CM Sindh orders judicial inquiry into teenager Intizar's killing by undercover cops

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday assured the father of a teenager killed by Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) personnel last week that a judicial inquiry would be conducted in the case, Dawn News reported.

Nineteen-year-old Intizar Ahmed has been fatally shot by undercover ACLC officers on Khayaban-i-Ittehad in Karachi's Defence Housing Authority area on Saturday night after he failed to stop his vehicle at their signal.

After taking into custody six of the nine ACLC men accused (three have gone into hiding), DIG South-Zone Azad Khan had said that no leniency will be shown to the culprits. However, the deceased's father is not satisfied the case will get fair treatment.

"When policemen themselves were involved in the murder of my son, how can I expect them to punish their own," the grieving father said while asking the army chief and the chief justice to take notice of the incident.

He later sent a written request to the CM Sindh seeking a judicial inquiry, which the CM has been more than willing to accommodate.

"I understand your grief and pain," CM Shah told Intizar's father Ishtiaq Ahmed during a telephonic conversation on Tuesday. "Whatever you say will happen. If you want a judicial investigation then we will do that."

"Give me a day to finalise all the formalities," the CM said before directing the chief secretary Sindh to initiate proceedings for a judicial inquiry.

CCTV footage and the mystery girl

Ishtiaq said he had seen the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of his son's murder. "First, a black car stopped in front of my son's car, forcing him to stop his vehicle," he said. "Another car came from the left and then policemen in plainclothes reached there on a motorcycle. One policeman kept on shooting towards my son."

The deceased's father said there was an unknown girl in the car with his son and demanded that she must be brought to the fore as she is an eyewitness. "I don't know who that girl was but she must be identified," he said.

"I was shown the footage where the girl fled the scene," Ishtiaq added.

Later, when the girl was identified, he said: "My son was sleeping at our home when Mariam* called him and asked him to come, after which he left."

Post-mortem report

According to the post-mortem report, he died of a single bullet, which entered from behind his right ear and exited from the other side.

The report said that Intizar had expired on the spot.

*Name has been changed to protect her identity.