DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Govt working on strategy to reform tax structure, says Abbasi

Dawn.comJanuary 17, 2018

Email


Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday said a new tax strategy was in the works which, when implemented, would see an increase in the minimum threshold of taxable income and would also feature an amnesty scheme, Radio Pakistan reported.

Speaking at the Pakistan Economic Forum in Islamabad, Abbasi said several measures were being considered by the incumbent government as part of proposed tax reforms.

One such measure, he said, was to "lower tax slabs for individual taxpayers," whereas increasing the "threshold of taxable income" and allowing one-time amnesties were also on the table.

"Enhancing tax collection is vital to provide incentives and services to the people of the country," the premier was quoted as saying by Radio Pakistan.

PM Abbasi also emphasised the need to increase the country's falling exports, saying we need to take our exports above $50-60 billion.

He stressed on the need for strengthening local industries, reminding that the PML-N government did give incentives to exporters, although he admitted that more needs to be done to make our industries competitive.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
Harmony-1©
Jan 17, 2018 08:50pm

You are working on strategy to reform tax structure when your Govt is on last breath? Marvellous!

Lahori kid
Jan 17, 2018 09:58pm

Tax reforms is welcome news, but without accountability, its a waste of time, no question the government must work on collecting more taxes, it needs to start with the politicians, the rich and the powerful, why keep making Pakistanis pay more while the politicians enjoy keeping their monies hidden one way or another.

Humanitarian APPROACH
Jan 17, 2018 11:52pm

@Harmony-1© Do it now. Time is short.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Qadri’s protest and democracy
Updated January 17, 2018

Qadri’s protest and democracy

To the extent that Qadri’s protests are confined to seeking justice for Model Town killings, they are arguably justified
Updated January 17, 2018

ATM fraud

In time, the sophistication of scams is going to rise and online systems of banks could also come under similar attack.
Updated January 17, 2018

Solving Zainab’s murder

THE horrific rape-murder of little Zainab continues to be front and centre in the public consciousness. Following...
January 16, 2018

Holding back Fata reforms

THE initial praise heaped on a part of the Fata reforms — extending the jurisdiction of the Peshawar High Court ...
Updated January 16, 2018

Privatising PIA

IT is difficult to take seriously the claim made by Privatisation Minister Daniyal Aziz that the government intends...
Updated January 16, 2018

Cold-blooded killing

The recent case in Karachi of 25-year-old Intizar Ahmed's murder stands out for its utter senselessness and brutality.