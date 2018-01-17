DAWN.COM

India to buy over 160,000 guns worth $553 million for border troops

AFPUpdated January 17, 2018

India will buy more than 160,000 guns worth $553 million for troops on its disputed, high-altitude borders, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

The defence acquisition council cleared the purchase of 72,400 assault rifles and 93,895 carbines for 35 billion rupees ($553m) in a meeting chaired by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The weapons will be bought to “enable the defence forces to meet their immediate requirement for the troops deployed on the borders,” the ministry said in a statement.

New Delhi has signed several big-ticket defence deals since Prime Minister Narendra Modi stormed to power in 2014.

India — the world's largest defence importer — has been investing tens of billions in updating its Soviet-era military hardware to counter long-standing territorial disputes with its nuclear-armed neighbours China and Pakistan.

India and China fought a brief war in 1962 over their border and last year were involved in a months-long showdown over a disputed Himalayan plateau.

India is also mired in conflict in the Himalayan region of Kashmir where roughly 500,000 soldiers are deployed.

Comments (28)

Jan 17, 2018 01:26am

Each gun costs $3500. Seems costly?

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 17, 2018 01:40am

What a stupid joke?

Sadiq
Jan 17, 2018 01:45am

So expect more attack

Rahshid KHAN
Jan 17, 2018 01:56am

Good.... for the guns-selling countries..

Harmony-1©
Jan 17, 2018 02:37am

A delightful day for foreign arms manufacturers.

Dr General
Jan 17, 2018 03:31am

Why?

BhaRAT
Jan 17, 2018 03:39am

500 million Indians don’t have toilets

420
Jan 17, 2018 04:27am

Great news.

Zak
Jan 17, 2018 04:30am

What a shame. These guns and ammo are useless against Pakistan. Besides, 90% of Indians starve, but modi spends on frivolous PR acts, before elections.

Ravi
Jan 17, 2018 04:38am

Yes don’t spend any money on education, health and jobs.

Gaurav
Jan 17, 2018 04:40am

wasteful expenditure should be avoided.

lafanga
Jan 17, 2018 04:45am

They are buying weapons for an offensive war yet they blame Pakistan for everything and US as usual turns a blind eye.

Mamamiya
Jan 17, 2018 04:52am

A great buy

Karido
Jan 17, 2018 05:05am

About $3000 a piece! Who is the lucky supplier?

Khalid_Toronto
Jan 17, 2018 06:18am

Maybe feed the hungry soldiers as well. Just saying...

Bipul
Jan 17, 2018 06:55am

More weapons = more bloodshed.

Riaz
Jan 17, 2018 07:02am

It doesn’t nit say who from? I suspect it is Israel!

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jan 17, 2018 07:56am

@Karido either China, Israel, Russia or the west they supply weapons to IndoPak my people, my family. I'm sad as most of IndoPak don't see that how we are both getting fooled so badly for so long.

Jai Hind! Pakistan Zindabad!

IndoPak Blood Brothers 4 Life!

Ramesh K. Sharma
Jan 17, 2018 08:38am

@Imtiaz Ali Khan I hope people of the continent listen to your sane and passionate appeal. Presently people are blinded by the hate instilled by respective governments and fail to realize that our roots are same.

KB
Jan 17, 2018 08:52am

Feed your soilders first so they use and fight with love a passion for their country.

Zak
Jan 17, 2018 09:46am

@Zak : And moreover I am worried of the day when citizens will stop paying taxes, which is how the military gets supported!

amir_indian
Jan 17, 2018 09:59am

On their trip to Gujarat Wednesday, PM Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu will also visit a Centre of Excellence for Vegetables in Vadrad village, Sabarknatha. The 10.5-hectare centre of excellence has been set under the joint initiative Indo-Israel Agricultural Project (IIAP).

Kashmiri
Jan 17, 2018 10:05am

@amir_indian Then why waste money on arms, spend here, to feed people.

JS
Jan 17, 2018 10:16am

@Zak , wow, 90% Indians starve? Why leave the rest 10%

RIZ
Jan 17, 2018 11:15am

This is what politicians does keep the tension between two countries then do deals like this and get big kick backs and get richer.

Immortal Opinions
Jan 17, 2018 11:32am

Spend this money earned by poor nation...It should have been spent on toilets and welfare of people for betterment rather killing innocent people on borders.

Shah
Jan 17, 2018 12:37pm

These weapons will be used against Pakistan and the poor civilians and soldiers near the border will be the victims of this madness. Humanity needs to look at it self and see what we as a race has done to the planet, other creatures and each other. We all belong to the human family. It is time we acted as such.

Iftehar
Jan 17, 2018 01:00pm

Who is the supplier

