New Zealand coast to easy victory against Pakistan in 4th ODI
New Zealand coasted to an easy victory against Pakistan with five wickets to spare in the fourth One-Day International in Hamilton on Tuesday.
Although the green shirts seemed to be in control with a solid 262-run total in the first innings, the black caps were able to meet the target with 25 balls remaining.
Colin de Grandhomme racked up the highest total on the NZ side, with 74 runs not out by the end of the match, while his partner Henry Nicholls had the third-highest total with 52 runs.
The match appeared to be going in Pakistan's favour until the tail-end partnership upended the game. Grandhomme wrested back control with seven 4s and five 6s.
Young Shadab Khan put up a high-class display of legspin bowling, taking three of five wickets.
Rumman Raees took two wickets while Harris Sohail bagged one.
The black caps began the innings with a steady 56 by Colin Munro and 31 by Martin Guptil. The game appeared to be going against them when the first wicket fell in the 14th over with 88 runs on the board.
Following Munro's lead, Guptil made his way back to the pavilion in the 16th over. Ross Tailor added just one more run to the gross total before he was declared lbw on Rumman's delivery.
Tom Latham was sent back to the pavilion by Shadab with just 8 runs to his name. Kane Williamson, with 32 runs to his name. was caught by Rumman on a delivery by Harris.
Pakistan innings
Earlier in the day, Mohammad Hafeez top scored with 81 as the tourists' batsmen finally managed to notch some runs, with Fakhar Zaman, Sohail and captain Sarfraz Ahmed also posting half centuries.
Paceman Tim Southee led the New Zealand attack with three for 44 and skipper Kane Williamson took two for 32.
Pakistan finished their 50-over innings at 262 for eight, thanks to some big-hitting from Hafeez, who smashed 22 from the final over.
It was a gutsy fightback from a side that was reeling at 11 for two in the fifth over and looked in danger of another humiliation after being skittled for 74 in their last outing.
Already 3-0 in the five-match series, Pakistan had little to lose and promoted hard-hitting allrounder Faheem Ashraf to open the batting in the search for runs.
The gamble backfired when Faheem departed for one after edging a swinging Southee delivery to the wicketkeeper in the third over, bringing Babar Azam to the crease.
He lasted only nine balls before becoming Southee's second victim, trudging back to the pavilion with only three runs to his name.
Fakhar Zaman was lucky not to follow him on seven when he spooned the ball to mid-wicket, only for Colin Munro to drop the chance.
Fakhar made the most of his life, bringing up his half-century off 68 balls as part of a productive 86-run partnership with Haris Sohail before departing for 54.
Haris, returning to the ODI arena for the first time since 2015, also failed to push on after reaching 50, smashing the ball to Henry Nicholls on the boundary as he looked for a big six.
Incoming batsman Shoaib Malik had an injury scare as he ran into the path of fielder Munro's throw while trying to scamper back to his crease and the ball hit him flush on the head.
Shoaib, who was not wearing a helmet, fell down onto the wicket but was able to continue after consultations with team medics, although he was dismissed in the next over.
Pakistan were 175 for five with 10 overs remaining before Sarfraz and partner Hafeez stepped up the pace. Sarfraz Ahmed reached 51 off 46 balls while Hafeez's 81 included five fours and four sixes.
Comments (29)
New Zealand just won by 5 wickets. Pakistan trailing 4-0 in this series as of now. Wish them luck to make it 4-1.
Pakistan made a big mistake taking Williamson's wicket. If he was still at the crease Pakistan would have won.
Pak were 30 runs short, well played pak, need to win one game confidence in T20.
NZ played sensibly knowing that Pak has got good bowling side. By the way spinners bowled beautifully but seamers disappointed . Congrats Kiwis for the victory!!!!
It is not only batting which is failing....Bowling also has failed miserably.....Hasan Ali and Amir have looked ordinary bowlers......Pak has to prepare well for WC2019,,,induce new blood in the team......Malik, Hafiz, Azhar shud go.......pls
respectful defeat........
Your veteran Mohd Hafiz today scored 80 at run a ball today. He has cemented his place in the team for the next 5 years. Pl give a big kick to you other veteran Shoaib Malik and your "Virat Kolhi" Babar Azam so they will land in Pakistan. You can save on their return air fare/cost of accomodation atleast and spend the money for the welfare of your blind cricket team. Sincere suggestion from your neighbour.
I could not remember when last time Amir took a wicket in an international game...
