LHC full bench takes up petitions against Tahirul Qadri's upcoming protest
A larger bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday decided to take up a petition against the Pakistan Awami Tehreek's (PAT) upcoming protest against the PML-N government, set to begin on January 17.
LHC Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah had ordered the formation of a full bench, under Justice Farrukh Irfan Khan and comprising Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Shahid Karim.
However, just as the larger bench sat down to begin the hearing, Justice Farrukh recused himself from the case, citing personal reasons.
The bench was then reformed with Justice Aminuddin leading it and Justice Shahid Jamil Khan replacing Justice Farrukh.
The petition was filed by Advocate AK Dogar in the name of the lawyers' forum.
According to the petition, protests called by political parties are against Article 124 of the Constitution, adding that such protests may cause disruption in the country.
"Such protests also cause a hindrance in the daily life of the citizens," the petition said.
The petition stated that the LHC should call for a reply from the political parties that are planning the protest and in the meantime, keep them from blocking Mall Road on January 17.
The bench adjourned the hearing till tomorrow morning while asking the federal government and other stakeholders to submit their replies in the case
Traders want protest moved to Nasir Bagh
In a separate petition regarding the same matter, traders from the area where the protest will be held asked the court to move the venue of the protest to Nasir Bagh.
"We do not want to deprive the protesters from their democratic right, however if the protest is moved to Nasir Bagh, our daily lives will not be disrupted," the protesters petition said.
The hearing of the case is still underway.
Educational institutions to remain shut, PAT gears up
As the PAT gears up to take to Mall Road tomorrow and re-launch an agitation campaign against the PML-N government, the Punjab education ministry has decided to keep schools and colleges in the area shut for at least the next two days.
"The government will decide when to reopen educational institutions depending on what the situation is," said Punjab Education Minister Rana Mashood.
The private school association has also agreed to keep all schools shut in the area as well.
On the other hand, PAT is busy preparing for its protest on Mall Road, where they will reiterate their demand for Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif and Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah's resignation for their alleged complicity in the Model Town incident.
The main stage for the protest is being created at the Charing Cross roundabout. The stage is 80 feet long and 40ft wide.
Due to security concerns, 40ft on the sides of the stage will be kept vacant. The PAT leadership has placed five large television screens from Charring cross to DPO roundabout — the area which will be occupied by PAT protesters.
All markets at or near Mall Road, Panorama Centre, Hall Road and Regal roundabout will remain shut for the duration of the protest.
Comments (20)
I hope our courts will declare this protest illegal. Our country wants peace and prosperity, not disruptions, commotions, sit-in, and riots.
This man is allegedly a foreign operative and needs to be dealt with as such.
@Pacifist I agree but unfortunately see who is supporting him IK and Zardari.
Court must stop this protest in the best interest of our country. This fight should be fought in the court and parliament, not on roads and such agitations. TUQ wants more Shaheed, and he must be stopped now.
Mr.Qadri, why have you suddenly popped up with an otherwise a dead issue?
Please try to understand that Pakistan is going through a very difficult time. It is engulfed with enemies from within and around the borders. What we need is peace, unity and progress as a weapon against all its open and covert enemies.
By creating fuss and hullaballoo, you will further the cause of the enemies of this country. Please leave us alone or prove your worth by contesting forthcoming elections. I hope you wouldn't be able to win a single seat in the upcoming elections.
I believe Imran Khan has emboldened him to come back to the country.
I have now pinned my hopes with judiciary who is bravely playing its role as a custodian of the constitution and taking up matter more relevant to the people walking on the street.
I hope our courts will declare this protest illegal and would solve Qadri's case in the courts. This is the best way to stop this man from creating troubles in the country.
All and any protest, dharna, rally etc that causes disruption to citizens daily lives should be strictly banned. Such protests should only be held within the confines of large grounds etc designated for this purpose. The organisers of the protest should give an undertaking that no disruption will occur outside the designated premises and if that happens, they should be held responsible and punished strictly.
Our courts should put a ban on staging any protest in busy and commercial cities like Karachi, Lahore as well as Islamabad.
Enough. Enough protests. Enough provocations and disorder. ONE YEAR of peace is what the country needs now. One year with zero shouting and protests, zero rapes and zero murders. Let there be total political silence, and switch off all loudspeakers for one year. Yes, switch off every single loudspeaker and politician. Let us get our sanity back.
Revoke his Pakistani citizenship and expel him to his country Canada. He has already cost Pakistan billions. Enough.
I have read all the comments, Have you ever been in any real life protests or faced any brutal things like murder in model town? My so called intellectuals, the ground reality is we are governed by a ruthless MAFIA and need some disruption in life to get some justice for ourselves. PAT and TUQ could be agent but not worst than the Dual Nationalities, Dual Brothers.
Mr.Qadri, why have you suddenly popped up with an otherwise a dead issue?
It is sad to see that you think death of 14 innocent people at the hands of state is a dead issue. I am sure you would not have such views if one of the dead was your son, daughter or brother.
It is the failure of state and our judicial system that none of the culprits have been taken to task and in fact all the responsible police officers have been promoted and sent abroad. Pakistan is a jungle where might is right and in such places such protests are the only way forwards for the people. Sad but a fact. I can feel for the families
We the common people are now numb and dumbfounded. We don't know where our so-called national leaders are taking this country to.
I want election commission or whoever responsible for publishing ballot papers to include a box for the rejection of all the candidates. If I get a chance I will come, stand in a line and put my stamp in the box of rejection. I would reject all the current politicians who are less interested in security and stability of the country and more on their personal or political motifs by using every possible unfair means. Be that Imran Khan, Zardari, Nawaz, Fazlur Rehman, or Mulana Qadri, all are self-centred and want to work for their own personal gains. Nobody is sincere.
I humbly request LHC to declare all these dharna and protests illegal.
We hope that LHC will declare this protest as legal because PAT workers have waited more than 3 years to get the justice and still they are waiting for it.The Plan of Model Town massacre was made in the presence of Law Minister and CM so they are directly responsible for it.
@FK Imran Khan has really disappointed.
Good. Qadri should lead prayers rather than politics. The question is that what he has done for his followers rather than incite violence.
Ww such protests should take place in the premises of PAT offices. Please spare us the agony.
@Khan You do know tgat Tahirul Qadri actually is a dual nationality citizen?
@Reason Very Correct these guys want to create unrest in the country which is already on the path to progress and standard of living has really improved here
Should also involve Canadian government as he is causing disturbances abroad while living comfortably in Canada. His actions have caused countless millions of loss to the economy and encouraged violent protests back in Pakistan where he ''shows up'' from time to time only to return quietly back to the comforts of his residential home in Canada. The matter needs to be taken up with the Canadian government as well who need to be brought on board.
Courts must stop Qadri and his newly adopted from Sit Inns on Public Roads as they will be depriving people from their right of using Road building with tax payers money.
@Pacifist if you do want dissent, and protests s as a means of expressing it, then just forget Democracy. Or in your view, democracy is ONLY what NS wants/