should be sent back to their countries

Emilio Villanueva
Jan 17, 2018 08:47pm

No, they should not be sent back to their countries, please help them to find jobs and education.

Abhishek
Jan 17, 2018 09:28pm

Kashmiris should note.

Shakil
Jan 17, 2018 11:51pm

@Abhishek yes indeed, you meant Indians are not going to other countries for better opportunities? legal and illegal included. There are more Indians everywhere than any other nationality!

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Qadri’s protest and democracy
Updated January 17, 2018

Qadri’s protest and democracy

To the extent that Qadri’s protests are confined to seeking justice for Model Town killings, they are arguably justified
Updated January 17, 2018

ATM fraud

In time, the sophistication of scams is going to rise and online systems of banks could also come under similar attack.
Updated January 17, 2018

Solving Zainab’s murder

THE horrific rape-murder of little Zainab continues to be front and centre in the public consciousness. Following...
January 16, 2018

Holding back Fata reforms

THE initial praise heaped on a part of the Fata reforms — extending the jurisdiction of the Peshawar High Court ...
Updated January 16, 2018

Privatising PIA

IT is difficult to take seriously the claim made by Privatisation Minister Daniyal Aziz that the government intends...
Updated January 16, 2018

Cold-blooded killing

The recent case in Karachi of 25-year-old Intizar Ahmed's murder stands out for its utter senselessness and brutality.