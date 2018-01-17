DAWN.COM

32 bank accounts compromised in Rawalpindi ATM skimming incident

Tahir NaseerJanuary 17, 2018

Hundreds of thousands of rupees have been skimmed out of 32 accounts of a private bank located in the Saddar area of Rawalpindi, indicating the presence of ATM hackers in the twin cities including Islamabad, DawnNews reported on Wednesday.

Reports of unauthorised withdrawals have caused a panic among account holders, whereas the bank's staff seem helpless in the face of the security breach, simply promising those affected that their stolen monies will be returned within 45 days.

One of the 32 affectees is a student named Aliza. During an interview with DawnNews, she said she was studying in Malaysia when she got a weekly statement from her bank, showing Rs400,000 in unauthorised withdrawals between January 13 and 14.

She said she borrowed money from friends and immediately flew back home, where she was assured by bank manager Kamran Yousuf that her money would be returned within 45 days.

The bank manager told DawnNews that ATM hackers had also stolen from the accounts of the bank's own staff, with a bulk of withdrawals made in Karachi.

The manager said that 1,800 ATMs have been blocked across Pakistan, while the bank's higher-ups have sought the State Bank's help in dealing with the problem.

Incidents of ATM skimming are on the rise in Pakistan, with at least six Chinese men, said to be members of an organised gang, apprehended in Karachi last week.

Skimmers are physical devices that are installed over the actual ATM card slots that capture data from cards' magnetic strips, which are later copied onto replica cards that are used to conduct fraudulent transactions.

Read more

On DawnNews

Nazeer
Jan 17, 2018 06:48pm

So sorry to see the uncontrolled wave of hackers. Why are banks so helpless to control this situation. Banks must evolve new advanced security features so that hackers are unable to hack the hard earned money of customers...

Waqar Ahmad
Jan 17, 2018 07:12pm

The banks must update their ATM protection technology. They are using decade old obsolete technology. FIA should caught the gang who is behind these stealing.

hassan
Jan 17, 2018 07:25pm

When you pay a bill online, you are sent a one time password on your mobile. Why can't this be done for ATM withdrawals?

faung wan
Jan 17, 2018 07:38pm

these are Chinese hackers in pakistan .

