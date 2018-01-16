DAWN.COM

Federal cabinet approves enhanced penalties over violation of Ehtram-i-Ramazan Ordinance

Dawn.comUpdated January 16, 2018

The federal cabinet on Monday ratified the Ehtram-i-Ramazan (Amendment) Bill, 2017, which seeks to enhance penalties for violation of Ehtram-i-Ramazan Ordinance, Radio Pakistan reported.

It also called for the closure of cinemas and theaters during the fasting hours.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, also approved the amendment in the schedule of FIA Act, 1974.

After the amendment, certain offences under Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) committed through cyber/electronic means systems would be included in the schedule of FIA Act, 1974, read a statement issued by the PM House.

Know more: Ramazan ordinance gives more powers to policemen

Ehtram-i-Ramazan Ordinance bars people from eating, drinking and smoking in public places during the fasting hours. Under the ordinance, the restaurants and hotels are not allowed to serve or sell food during fasting hours.

