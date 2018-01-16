DAWN.COM

Govt unveils 'Paigham-i-Pakistan' fatwa against terrorism

Dawn.comUpdated January 16, 2018

President Mamnoon Hussain addresses during the Launching Ceremony of Paigham-e-Pakistan held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad. —APP
President Mamnoon Hussain being presented a memento during the launching ceremony of “Paigham-e-Pakistan” at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. —APP
Political party leaders and religious scholars called for unity and a unanimous narrative to counter terrorism in Pakistan at a ceremony announcing the 'Paigham-i-Pakistan' fatwa in Islamabad on Tuesday.

President Mamnoon Hussain, while speaking at the ceremony, expressed confidence that the unanimous fatwa issued by religious scholars belonging to various schools of thought would help address the challenges posed by terrorism, extremism and sectarianism, Radio Pakistan reported.

Issuing a fatwa drafted by means of a consultative process is a step in the right direction, the president said, adding that it would portray a "soft and positive image of Pakistan" and highlight Islam as a religion of peace, brotherhood, tolerance and accommodation.

Explore: Ulema must undo extremist narrative of religion: PM

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, while addressing participants of the ceremony, underlined the urgent need for Muslim nations to progress and have something positive to show over the next 400 years, and touted the fatwa as a means to obtain national unity.

"If we want to correct our direction for the future, it is necessary that society is peaceful and stable because without them we cannot embark on this journey. We must introspect and look within instead of hypothesising about conspiracies. We need to be ready and accountable in order to undertake this journey," he said.

"Pakistan was not created so it could be just one more addition to a list of the world's poorest countries. It is necessary to show the world that even in this modern day and age, the Muslims of South Asia have the ability to form a successful nation on the basis of Islamic principles," he stressed.

"It is a matter of concern that after 70 years, the dream for Pakistan, the dignity and justice we had to provide the nation, were not realised. All of this is only possible when the ethos of a nation or group of people is apparent to them," he said.

"When the nation ceases to believe in self-reliance and its narrative pertaining to itself is scattered, then it becomes a group of people who have differences with each other. When differences are prevalent, then the outcome is that which we are seeing today," he said.

"The fatwa will provide a platform for national unity... So that in the 21st century, we can make Pakistan a distinguished country, an Asian tiger, and bring the Quaid's dream to fruition," he claimed.

"We have been fighting regional conflict, and the events we face today are not completely of our doing. To a great extent, the world powers who fought the Soviet Union are responsible," Iqbal said.

"But when the Soviet lost in Afghanistan, the world powers dusted off their hands and disappeared, leaving behind piles of weapons and the poorest segments of those societies," he said.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif at the ceremony urged the nation to own the narrative the fatwa is based on, and to back all national institutions that are working against terrorism.

"With this narrative, we make it clear to the entire world that all national institutions are united against terrorism," Asif said.

"We have rejected all forms of terrorism and extremism," he asserted.

"The land of Pakistan at no time shall be allowed to be used for the propagation of any kind of terrorism," he said, adding that this included training and recruitment of terrorists, along with execution of terror activities in other countries "and other such ulterior motives".

The outcomes of this narrative will be evident to the nation soon, Asif vowed.

Speaking to APP on the eve of the unveiling of the Paigham-i-Pakistan, religious scholars had urged collective efforts by state institutions, within the ambit of the Constitution, to cleanse society of the menaces of extremism and terrorism.

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-F (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had said that "all religious parties and scholars are with the state and Constitution for the welfare of people.

Religious scholar Maulana Rafi Usmani described the unveiling of the narrative as 'historic'. He said that scholars from all sects had deliberated over each word in the document for months before preparing a decree.

"We hope that the Paigham-i-Pakistan will help improve the present situation in the country and set a future course to lead the nation to a destination of peace and prosperity," he added.

Comments (21)

1000 characters
Anti-Corruption_Pakistan
Jan 16, 2018 03:34pm

Look, who is making the statement, our honorable President. Who have been away, and has just realized his duties!

Kamal
Jan 16, 2018 03:57pm

Parvez Musharaf did same few years back. I just hope Pakistan will change, and change for good.

gopal
Jan 16, 2018 04:03pm

@Kamal For better, or worse?

VINIT JOSHI
Jan 16, 2018 04:11pm

Sincerely hope this has good results

MSQAZI
Jan 16, 2018 04:21pm

@gopal Well I know the Indians watch all comments here that is very good, but appreciate an unbiased comments.

S.AHMAD
Jan 16, 2018 04:30pm

EMPTY WORDS!

GOOD POINT
Jan 16, 2018 05:23pm

@MSQAZI , yes happy if this plan works and if its aginst all shades

Faisal
Jan 16, 2018 05:45pm

So what is the the fatwa exactly?

Mamamiya
Jan 16, 2018 06:14pm

The change need to come from its educational system, and from home, it cannot be forced up on by a Govt. fatwa.

Saad Ahmed
Jan 16, 2018 07:00pm

It would be better if we could just teach and train our younger generation to become tolerant and respectable members of society. A single "fatwa" is not enough. Not even close. We need educational curriculum reforms. This is the need of the hour.

Pawan
Jan 16, 2018 07:17pm

Mere words don't mean much. Get down to investing in education of boys and girls to think and act in a modern-day progressive world, run campaigns in media and reach homes to bring in gender-equality, remove old-unproductive mind-sets, encourage entrepreneur and private enterprises, celebrate heroes and role-models, stop thinking of conspiracy theories, and many more. See yourselves and the world through a positive perspective.

Balachandran
Jan 16, 2018 08:00pm

Very Late

Star
Jan 16, 2018 08:04pm

Hollow statements are useless without actions. We need more action less talking

Kevin Lion
Jan 16, 2018 08:12pm

Desperate times ask for desperate measures

Wahab
Jan 16, 2018 08:47pm

Empty words being spewed for Trumps benefit. However I don’t think the Americans are so gullible anymore.‭

Syed D
Jan 16, 2018 08:54pm

The root of everything is corruption, finish that and all should be O K.

Abbas Naqvi
Jan 16, 2018 09:19pm

The solution of these problems lies in creating awareness through education and inculcating the spirit of national unity.

Amna
Jan 16, 2018 09:20pm

Something is better then nothing .

Welcome , though its too late

Moth
Jan 16, 2018 09:30pm

Prosperity and development comes with two things

Can a nation produce goods such as needles, cars, TV, and soon

Can a nation provide service

Computer service, accounting service, and so on

That is it.

Madan
Jan 16, 2018 09:43pm

Seems a positive action by the president of Pakistan.

Jawad Masood
Jan 16, 2018 09:46pm

Timely step. Appreciate this effort !!!!

