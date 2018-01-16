Sharif vows to unearth Balochistan 'conspiracy'
PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday described the dethroning of former Balochistan chief minister Sanaullah Zehri as "a joke with democracy" and vowed to unearth the motives behind the "conspiracy".
"It is beyond perception as to why a member of a minority party who secured just a few hundred votes was made the chief minister," Sharif was quoted as saying during an advisory meeting on Balochistan. He was referring to new Balochistan CM Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, who replaced Zehri last week.
"I have convened a meeting to probe the matter," Sharif said.
"Dethroning a chief minister of a majority party in an engineered manner to bring forth a person whose guarantee money was nearly confiscated is a joke with the nation and democracy," Sharif said.
"The Balochistan issue is a serious one and it should be taken seriously. We shall deliberate on the situation at the party level."
Sharif also warned that machinations against his party in Balochistan could threaten the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
"CPEC can change the fortunes of Balochistan and the Baloch people, but political anarchy carries the threat of damaging this project," he warned.
When asked about proceedings against him in the National Accountability Bureau court, Sharif said: "the media and the nation are witnesses that the case carries no weight or concrete evidence."
"I fail to understand what is actually the case against me," he added.
Comments (13)
look who is talking about conspiracy ... the person who is the result of conspiracies
I am not surprised he fils to understand. One has to develop and nurture their thinking skills
He needs to be chained.
This is an old gimmick and people are sick and tired of hearing these fairy tales time and again. The whole drama has unfolded in clear spotlight of everyone and criticizing it at this belated stage, is nothing but creating unnecessary confrontations for the sake of covering NL overall mistakes, be it Baluchistan or the national political theater. It is better for the ex PM to concentrate on coming elections and if he has any support in Baluchistan's politics, he will be able to form the next government. Let the new setup in Baluchistan work for the betterment of its people and see how they fair. Looking forward, their failure in delivering to the people at this crucial timings, may cost them getting re-elected to the provincial assembly for sure. Let us keep our fingers crossed.
Waiting for All other ex pmlQ members to leave him only then will he understand
If and when such people who do not recognize their own responsibility and fail to respect that of others are face of a nation, any nation, that nation is doomed w/o any doubt.
Oh, look who's talking. He wants to get to the bottom of any corruption in the country.
Knowing so many conspiracies and not disclosing them is a crime by itself?
Someone has to ask the questions what happened in Balochistan.
Why not allow Altaf Hussain also to say and write as Nawaz Sharif does.
Please uncover the Baluchistan conspiracy. Your services will be greatly appreciated.
Because he is not a PM now everything is a conspiracy in his mind.
Let him unearth other conspiracies first which he claim to do in the recent past.