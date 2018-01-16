Pakistan welcomes talks between North and South Korea

Pakistan welcomes the recent high-level diplomatic talks between North Korea and South Korea that were held between the two countries for the first time in more than two years, a press release issued by the Foreign Office (FO) said on Tuesday.

Islamabad also expressed hope that the recent talks between the two countries would "help ease tensions" in the Peninsula and "lead to lasting peace, prosperity, stability, reconciliation and cooperation in the region".

The FO statement said Pakistan has always urged both states to resolve their differences through "meaningful negotiations" and ensure that they abide by their "international obligations and pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy to reduce tensions and work towards achieving a comprehensive solution."

Last week, North Korea and South Korea had sent their delegations to hold high-level diplomatic talks in Panmunjom, a truce village in the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), after North's Kim Jong-Un said he was willing to send athletes to participate in the upcoming Winter Olympics that are to be held in Pyeongchang in the South.