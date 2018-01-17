DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

ECP announces share of seats for national, provincial assemblies

Fahad ChaudhryUpdated January 17, 2018

Email


The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday announced that it has finalised every district's share of general seats in the national and provincial assemblies, and also issued a notification in this regard.

According to the ECP notification, Karachi Central's share of seats in the National Assembly (NA) stands at 3.79 and 8.07 in provincial, Karachi East's 3.71 in NA and 7.90 in provincial, Karachi South's 2.28 in NA and 4.86 in provincial, Karachi West's 4.99 in NA and 10.63 in provincial, Korangi's 3.13 in NA and 6.67 in provincial, and Malir District's 2.56 in NA and 5.45 in provincial.

Read: Islamabad, four provincial capitals to get more NA seats

Meanwhile, Lahore's share of seats was determined at 14.26 in NA and 30.04 in provincial, Faisalabad's 10.09 in NA and 21.26 in provincial, Peshawar's 5.45 in NA and 13.85 in provincial, and Rawalpindi's 6.93 in NA and 14.59 in provincial.

Federal capital Islamabad's share in the NA was set at three seats.

The ascertained share of seats, according to the ECP notification, was calculated by dividing a district's population (obtained through 2017 Census) with its set quota.

The calculated shares, most of which are in decimals, will be rounded off to the nearest whole number once the delimitation process is completed.

Photo by author
Photo by author

Photo by author
Photo by author

Photo by author
Photo by author

Photo by author
Photo by author

Photo by author
Photo by author

Photo by author
Photo by author

Photo by author
Photo by author

Photo by author
Photo by author

Photo by author
Photo by author

Photo by author
Photo by author

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
GUEST
Jan 17, 2018 07:49pm

So Karachi has 20.46 seats in national and 43.58 seats in sindh assembly. Good news.

Javed
Jan 17, 2018 08:24pm

No single province should have more than 49% seats in the legislature. Otherwise, the feeling of disenfranchisement in the rest of the country is only natural.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Qadri’s protest and democracy
Updated January 17, 2018

Qadri’s protest and democracy

To the extent that Qadri’s protests are confined to seeking justice for Model Town killings, they are arguably justified
Updated January 17, 2018

ATM fraud

In time, the sophistication of scams is going to rise and online systems of banks could also come under similar attack.
Updated January 17, 2018

Solving Zainab’s murder

THE horrific rape-murder of little Zainab continues to be front and centre in the public consciousness. Following...
January 16, 2018

Holding back Fata reforms

THE initial praise heaped on a part of the Fata reforms — extending the jurisdiction of the Peshawar High Court ...
Updated January 16, 2018

Privatising PIA

IT is difficult to take seriously the claim made by Privatisation Minister Daniyal Aziz that the government intends...
Updated January 16, 2018

Cold-blooded killing

The recent case in Karachi of 25-year-old Intizar Ahmed's murder stands out for its utter senselessness and brutality.