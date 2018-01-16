DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

SSP Rao Anwar survives attempt on life in Malir, three attackers killed

Dawn.comUpdated January 16, 2018

Email


Rao Anwar per hamla: jawabi firing se 2 dehshat gar halaak

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Rao Anwar survived an attempt on life when suspected assailants attacked his convoy in Karachi on Monday, DawnNews reported.

SSP Anwar remained unhurt in the attack, police said, adding that a suicide attacker blew himself up near the convoy while two other attackers were killed in retaliatory fire by policemen.

Later, talking to media persons, Anwar said that one attacker collided with the APC travelling in front of the convoy and blew himself. "Policemen exchanged fire with other attackers, killing two of them, while few others were seen fleeing from the scene," he added.

The convoy came under attack by assailants when the senior official was heading towards his home in Malir Cantt. At least four policemen travelling in the convoy sustained bullet wounds, police said.

Police, Rangers and other security personnel reached the blast site soon after the attack and cordoned off the area. A search operation was also launched in the area to apprehend the attacker who had fled the scene.

SSP Rao Anwar survived an attack in 2015 during which assailants hurled grenades and opened fire on his convoy while the police officer was returning home from the residence of slain DSP Fateh Muhammad Sangi.

The ‘encounter specialist’

Rao Anwar, called the ‘encounter specialist’ by some, is known for carrying out 'encounters' of controversial nature against outlaws and has claimed in the past to have killed militants belonging to various terrorist organisations and the then-Mohajir Qaumi Movement activists during his raids.

Know more: Footprints: Justice, of sorts

The majority of such cases remained unquestioned, apart from the few where the families of those shot dead moved the court.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

January 16, 2018

Holding back Fata reforms

THE initial praise heaped on a part of the Fata reforms — extending the jurisdiction of the Peshawar High Court ...
Updated January 16, 2018

Privatising PIA

IT is difficult to take seriously the claim made by Privatisation Minister Daniyal Aziz that the government intends...
Updated January 16, 2018

Cold-blooded killing

The recent case in Karachi of 25-year-old Intizar Ahmed's murder stands out for its utter senselessness and brutality.
Updated January 15, 2018

Aggressive remarks from India

INDIAN army chief Gen Bipin Rawat has once again stirred controversy with hawkish and arguably reckless comments...
January 15, 2018

Reforming justice

JUSTICE delayed is justice denied. This maxim encapsulates all that is amiss with Pakistan’s dysfunctional ...
January 15, 2018

Rabies-free Karachi

ONE of the more distressing practices that has become the norm in Pakistan is to carry out culls of packs of stray...