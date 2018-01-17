SC issues arrest orders for Punjab police officials with fake degrees
The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday, after being briefed by Punjab Additional Prosecutor Mohammad Jafar, issued arrest orders for officers who had used fake degrees to get inducted into Punjab police, DawnNews reported.
A three-member bench of the apex court, presided over by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, was hearing an appeal filed by the Punjab government against a judgement of the Lahore High Court, which — similar to a trial court earlier — had ruled that a departmental investigation against the seven accused of using fake degrees to gain employment into Rawalpindi police was enough.
The officials had subsequently been released.
The additional prosecutor, however, in Wednesday's session reminded the SC that a departmental investigation is not equivalent to criminal action and that both can take place simultaneously. At this, the SC ordered for the trial court to conduct a fresh hearing and give its verdict accordingly.
The court also issued arrest orders for the defendants nominated in the cases and directed those out on bail to submit their bonds.
The Supreme Court, during Wednesday's session, also took notice of the dual nationality of civil servants (grade 17 and above) as well as judges, instructing the federal government and registrar high courts to submit their detailed reports within 15 days.
The magnitude of the "Fake degrees" in society has reached to an alarming degree!
Thorough investigation is required to go to the root of the problem...
Such kind of inquiries must have been conducted in every department earlier, when AXACT scandal was surfaced. A true sign of nonprofessional management from top to roots. But all is well that ends well, So keep going for betterment.
@AKA Why Punjab Police only, SC should order a standing orders to arrest all fake degree holders all over the country and recover all the pay and facilities from fake degree holders to government treasury, with rigorous punishments and ban from any future public office.
Publish the name, rank and photo of all those who used fake degrees for employment. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi / Kuwait . zaidi.formerdiplomat@hotmail.com