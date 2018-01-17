Thousands of UK citizens bought bogus degrees from Axact, BBC exposé reveals
More than 3,000 UK citizens purchased fake degrees from Pakistan-based IT company Axact in 2013 and 2014, a BBC Radio 4 investigation has revealed.
The news comes just months after an in-depth investigation by Canada's national broadcaster uncovered that hundreds of people working in diverse fields across Canada possess bogus degrees issued by Axact.
See: The spectacular crash of Shoaib Shaikh's digital empire
Among the British customers of Axact's bogus diplomas are medical professionals working for UK's National Health Service including consultants, nurses, an ophthalmologist and a psychologist, the exposé by BBC Radio 4*'s File on 4 programme revealed.
An engineer and a major defence contractor which purchased degrees for seven of its employees, including two helicopter pilots, are also among the buyers. The degrees are issued by non-existent online universities with names such as Nixon University and Baychester University.
Axact in an official response dismissed the BBC article as "baseless" and a part of "false propaganda" against it. According to the BBC team, they had written to Axact but no one responded at the time.
Using a bogus diploma to apply for a job constitutes fraud by misrepresentation under UK laws and could result in a 10-year prison sentence, the BBC quoted an official as saying.
An anesthesiologist who purchased a degree in "hospital management" told the BBC he had not used the qualification in the UK, while a consultant in paediatric emergency medicine, who possessed a "master of science in health care technology", claimed it was an "utter surprise" when the broadcaster told him the degree was fake.
UK education authorities told the BBC they were taking "decisive action to crack down on degree fraud".
'Extortion and blackmail'
Allen Ezell, a former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent who has investigated diploma mills for decades, told the BBC Axact was now resorting to extortion and blackmail to glean money from its customers.
"You get a telephone call that looks like it's coming from your embassy or local law enforcement, threatening to arrest or deport you unless you get some additional documents to help support the phony diploma you already have. We've never seen that before," he said.
According to the BBC report, a British engineer residing in Saudi Arabia, received threatening calls from Axact agents even after paying nearly £500,000 for fake qualifications.
The BBC said Axact did not respond to its request for an interview.
Axact's response
Responding to the BBC report, Axact issued an official response on its website, terming the article "baseless" and "nonfactual". It alleged that the story is "merely a continuation in the saga of smear campaigns".
Axact also uploaded a legal notice for defamation sent to the BBC over the article.
Axact first came into the limelight in 2015 when a New York Times report titled "Fake Diplomas, Real Cash: Pakistani Company Axact Reaps Millions" outlined how the "secretive Pakistani software company" had allegedly earned millions of dollars from scams involving fake degrees, non-existent online universities and manipulation of customers.
According to the report, Axact had created a series of fake websites involving “professors” and students who it said were in fact paid actors.
Umair Hamid, a vice president of Axact, was last year sentenced to 21 months in prison in the US for his role in the international diploma mill scheme. In addition to the prison term, Hamid, 31, from Karachi, was ordered to forfeit $5,303,020. He had pleaded guilty on April 6, 2017 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
Comments (12)
An even more important thing is to find out those who bought these diplomas, nab them, and then publish a list of their names so the entire world knows about their competence or lack there of.
Axact is a perfect example of how corrupt Pakistan system has become. Their US chapter head plead guilty still they "maintained" their innocence, there are tons of evidence against them still courts are unable to convict them, icing on the cake is that they are allowed to run their channel BOL, the worst & most hypocrite & corrupt one like their parent company.....Wah Wah Wah......
Isn't the business of fake degrees continuing for the past two three decades in the U.S.A. and European countries including the U.K? That the crooks there are never caught and brought into the dragnet by the authorities concerned is a tell tale sign that while people of the west can do anything and get away with it, while any one who belongs to the Asian or any under developed countries elsewhere will be dealt severely for pawning the rights of the white man who has the right to commit any crimes and get away safe and sound without any questions being asked.
BBC itself is a corrupt biased media outlet.....First look at your self before pointing figures at others..
Shame to them. They need to be sent back to their country.
@SHAHID SATTAR The degree mills in USA or UK are not pretending to be "World's leading IT Company"; neither are they hoodwinking their prospective employees into believing that they are even slightly better than petty thieves. And are you trying to say that two wrongs make a right? That if for any reason USA or UK degree mills somehow keep themselves under the radar gives Pakistanis a license to sell fake degrees?
Axact blatantly lied over and over again that they were the world's leading IT company. I am sure they are not. Their CEO couldn't even name a single app/product that they made. Seems they don't take any pride in being the World's leading IT company. Chuckles!!!!!
@SHAHID SATTAR This is the attitude that is responsible for the corruption that prevails in Pakistan today. If someone does anything wrong doesn't mean that you get a license to do the same wrong. A fraud is a fraud is a fraud no matter who commits it. Especially in the US, if someone is caught the courts deal with him/her very severely - no exceptions. What Axact did and continues to do today is no different than a highway robbery and worse because they are trying to kill meritocracy in the society and are working against all those people who are trying to make an honest living.
@SHAHID SATTAR : By your logic, we should promote and encourage forgeries and fraud in Pakistan because it is happening elsewhere as well.
Please don't advocate that.
@Rayhan : you seem to be on Axact's payroll.
Isn't AXACT behind BOL Network? And to think that BOL anchors lecture everyone else...
Now Exact under the cover of Bol news is providing the fake degree and certificate services. Inside news.
so once someone has pleaded guilty, what is Axact denying ?