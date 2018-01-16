Chaudhry Nisar hits back at 'habitual sycophant' Pervaiz Rasheed
Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Tuesday criticised fellow PML-N politician Pervaiz Rahseed some more as the war of words, which had started over the weekend with the latter's provocation in a TV interview, refused to die down.
"Pervaiz Rasheed is continuously giving wrong statements and is a habitual sycophant," Nisar was quoted as saying by his spokesperson. "These are the only two specialties which make him PML-N's Aristotle."
Rasheed had claimed that Nisar never won an election without PML-N's banner — a statement Nisar completely disagreed with, as his spokesperson explained: "Chaudhry Nisar contested the provincial elections of 1985, 1988 and 1990 without PML-N's electoral symbol of lion, and by the grace of Allah, he won."
Nisar's spokesperson also said that the Dawn Leaks committee in its report accused Rasheed of continuously lying and held him responsible for hiding the facts.
He advised Rasheed that instead of making unnecessary public statements, he should urge his government to make the Dawn Leaks report public so that the nation could know the truth.
The two PML-N stalwarts have very rarely seen eye to eye but the recent round of their verbal spat began when Rasheed, over the weekend, called on Nisar to “leave the party”, since he had spoken against it in times of crisis.
He had also accused Nisar of having him “sacked in order to please someone”, a thinly veiled reference to the military establishment.
“If Chaudhry Nisar is a man of principles, he should leave the PML-N. I will speak to the party leadership about a decision in this regard,” Senator Pervaiz Rashid had told a private TV channel.
Comments (8)
How about both of you just keep quite? Both of you are constantly lowering your stature in the pubic domain and this is really disgusting for both pro and and PMLN voters. Having the last laugh is not a good principle to follow all the time.
@Fuzail Z. Ahmad what's not good for pml n is actually good for the country
In my view, Ch Nisar is irrelevant and a confused politician, who had a great opportunity to stand against Nawaz Sharif after his disqualification, but he chose to be indecisive and being diplomatic. He will regret his decision during the rest of his life.
The difference between these two gentlemen is quite clear. Chaudhry Nisar tells the whole truth once in a while whereas the only thing that ever comes out of Pervez Rashid's mouth are fabricated lies. I guess Pervez Rashid's personality is more suited to stay within the PMLN. For Mr. Nisar, I am often confused as to why he does not leave the party himself. I mean Chaudhry Nisar's intellectual level is a misfit within the entire PMLN :)
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistan - I fully endorse your comment and of the opinion if he would show his principle, character and determination for the country he would have almost all MNAs of PML(N) standing alongside him and could contest/win as President of the party and the country would benefit.
I know Nisar he is a man of principle.
Untimely, somewhat confusing and provocative statements by Nisar are an effort to secure at least a caretaker PM ‘s position in any future set-up.
@worth_commenting i still dont know them..