Police constable gunned down in Quetta

Syed Ali ShahJanuary 16, 2018

A constable was gunned down by unidentified men on Quetta's Raisani Road on Tuesday, in what police believe is another attack targeting law enforcers in the province.

The constable, identified as Naseer Ahmed, was on his way to work when he was shot, the officials said, adding that he had died on the spot. The attackers fled the scene after shooting Ahmed.

Police and security forces reached the site of the shooting, where an investigation is underway.

Security officials, along with religious minorities, are often targeted by militants in Quetta. At least four attacks on security personnel have occurred in Balochistan in the past two weeks alone, three of which were carried out in Quetta.

On January 1, three security officials were injured in twin attacks in Chaman when militants attacked an under-construction building and a police checkpost in the same area.

Six Frontier Corps (FC) officials were injured in a bomb blast near an FC checkpost, which was reportedly followed by gunfire, on January 2 in the suburbs of Quetta.

Last week, five policemen were martyred when a suicide bomber rammed into a police truck parked on Quetta's Zarghoon Road. Two passersby also died in the attack.

The Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, which claimed the attack, had clarified that the target of the attack were officials and not the Balochistan Assembly, which is located in the same area.

On Monday, five security personnel were martyred when the vehicle carrying them turned over during an ambush in Kech district of Balochistan. According to officials, suspected terrorists had opened fire on the security forces' vehicle.

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Sabir
Jan 16, 2018 01:50pm

Killing someone just because he is earning and feeding his family is the biggest sin. Why do people don’t think before they take guns and start killing people. I feel sad for the family of this martyred. RIP

