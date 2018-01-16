SSP Rao Anwar survives attempt on life in Malir, three attackers killed

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Rao Anwar survived an attempt on life when suspected assailants attacked his convoy in Karachi on Monday, DawnNews reported.

SSP Anwar remained unhurt in the attack, police said, adding that a suicide attacker blew himself up near the convoy while two other attackers were killed in retaliatory fire by policemen.

Later, talking to media persons, Anwar said that one attacker collided with the APC travelling in front of the convoy and blew himself. "Policemen exchanged fire with other attackers, killing two of them, while few others were seen fleeing from the scene," he added.

The convoy came under attack by assailants when the senior official was heading towards his home in Malir Cantt. At least four policemen travelling in the convoy sustained bullet wounds, police said.

Police, Rangers and other security personnel reached the blast site soon after the attack and cordoned off the area. A search operation was also launched in the area to apprehend the attacker who had fled the scene.

SSP Rao Anwar survived an attack in 2015 during which assailants hurled grenades and opened fire on his convoy while the police officer was returning home from the residence of slain DSP Fateh Muhammad Sangi.

The ‘encounter specialist’

Rao Anwar, called the ‘encounter specialist’ by some, is known for carrying out 'encounters' of controversial nature against outlaws and has claimed in the past to have killed militants belonging to various terrorist organisations and the then-Mohajir Qaumi Movement activists during his raids.

The majority of such cases remained unquestioned, apart from the few where the families of those shot dead moved the court.