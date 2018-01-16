DAWN.COM

Pakistan welcomes talks between North and South Korea

Naveed SiddiquiJanuary 16, 2018

Pakistan welcomes the recent high-level diplomatic talks between North Korea and South Korea that were held between the two countries for the first time in more than two years, a press release issued by the Foreign Office (FO) said on Tuesday.

Islamabad also expressed hope that the recent talks between the two countries would "help ease tensions" in the Peninsula and "lead to lasting peace, prosperity, stability, reconciliation and cooperation in the region".

The FO statement said Pakistan has always urged both states to resolve their differences through "meaningful negotiations" and ensure that they abide by their "international obligations and pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy to reduce tensions and work towards achieving a comprehensive solution."

Last week, North Korea and South Korea had sent their delegations to hold high-level diplomatic talks in Panmunjom, a truce village in the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), after North's Kim Jong-Un said he was willing to send athletes to participate in the upcoming Winter Olympics that are to be held in Pyeongchang in the South.

Comments (4)

Jan 16, 2018 12:35pm

welcome but unwanted

Saad
Jan 16, 2018 12:40pm

great

karam
Jan 16, 2018 01:25pm

Pakistan should use their good offices to settle the korean issue. Atleast one of the koreas have great experience working clandestinely with pakistan . They will definitely listen.

Wahab
Jan 16, 2018 02:47pm

@karam Well said.

