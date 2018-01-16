DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

SSP Rao Anwar survives attempt on life in Malir, three attackers killed

Dawn.comUpdated January 16, 2018

Email


Rao Anwar per hamla: jawabi firing se 2 dehshat gar halaak

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Rao Anwar survived an attempt on life when suspected assailants attacked his convoy in Karachi on Monday, DawnNews reported.

SSP Anwar remained unhurt in the attack, police said, adding that a suicide attacker blew himself up near the convoy while two other attackers were killed in retaliatory fire by policemen.

Later, talking to media persons, Anwar said that one attacker collided with the APC travelling in front of the convoy and blew himself. "Policemen exchanged fire with other attackers, killing two of them, while few others were seen fleeing from the scene," he added.

The convoy came under attack by assailants when the senior official was heading towards his home in Malir Cantt. At least four policemen travelling in the convoy sustained bullet wounds, police said.

Police, Rangers and other security personnel reached the blast site soon after the attack and cordoned off the area. A search operation was also launched in the area to apprehend the attacker who had fled the scene.

SSP Rao Anwar survived an attack in 2015 during which assailants hurled grenades and opened fire on his convoy while the police officer was returning home from the residence of slain DSP Fateh Muhammad Sangi.

The ‘encounter specialist’

Rao Anwar, called the ‘encounter specialist’ by some, is known for carrying out 'encounters' of controversial nature against outlaws and has claimed in the past to have killed militants belonging to various terrorist organisations and the then-Mohajir Qaumi Movement activists during his raids.

Know more: Footprints: Justice, of sorts

The majority of such cases remained unquestioned, apart from the few where the families of those shot dead moved the court.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (26)

1000 characters
GBian
Jan 16, 2018 10:11pm

So good to hear that not only the Inspector not only survived but killed the attackers. Lucky he is.

khwaja Tariq.
Jan 16, 2018 10:14pm

I guess its a staged police encounter.

Junaid
Jan 16, 2018 10:24pm

Someone taking revenge for unlawful killing of their loved ones.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistan
Jan 16, 2018 10:31pm

Brave police officer committed to catch criminals, in pursuit of his duties, he made some enemies, who take revenge, same as police office Ch Aslam a few years ago. Such political and criminal mafia and their faciltators ate normally behind such evil acts.

Sardar Khan
Jan 16, 2018 10:57pm

He is not trigger happy, he just kills outlaws and criminals, what is bad with that??

Sam Ahmed
Jan 16, 2018 11:08pm

Fake Attack. Just To divert attention of his recent killings

Nawaz
Jan 16, 2018 11:12pm

Altough some may have issues with Rao Anwar, he is a brave police officer and such attacks would only strengthen his resolve to deal with hardened criminals and terrorists. Peace loving Karachities should be proud of officers like Rao Anwar and late Ch Adam. May his injured police guards have speedy recovery.

Sohail
Jan 16, 2018 11:26pm

Assailant must know they are messing with the wrong guy..they always get killed whenever they try to attack him.

Najjee
Jan 16, 2018 11:44pm

Best policeman so far.

Life
Jan 16, 2018 11:44pm

Staged.

Pakistani tujhey salaam
Jan 16, 2018 11:53pm

It is sigh of relief that an officer like SSP Rao Anwar unhurt after attack. Since long news from Karachi Districts are surfaced about killings of terrorists mainly from Malir, often some incidents of extra judicial killings came to light, but overall the performance of LEAs ,Rangers,Police is excellent. The demography of Karachi has greatly changed after migration of people from upcountry accelerated, and suburbs of Karachi, when land & property available at affordable price, attracted the people,and Karachi accommodated all by employment, food,health,shelter, by social welfare organizations like Edhi,Saylani,and Malik Riaz free food. As per Constitution every individual has right to live at place of his choice,, but certainly it does not give right to crime at metropolitan like Karachi. The densely populated Karachi is an easy place for criminals to stay uncatched, and this being continuing .Police must enhance its intelligence and premptly arrest intentional criminal before he acts.

Syed Zafar Kazmi U.S.A
Jan 17, 2018 12:04am

He should be killing more of them in encounters

Hamza
Jan 17, 2018 12:14am

We need to to protect out chief strategists. All of Pakistan's enemies have eyes on them

Ayoub Alam
Jan 17, 2018 12:33am

He is playing with fire since long............

Akram
Jan 17, 2018 12:39am

Rao Anwar must be doing something right. Many people want him dead.

Khan
Jan 17, 2018 01:40am

A brave officer.

Mehdi Ali
Jan 17, 2018 01:47am

We pray for your long life. Karachi needs your services as Sind needs of A.D Khawaja's.

saqib ghumman
Jan 17, 2018 01:48am

On footsteps of Ch Aslam... Brave Gentleman

Sheraz Ali
Jan 17, 2018 02:35am

Corrupt officer of Police.... must be deliberate....

Rana
Jan 17, 2018 03:06am

I wouls not be surprized if he would of staged that himself.

jamal
Jan 17, 2018 03:36am

A suicide blast where only the attacker was killed. Brilliant.

Khan USA
Jan 17, 2018 04:23am

This is his another fake attempt to glamorize his heroism ! The people of Karachi considers him responsible for the brutal extra judicial killings of hundred of innocent Karachites !

Safdar
Jan 17, 2018 06:28am

May he live long!

Jay Shah
Jan 17, 2018 07:23am

Great guy Rao! Bravo... you have done good job cleaning up MQM mess. We need people like you in the police department.

Anand
Jan 17, 2018 08:07am

A police man must understand and take joy in the very difficult job of upholding the law first and foremost under any and all circumstances no exceptions. Else he does not remain a policeman and needs to be prosecuted.

A "encounter specialist" sounds like a real basket case to me, using the powers of state to commit crimes in the name of the state.

CRICKET LOVER
Jan 17, 2018 08:22am

SSP Rao Anwar has been doing a great job. He is brave officer and he has been confronting with terrorists and target killers. Under his command, many terrorists have been killed and they are now after him for revenge. Bravo, those officers who managed to kill attackers. More work to be done. Intelligence agencies should join heads to wipe all outsiders out of Karachi and make sure every household is checked. People visiting Karachi should get a clean chit / permit / NOC from local authorities where they reside.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Qadri’s protest and democracy
Updated January 17, 2018

Qadri’s protest and democracy

To the extent that Qadri’s protests are confined to seeking justice for Model Town killings, they are arguably justified
Updated January 17, 2018

ATM fraud

In time, the sophistication of scams is going to rise and online systems of banks could also come under similar attack.
Updated January 17, 2018

Solving Zainab’s murder

THE horrific rape-murder of little Zainab continues to be front and centre in the public consciousness. Following...
January 16, 2018

Holding back Fata reforms

THE initial praise heaped on a part of the Fata reforms — extending the jurisdiction of the Peshawar High Court ...
Updated January 16, 2018

Privatising PIA

IT is difficult to take seriously the claim made by Privatisation Minister Daniyal Aziz that the government intends...
Updated January 16, 2018

Cold-blooded killing

The recent case in Karachi of 25-year-old Intizar Ahmed's murder stands out for its utter senselessness and brutality.