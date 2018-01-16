SSP Rao Anwar survives attempt on life in Malir, three attackers killed
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Rao Anwar survived an attempt on life when suspected assailants attacked his convoy in Karachi on Monday, DawnNews reported.
SSP Anwar remained unhurt in the attack, police said, adding that a suicide attacker blew himself up near the convoy while two other attackers were killed in retaliatory fire by policemen.
Later, talking to media persons, Anwar said that one attacker collided with the APC travelling in front of the convoy and blew himself. "Policemen exchanged fire with other attackers, killing two of them, while few others were seen fleeing from the scene," he added.
The convoy came under attack by assailants when the senior official was heading towards his home in Malir Cantt. At least four policemen travelling in the convoy sustained bullet wounds, police said.
Police, Rangers and other security personnel reached the blast site soon after the attack and cordoned off the area. A search operation was also launched in the area to apprehend the attacker who had fled the scene.
SSP Rao Anwar survived an attack in 2015 during which assailants hurled grenades and opened fire on his convoy while the police officer was returning home from the residence of slain DSP Fateh Muhammad Sangi.
The ‘encounter specialist’
Rao Anwar, called the ‘encounter specialist’ by some, is known for carrying out 'encounters' of controversial nature against outlaws and has claimed in the past to have killed militants belonging to various terrorist organisations and the then-Mohajir Qaumi Movement activists during his raids.
Know more: Footprints: Justice, of sorts
The majority of such cases remained unquestioned, apart from the few where the families of those shot dead moved the court.
Comments (26)
So good to hear that not only the Inspector not only survived but killed the attackers. Lucky he is.
I guess its a staged police encounter.
Someone taking revenge for unlawful killing of their loved ones.
Brave police officer committed to catch criminals, in pursuit of his duties, he made some enemies, who take revenge, same as police office Ch Aslam a few years ago. Such political and criminal mafia and their faciltators ate normally behind such evil acts.
He is not trigger happy, he just kills outlaws and criminals, what is bad with that??
Fake Attack. Just To divert attention of his recent killings
Altough some may have issues with Rao Anwar, he is a brave police officer and such attacks would only strengthen his resolve to deal with hardened criminals and terrorists. Peace loving Karachities should be proud of officers like Rao Anwar and late Ch Adam. May his injured police guards have speedy recovery.
Assailant must know they are messing with the wrong guy..they always get killed whenever they try to attack him.
Best policeman so far.
Staged.
It is sigh of relief that an officer like SSP Rao Anwar unhurt after attack. Since long news from Karachi Districts are surfaced about killings of terrorists mainly from Malir, often some incidents of extra judicial killings came to light, but overall the performance of LEAs ,Rangers,Police is excellent. The demography of Karachi has greatly changed after migration of people from upcountry accelerated, and suburbs of Karachi, when land & property available at affordable price, attracted the people,and Karachi accommodated all by employment, food,health,shelter, by social welfare organizations like Edhi,Saylani,and Malik Riaz free food. As per Constitution every individual has right to live at place of his choice,, but certainly it does not give right to crime at metropolitan like Karachi. The densely populated Karachi is an easy place for criminals to stay uncatched, and this being continuing .Police must enhance its intelligence and premptly arrest intentional criminal before he acts.
He should be killing more of them in encounters
We need to to protect out chief strategists. All of Pakistan's enemies have eyes on them
He is playing with fire since long............
Rao Anwar must be doing something right. Many people want him dead.
A brave officer.
We pray for your long life. Karachi needs your services as Sind needs of A.D Khawaja's.
On footsteps of Ch Aslam... Brave Gentleman
Corrupt officer of Police.... must be deliberate....
I wouls not be surprized if he would of staged that himself.
A suicide blast where only the attacker was killed. Brilliant.
This is his another fake attempt to glamorize his heroism ! The people of Karachi considers him responsible for the brutal extra judicial killings of hundred of innocent Karachites !
May he live long!
Great guy Rao! Bravo... you have done good job cleaning up MQM mess. We need people like you in the police department.
A police man must understand and take joy in the very difficult job of upholding the law first and foremost under any and all circumstances no exceptions. Else he does not remain a policeman and needs to be prosecuted.
A "encounter specialist" sounds like a real basket case to me, using the powers of state to commit crimes in the name of the state.
SSP Rao Anwar has been doing a great job. He is brave officer and he has been confronting with terrorists and target killers. Under his command, many terrorists have been killed and they are now after him for revenge. Bravo, those officers who managed to kill attackers. More work to be done. Intelligence agencies should join heads to wipe all outsiders out of Karachi and make sure every household is checked. People visiting Karachi should get a clean chit / permit / NOC from local authorities where they reside.