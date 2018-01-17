SC issues arrest orders for Punjab police officials with fake degrees

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday, after being briefed by Punjab Additional Prosecutor Mohammad Jafar, issued arrest orders for officers who had used fake degrees to get inducted into Punjab police, DawnNews reported.

A three-member bench of the apex court, presided over by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, was hearing an appeal filed by the Punjab government against a judgement of the Lahore High Court, which — similar to a trial court earlier — had ruled that a departmental investigation against the seven accused of using fake degrees to gain employment into Rawalpindi police was enough.

The officials had subsequently been released.

The additional prosecutor, however, in Wednesday's session reminded the SC that a departmental investigation is not equivalent to criminal action and that both can take place simultaneously. At this, the SC ordered for the trial court to conduct a fresh hearing and give its verdict accordingly.

The court also issued arrest orders for the defendants nominated in the cases and directed those out on bail to submit their bonds.

The Supreme Court, during Wednesday's session, also took notice of the dual nationality of civil servants (grade 17 and above) as well as judges, instructing the federal government and registrar high courts to submit their detailed reports within 15 days.