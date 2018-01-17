Mardan minor girl assaulted before murder, claim doctors
MARDAN: The district nazim and local doctors have claimed that the four-year-old girl, whose body was found on Sunday evening, was assaulted before her murder.
District nazim Himayatullah Mayar told Dawn that the toddler was playing outside her house in Gojar Ghari area of the district when unidentified assailant picked her up and took her to the nearby sugarcane field where she was raped and later strangled to death.
The body of the victim was found a day later on Sunday evening.
Mr Mayar said that postmortem report suggested that the victim was raped. He said that there were marks of strangulation on her neck. He said that so far they were satisfied with police investigations. However, he said that police were trying to hide sexual assault on the victim.
“Police are just trying to save the image of provincial government by distorting facts,” said Mr Mayar. He added that so far no functionary of the provincial government visited the family of the victim nor bothered to condemn the incident.
The nazim said that ANP would protest the incident on Wednesday (today). He also criticised media for ignoring the incident.
The doctors and relatives of the victim also suspect that the toddler was raped before she was strangled to death. The girl had gone missing on Saturday evening and her body was found at a sugarcane field on Sunday evening. Police confirmed on Monday that she was strangled to death and there were bruises on her body.
The doctors at the district headquarters hospital and relatives of the girl told this scribe on the condition of anonymity that they were 95 per cent sure that she was raped before being murdered.
One of her relatives accused the district police of hushing up the matter and feeding an alternative story to media and people. He equated the incident with that of Kasur where seven-year-old Zainab Ansari was raped and later strangled to death.
He alleged that police had taken Zahir Mohammad, the complainant in the case and maternal uncle of the victim, to the police station and pressurised him to refrain from talking to reporters.
He said that police had given three days for results of the forensic test of the swabs taken from the body of the victim. “The deadline expires today,” he added.
He said that they would hold protest as well as press conference if police officials and doctors did not give them the real result of the forensic test.
Published in Dawn, January 17th, 2018
Comments (12)
Wake up PTI. KP daughters are also your daughters.
Will not PTI leadership visit the deceased family or will PTI say that provincial government has failed?
Raping a toddler is an unpardonable crime. A jail term is too good for these sick peoples. The law needs to bring back hanging or the electric chair. Even that’s too soft. It’s happening all over the world, therefore it is paramount that the law bring back harsh punishments to all the perverts, regardless of who they are.
Where is pti now?
@Hema Whilst I agree that harsh punishments are required, that, by itself is not enough. Pakistan has an absolutely miserable track record when it comes to convictions for pedophiles. They do not fear the punishments, because they don't believe they will be caught and charged, let alone convicted. What needs to improve is law enforcement in general, so the public can have some trust and faith in the police force and the legal system
Very strange that the district nazim, who heads the local government, is blaming the provincial government for this heinous crime. He seems to cosider killing an innocent no crime unless victim is sexually assaulted too. If he can declare 7 September a local holiday in Mardan district, he should ask himself what efforts he has done to create awareness about the sanctity oh human life .
@Omar He is blaming PTI for ignoring this heinous crime and escalating the same issue in Punjab. It's so dirty and disgusting that we are playing politics on the dead bodies of our children.
seems like the perfect conspiracy story or an actually executed plan against KPK PTI Gov. its so convenient. Get this heinous crime committed and then probably kill the person who was used in this crime. So, KPK police will never be able to find him. and then onwards, if someone mentions Kasur, the rebuke would be Mardan.
AAAAh the sinful world of politics and democracy.
Imran Khan needs to make a public statement on this ASAP and explain what the government will do, both to solve the case and against any police misconduct.
@Arif KPK govt not failed see the difference that KPK police got trust of family in investigation, whereas punjab police failed to get it 12 times in Kausur in last year.
No coverage on electronic media, no talk show, no column in news paper and no hash tag. Is KPK not part of Pakistan?
It is happening everywhere. Please recognise, acknowledge, summarily sit and devise a law for his heinous and grotesque of all crimes.