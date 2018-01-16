DAWN.COM

Court bans usage of 'deaf, mute, blind or lame' to describe differently-abled persons

Arif MalikUpdated January 16, 2018

In a landmark ruling passed on Tuesday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) banned the usage of andha (blind), goonga (mute), behra (deaf) and langra (lame) to describe differently-abled persons in official matters and directed the government to make the necessary changes in this regard to the The Disabled Persons (Employment and Rehabilitation) Ordinance of 1981.

In the ruling, LHC Chief Justice Mansoor Ali Shah also directed that disabled persons must now be referred to as "special persons".

When referring to persons who are unable to see, the term "visually impaired" must be used, the ruling said.

The case had been taken up by the LHC after Barrister Asfand Khan Tareen filed a petition in this regard, naming the Punjab government, the federal government and the law ministry as respondents.

The Social Welfare Department's lawyer, Tariq Ismail, who represented the state, assured the court that in light of the verdict, The Disabled Persons (Employment and Rehabilitation) Ordinance, 1981 will be amended to expunge the banned terms.

Ali
Jan 16, 2018 02:08pm

Step in the right direction, bravo!!

Syed Iftikhar Rizvi
Jan 16, 2018 02:10pm

Great!

Wish it will be implemented on the immediate basis.

Khurshid Ahmed Yousfani
Jan 16, 2018 02:15pm

these are stronger than us they are true special person. they have more courage than us. good decision.

Faisal
Jan 16, 2018 02:29pm

As if this is going to change the way we treat these people.

deendayal
Jan 16, 2018 02:44pm

Disabled persons are special persons. It remains to be seen how this order is implemented in films and television serials.

Sarwat
Jan 16, 2018 02:46pm

Good job LHC.

Rida
Jan 16, 2018 03:03pm

Bravo LHC! High time we showed some respect to our fellow beings.

Jamil
Jan 16, 2018 04:51pm

It was long overdue.Good decision.

