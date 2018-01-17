ECP announces share of seats for national, provincial assemblies

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday announced that it has finalised every district's share of general seats in the national and provincial assemblies, and also issued a notification in this regard.

According to the ECP notification, Karachi Central's share of seats in the National Assembly (NA) stands at 3.79 and 8.07 in provincial, Karachi East's 3.71 in NA and 7.90 in provincial, Karachi South's 2.28 in NA and 4.86 in provincial, Karachi West's 4.99 in NA and 10.63 in provincial, Korangi's 3.13 in NA and 6.67 in provincial, and Malir District's 2.56 in NA and 5.45 in provincial.

Meanwhile, Lahore's share of seats was determined at 14.26 in NA and 30.04 in provincial, Faisalabad's 10.09 in NA and 21.26 in provincial, Peshawar's 5.45 in NA and 13.85 in provincial, and Rawalpindi's 6.93 in NA and 14.59 in provincial.

Federal capital Islamabad's share in the NA was set at three seats.

The ascertained share of seats, according to the ECP notification, was calculated by dividing a district's population (obtained through 2017 Census) with its set quota.

The calculated shares, most of which are in decimals, will be rounded off to the nearest whole number once the delimitation process is completed.

