ATC grants PTI leaders bail in terrorism cases
An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Wednesday granted an interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders Shireen Mazari, Asad Umar and Arif Alvi after they surrendered in three terrorism cases, DawnNews reported.
Mazari, Umar and Alvi are among at least 28 others that have been nominated in cases regarding attacks on Parliament House, Pakistan Television (PTV) building and former senior superintendent of police Asmatullah Junejo during the anti-government protests in 2014.
The PTI leaders were granted bail after they surrendered and appeared in court for the first time since being nominated. They have been ordered to pay Rs100,000 in surety bonds to secure their bail.
The leaders, however, requested the court to accept their bail sum in cash instead of bonds which was accepted by ATC judge Shahrukh Arjumand who was hearing the case.
The ATC, however, declined the leaders' demand to reschedule the next hearing — to be held on January 23 — since an accountability court will hear an ongoing corruption reference against former premier Nawaz Sharif on the same date.
Earlier, Mazari exchanged heated words with the security staff for refusing to allow her car entry into the judicial complex.
"Nawaz Sharif is allowed in court premises with a motorcade. Why is he allowed to enter the judicial complex but not us?" she asked.
'No alliance with PPP'
Talking to the media outside the court, Alvi rejected the notion that PTI was forming an alliance with the PPP, saying that PTI workers would never respond to PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari's "call for corruption".
Explaining the reason behind joining Pakistan Awami Tehreek's (PAT) protest — that will also be joined by the PPP — Alvi said that his party was only joining the protest to demand justice for the 2014 Model Town killings. He further clarified that Zardari and PTI chief Imran Khan will attend the protests at different times.
PAT has announced to hold a rally to demand justice for the 2014 Model Town killings, allegedly on the orders of Punjab government officials, on The Mall in Lahore, supported by major parties including the PPP and PTI.
Imran and Zardari have repeatedly criticised each other's parties' governance and have rejected any chance of an alliance between their parties.
Comments (6)
What a shame, and they are laughing like they won the case.
@Hope. Because they have done nothing wrong
It's a true example of politically motivated case. There is no evidence that they were involved in attack on PTV...yet being nominated just to malign them as well.
@Hope. initially thought it is not worth replying but are you really not seeing that the events unfold on those days when these acts were performed has change our society. Now not only people and knows the big criminals but the institutions are investigating them who were beyond any law. Thanks to one man who has done enough for this nation called IK and now I don't care whether he win next election or not as long as institutions work which will not let anyone escapes the crime.
@Danyal Shah @ farjee,
Ideal worship, or idol worship are both wrong. Learn to be honest. I don't want to waste my time so just remember, they are all " madari's" charmers, only answer me back when they act mature. Remember holding a state hostage is a crime around the world, they deserves a jail cell.
@Hope. Then I guess you are happy with the alternative of IK! Now with regards to idol worshipping that is only done with some actions on the ground.. I don't want to list what IK has done to this country in field of sport, education, health, safety in provincial government just to name few.. But I guess I was right initially for not wasting my time initially. Enjoy your day :)