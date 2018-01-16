DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Sharif vows to unearth Balochistan 'conspiracy'

APP | Javed HussainJanuary 16, 2018

Email


PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday described the dethroning of former Balochistan chief minister Sanaullah Zehri as "a joke with democracy" and vowed to unearth the motives behind the "conspiracy".

"It is beyond perception as to why a member of a minority party who secured just a few hundred votes was made the chief minister," Sharif was quoted as saying during an advisory meeting on Balochistan. He was referring to new Balochistan CM Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, who replaced Zehri last week.

"I have convened a meeting to probe the matter," Sharif said.

"Dethroning a chief minister of a majority party in an engineered manner to bring forth a person whose guarantee money was nearly confiscated is a joke with the nation and democracy," Sharif said.

"The Balochistan issue is a serious one and it should be taken seriously. We shall deliberate on the situation at the party level."

Sharif also warned that machinations against his party in Balochistan could threaten the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

"CPEC can change the fortunes of Balochistan and the Baloch people, but political anarchy carries the threat of damaging this project," he warned.

When asked about proceedings against him in the National Accountability Bureau court, Sharif said: "the media and the nation are witnesses that the case carries no weight or concrete evidence."

"I fail to understand what is actually the case against me," he added.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (13)

1000 characters
iffi
Jan 16, 2018 04:52pm

look who is talking about conspiracy ... the person who is the result of conspiracies

Sadia zafar
Jan 16, 2018 04:56pm

I am not surprised he fils to understand. One has to develop and nurture their thinking skills

Khan
Jan 16, 2018 05:33pm

He needs to be chained.

Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
Jan 16, 2018 05:43pm

This is an old gimmick and people are sick and tired of hearing these fairy tales time and again. The whole drama has unfolded in clear spotlight of everyone and criticizing it at this belated stage, is nothing but creating unnecessary confrontations for the sake of covering NL overall mistakes, be it Baluchistan or the national political theater. It is better for the ex PM to concentrate on coming elections and if he has any support in Baluchistan's politics, he will be able to form the next government. Let the new setup in Baluchistan work for the betterment of its people and see how they fair. Looking forward, their failure in delivering to the people at this crucial timings, may cost them getting re-elected to the provincial assembly for sure. Let us keep our fingers crossed.

Nazir Jutt
Jan 16, 2018 06:00pm

Waiting for All other ex pmlQ members to leave him only then will he understand

Shahid
Jan 16, 2018 07:11pm

If and when such people who do not recognize their own responsibility and fail to respect that of others are face of a nation, any nation, that nation is doomed w/o any doubt.

Truth
Jan 16, 2018 07:43pm

Oh, look who's talking. He wants to get to the bottom of any corruption in the country.

shoaib
Jan 16, 2018 07:50pm

Knowing so many conspiracies and not disclosing them is a crime by itself?

Truth Seeker
Jan 16, 2018 08:02pm

Someone has to ask the questions what happened in Balochistan.

Nizamuddin Ahmad Aali
Jan 16, 2018 08:40pm

Why not allow Altaf Hussain also to say and write as Nawaz Sharif does.

Nizamuddin Ahmad Aali
Jan 16, 2018 08:42pm

Please uncover the Baluchistan conspiracy. Your services will be greatly appreciated.

MONIER
Jan 16, 2018 09:19pm

Because he is not a PM now everything is a conspiracy in his mind.

Rkay
Jan 16, 2018 09:46pm

Let him unearth other conspiracies first which he claim to do in the recent past.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

January 16, 2018

Holding back Fata reforms

THE initial praise heaped on a part of the Fata reforms — extending the jurisdiction of the Peshawar High Court ...
Updated January 16, 2018

Privatising PIA

IT is difficult to take seriously the claim made by Privatisation Minister Daniyal Aziz that the government intends...
Updated January 16, 2018

Cold-blooded killing

The recent case in Karachi of 25-year-old Intizar Ahmed's murder stands out for its utter senselessness and brutality.
Updated January 15, 2018

Aggressive remarks from India

INDIAN army chief Gen Bipin Rawat has once again stirred controversy with hawkish and arguably reckless comments...
January 15, 2018

Reforming justice

JUSTICE delayed is justice denied. This maxim encapsulates all that is amiss with Pakistan’s dysfunctional ...
January 15, 2018

Rabies-free Karachi

ONE of the more distressing practices that has become the norm in Pakistan is to carry out culls of packs of stray...