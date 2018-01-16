US Gen Dunford hopeful that relations with Pakistan will improve
Talking to reporters in Brussels, the United States' (US) Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen Joseph Dunford insisted that he had not given up hope on the US mending relations with Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported on Tuesday.
Gen Dunford proposed military-to-military dialogue as a means to improve relations between the two nations, which have been strained since US President Donald Trump in a New Year's tweet accused Pakistan of "harbouring terrorists" and subsequently blocked military aid to Pakistan.
The decision had elicited a strong reaction from Pakistan, where the civil and military leadership denounced the allegations and regretted that Washington did not value the sacrifices made by Pakistan in the war against terrorism.
But while the relationship between the US and Pakistan remains tense, both countries have insisted that officials from both sides are in contact.
On January 15, US diplomat Alice Wells commended Pakistan's efforts to establish peace in the region during a scheduled dialogue on bilateral and regional cooperation between delegations of senior officials from Pakistan and the US.
On January 12, Pakistan Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa received a positive phone call from Commander US Central Command (Centcom), Gen Joseph L. Votel as well.
According to a press release from Inter-Services Public Relations, Votel told the army chief that the US merely seeks Pakistan's cooperation in tackling Afghan nationals who, in America's view, use Pakistan’s soil against Afghanistan. That, the American general said, has been undermining Pakistan’s contributions in the war.
He also assured the army chief that Washington was not considering to take any unilateral action on Pakistan's territory, which negated an earlier report that Washington was willing to take unilateral steps in Pakistan if the interests of the two countries converge.
Comments (8)
It proves you have to earn your respect. Don't let anyone use you as doormat. Well done Pakistan!!!
Looks like someone has been doing its math.
Carrot and stick game continues
Pakistan should protect its dignity and it is only possible when we will become economically self dependent. We have to protect our resources and minimise our losses and try to become capable and efficient in each sector. We need new leadership with knowledge,vision and character. Just like fresh air, fresh water,light we need fresh blood in our socioeconomic sector
U.S Joint Chief of Staff is a positive thinker.
Poor US generals and diplomats. Seems like, just one year in, trump is proving to be a liability.
The one he needs to talk to is his commander-in-chief.
Before military to military talks, mend the political situation. Trump needs to apologize for his harshness and not respecting Pakistani sacrifices.