Council of Islamic Ideology to contemplate meaning and religious connotations of 'Black Friday' sales
The Council Of Islamic Ideology (CII) will convene on Wednesday to discuss the core meaning of the term 'Black Friday' and look at it from an Islamic point of view, DawnNews reported on Tuesday.
CII Chairman Professor Dr Qibla Ayaz will chair the meeting.
The term 'Black Friday' has come under much criticism from religious quarters as various brands and stores began offering massive Black Friday discounts in keeping with retail and consumer trends in the United States.
According to the Oxford English Dictionary, "the day after the (American holiday of) Thanksgiving has been called Black Friday since at least the early 1960s."
"The explanation typically given for the day’s name is that it is the first day of the year that retailers are in the black as opposed to being in the red. In other words, the day is the first of the year that retailers have turned a profit," says an article on the Oxford English Dictionary website.
The article adds: "The use of colours here refers back to the bookkeeping practice of recording the credit side of an account in a ledger in black ink and the debit side in red ink."
The term 'Black Friday' became controversial and widely criticised on social media in Pakistan when certain quarters put forward the idea that Friday, the day of the weekly congregation, could not be associated with the colour black, which archetypically corresponds with negative omens.
However, observations on the criticism note the underlying racism evident in associating the colour black with negativity. Others point out that associating a colour with a specific day does not undermine the religious significance of that day.
In addition to debating the meaning of 'Black Friday', the CII is set to pass a resolution protesting US President Donald Trump's decision to shift the American embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
The December 6 announcement incited severe global criticism and warnings that the move would jeopardise regional peace and create unrest among Muslim nations, as Jerusalem is claimed by Christians, Jews and Muslims alike.
The CII will also debate a bill that looks to provide members of the transgender community more rights.
The Constitutional Amendment Bill 2017 which looked to make changes to the oath taken by non-Muslims when being sworn in to office will also be discussed in the meeting.
Comments (22)
They dont have anything else to discuss...............?
@Imran They have solved every other problems available in the universe. Contemplating the meaning of the term 'Black Friday' is all that remains. :)
Wow, bravo, bravo & more bravo! Need of the hour really! Now that all the issues are resolved CII is contemplating on the real fabric of happiness and justice. Indeed, without the interpretation of the the term "black Friday" we and the whole world, our solar system, milky way in fact the whole universe can't breathe easy. Thank you CII. You indeed are our saviour.
They are a waste of precious public funds.
This is not a big issue to sit and contemplate, do contemplate about the inflation, hoarding and adulteration...
Silly and a complete waste of time
@Imran - LIke what? Go shopping you mean??
I hope they don't issue fatwa against black, Friday they wont touch.
I am ashamed of Muslims using the word BLACK for Friday. It is a day of blessing for Muslims. Government of Pakistan shul ban this word for Friday or any other day of the week.
Looks like this nation is doomed in petty issues by ignoring the pressing ones. Look around please and give education to masses against child abuse
Someone put these men to some real work which could benefit mankind . By the end of this council meeting they would have eaten a few dozen pastries each and that’s it
Black Friday is neither "celebrated" nor it has any "religious" significance.
Really?
@Masood Aziz Syed: Do you not have anything else to think about?
@Tufal Khan : This is the only work they can do!
If the council has free time, then they should locate a big junction in Lahore or Karachi to protest and blockade.
Are they for real??
Come to issues please,
It's a celebratory day, not a mourning one. The world black doesn't depict any ill towards the day itself on contrary it means happiness and joy for cheap shopping.
The definition of the Oxford dictionary might be right, but, the question that arises of the negativity is its use in Economics and Finance. in the literature of Economics and Finance, "Black Monday" and "Black Thursday" had been used to label the financial crisis when the markets indices nose-dived.
Oh wow so they have solved all other pressing issues?!
Its a religious council and its doing its job. If you want it to fix the state of the economy, education or law and order then put them in charge of that. People saying that they have nothing better to do should consider if they themselves have anything better to do than to leave negative comments.