Very very poor bowling and fielding...
like harris sohail, fawad alam also should give some chance
We must get rid off oldies Hafeez, Shoaib & conspire-rs/Lobbyist Hasan Ali/Azhar/Amir out of team,
@citizen Amir is the problem, the reason the other bowlers are losing confidence. He is not a strike bowler, and doesnt have the ability to take a wicket. The last time he took one, goodness knows. He needs to be dropped. The reasoning for the losing is simple, they dont play enough matches. Go into tournaments completely unready. Yet chief selectors like Inzamam and other staff members are taking huge salaries. Need to play more cricket, need to reduce personnel in your board.
Amir and Hasan poor bowling form continues along with poor batting by Babar and Shoaib Malik. Four main players not performing is a big setback for any side.This is one of the main reasons that Pakistan has looked very ordinary side in the series till now.Today's match was an improvement but we lost because Amir and Hasan could not put any pressure on the batsmen and take wickets when needed.I hope all the players come back in form sooner rather than later for the good of Pakistan cricket. We should continue with Sarfraz as captain as he is the best choice available and there is no need to hit the panic button yet.We should back the team and make changes according to form and fitness but the players should not get carried away and play as their places are secure.
Bowling is a worry, none of the quicks are able to apply pressure and make the batsmen work for runs, it all seems too easy. Come on Amir, Hassan!!!
Shadab may you forever remain Shad and Abad
I like Amir but he seems to be going Wahab Riaz's way. One match wonder??
Kick Off Shoaib Malik from the team for ever , he is just playing for his sponsors.He is not up to the mark as Senior most player should be . His stats easily describe that he always played good against Weak bowling attacks and when ever in crucial matches he led down the team.
Champions trophy winner need to live up to the tag otherwise people will assume CT win as fluke win..
Also one days you need to score 300 plus to give yourself a chance.. forget one day T20 teams score 200 plus now.
White wash to Pakistanis very soon..
New Zealand is simply TOO GOOD for Pakistan.
A honest introspection: (1) Babar Azam is a very ordinary batsman except against Sri Lanka and West Indies, and on Abu Dhabi pitches. Even if he scores a 50, his strike rate is miserable most of the times. (2) The barb about great bowling attack is actually a hype. New Zealand skipper who bowls very rarely also did as good a job as Shadab Khan. (3) Hasan ali is good only because batsman are still learning his variations. He will soon fade away. Because if you look closely, New Zealand were at ease against him.(4) Pakistan is still stuck in the 80s and 90s in terms of their batting. Their average score in ODIs is usally 150-250. They rarely cross 250, against top 6 rankes sides. Leave alone 300. (5) Although individual talent is there, but most players lack common sense and smart thinking, except for their captain Sarfraz perhaps. For example, many a times you can see that they would miss run out chances, by throwing at the wrong end. Fail to take smart and quick singles.(6) Pakistan side makes a 250 in a ground which should generate 300, and a 150 score, in a pitch which should generate 250+/
@sriniwas the New Zealand skipper bowling well on one occassion does not make him as good as Shadab. Point two, no doubt Babar Azam is ordinary. However, cricket only needs one player to perform. As such, it is not a team game. One excellent performance on a day can win you a game.
V sad situation for Pakistan. Pakistan has a weak team. They mostly win if the opposing team does not play a standard game and the wicket is of a specific nature. This is nothing new. We make them so big just because of few good strokes and swing bowling and foolish strokes by the batting side. Must get more down to Earth and standardize in all areas of the game. Thanks.
@CHANDRAJEET MANE that was indeed a fluke win.
@CHANDRAJEET MANE everyone knows that CT win was a fluke, resulrs show it.
@Anuj Does it really matter? Pakistan won and we lost! Take it in our stride.
I don't remember a match in years when Pakistan won just because they played great. Most of the time the team wins only when the other teams plays really bad. Miss the old team of 90s.
first 4-0, second Pak team have ON/OFF Players like Shazad, Malik, Hafiz these are used coming and going players we have to keep them out of team, similarly Inzi is not capable for chief selector, his two dummy selectors unknown members Tousif + Nasim Both along with Inzi their contract to be terminated and new selectors appointed Inzi is biased and does not have knowledge.
@sriniwas You seem to have lots of time to have written such a long comment on a lost cause.Losing is not bad but losing without putting up a fight is disgusting.
First there was lack of control for batting failures then playing same bowlers without reading pitch correctly made us paying game after game. We lacked a quality spinner in last game.
Blame goes to coach, captain and selectors. No proactive action been taken in this series..