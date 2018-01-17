India to buy over 160,000 guns worth $553 million for border troops
India will buy more than 160,000 guns worth $553 million for troops on its disputed, high-altitude borders, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.
The defence acquisition council cleared the purchase of 72,400 assault rifles and 93,895 carbines for 35 billion rupees ($553m) in a meeting chaired by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
The weapons will be bought to “enable the defence forces to meet their immediate requirement for the troops deployed on the borders,” the ministry said in a statement.
New Delhi has signed several big-ticket defence deals since Prime Minister Narendra Modi stormed to power in 2014.
India — the world's largest defence importer — has been investing tens of billions in updating its Soviet-era military hardware to counter long-standing territorial disputes with its nuclear-armed neighbours China and Pakistan.
India and China fought a brief war in 1962 over their border and last year were involved in a months-long showdown over a disputed Himalayan plateau.
India is also mired in conflict in the Himalayan region of Kashmir where roughly 500,000 soldiers are deployed.
Comments (28)
Each gun costs $3500. Seems costly?
What a stupid joke?
So expect more attack
Good.... for the guns-selling countries..
A delightful day for foreign arms manufacturers.
Why?
500 million Indians don’t have toilets
Great news.
What a shame. These guns and ammo are useless against Pakistan. Besides, 90% of Indians starve, but modi spends on frivolous PR acts, before elections.
Yes don’t spend any money on education, health and jobs.
wasteful expenditure should be avoided.
They are buying weapons for an offensive war yet they blame Pakistan for everything and US as usual turns a blind eye.
A great buy
About $3000 a piece! Who is the lucky supplier?
Maybe feed the hungry soldiers as well. Just saying...
More weapons = more bloodshed.
It doesn’t nit say who from? I suspect it is Israel!
@Karido either China, Israel, Russia or the west they supply weapons to IndoPak my people, my family. I'm sad as most of IndoPak don't see that how we are both getting fooled so badly for so long.
Jai Hind! Pakistan Zindabad!
IndoPak Blood Brothers 4 Life!
@Imtiaz Ali Khan I hope people of the continent listen to your sane and passionate appeal. Presently people are blinded by the hate instilled by respective governments and fail to realize that our roots are same.
Feed your soilders first so they use and fight with love a passion for their country.
@Zak : And moreover I am worried of the day when citizens will stop paying taxes, which is how the military gets supported!
@amir_indian Then why waste money on arms, spend here, to feed people.
@Zak , wow, 90% Indians starve? Why leave the rest 10%
This is what politicians does keep the tension between two countries then do deals like this and get big kick backs and get richer.
Spend this money earned by poor nation...It should have been spent on toilets and welfare of people for betterment rather killing innocent people on borders.
These weapons will be used against Pakistan and the poor civilians and soldiers near the border will be the victims of this madness. Humanity needs to look at it self and see what we as a race has done to the planet, other creatures and each other. We all belong to the human family. It is time we acted as such.
Who is the supplier