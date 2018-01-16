'Entire nation is grieving Zainab's murder': SC summons all investigation teams
The Supreme Court on Tuesday began hearing a suo motu case on the grisly rape and murder of six-year-old Zainab in Kasur.
A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, noted that the entire nation is grieving the death of the minor, whose body was found in a trash heap on January 11.
Punjab Additional Inspector General (AIG) Abubakar Khuda Buksh appeared before the court and told the bench that Inspector General of Police Arif Nawaz could not be present today as he was busy.
"The person behind Zainab's murder is a serial killer," the chief justice observed during the hearing.
He noted that a gap between the judiciary and the police must be bridged so that mistakes that have been made by the latter in such cases can be avoided.
"The police does not take guidance from the court's decisions. The same mistakes are made in all such cases," he said.
"We are trying to close the gap between the courts and the police. Why shouldn't there be communication between the courts and the police?" Chief Justice Nisar added.
The chief justice said that the court requires assurance that the culprit responsible for Zainab's death will be arrested.
"I want the criminal to be captured, not killed in an encounter," the chief justice added.
He said that if the matter is not resolved, it will be the failure of the police and the government.
The chief justice told the AIG that the hearing could be moved into the chambers if he did not want to reveal aspects of the investigation in the courtroom.
The AIG said a time for the arrest of the rapist and murderer could not be provided at the moment. So far, 1,100 suspects have been interrogated and DNA tests of 400 people have been conducted, he informed the court.
During the hearing, the apex court halted the proceedings of the Lahore High Court that had also taken up the Zainab case, saying the high court did not have the jurisdiction to hear suo motu cases.
The apex bench adjourned the Zainab case until Sunday, summoning the entire investigation team probing the minor's death at the next hearing which will be conducted at the SC Lahore Registry.
Zainab goes missing, is found
Zainab went missing on January 4 while heading towards a relative's home. Her bruised body was found a few days later in a dump in the city.
The news shocked the entire country with #JusticeforZainab becoming the rallying cry while violent protests broke out in Kasur.
The six-year-old's autopsy had confirmed that she was strangled to death. It suggested that she had been raped before being killed.
At least four agencies — the Counter Terrorism Department, the Intelligence Bureau, the Special Branch and the Punjab Forensic Science Agency — have been seized with the case and each agency has arrested suspects separately while investigating the matter.
However, no major headway has been made in the case since Zainab's body was found.
cites of country have been beraut and we have been deaf, dumb and blind. our state have been killers of the citizen. police have been dangerous. they now seems in search of snatching money from public. mohafiz have been facilitator of criminals
i am concerned that serial killer should have no connection with a person in government machinery; can DNA be taken from influential persons of the area because in last 12 cases they were not in scope of suspects.
Serial Killer may had provided those innocent angles to a influential sick pervert for cash/support
KASUR a small town and huge departments are involved and trying to arrest criminal but seems non serious attitude of all concerned who involved in investigation. SHAME SHAME SHAME on all....how they sleep in night with their kids...dont they remember Zainab...very painful
My heart bleeds every time i see this little kid on news and social media...what a shame on all of us as a nation including me....why our country couldn't ensure her safety at first place.WHY? million and gizzilions of Rupee is being paid to agencies and law enforcement bodies, police....where is the framework? system? process? that would ensure no Zainab in future is robbed off from her Izzat, Ismat, Life and future....if this comment is read by our Govt Officials and law enforcing agencies, please make Pakistan safe for all....parents go through trauma and life long mental sickness.....this has to end!!
@Irum Fatima They need to make every man there give a DNA swab.
Why has this case been given highest importance while there had been such cases before and even one case of a four years girl in Murdan after Zainab's case? I wish the governments and parents take necessary measures to obviate such occurrences. Political point scoring is the most undesirable aspect in such cases.
Send the DNA of the DPO also.
Sooner we rid from this incompetent corrupt govt ... sooner we will catch these killers
I still have a hope.
JustWasif
@Husnain You've highlighted a very important line of investigation which the police must also follow. They should not only take DNA samples from influential but also examine their outhouses and personal computers for any clues of child abuse and paedophilic tendencies.
Truly disappointed with the writ of Govt.
@shahji 100% Right
With this level of news flow, criminal might have escaped to place like Karachi where hiding identity is easy.
Our society is corrupt to the core.Most of the incompetent government officials are there in service due to nepotism or they have purchased the job.No respectable and educated want to join the civilian government service.Time to ponder as all the evils generate from our corrupt and incompetent government officials.
Nothing will happen. Police specially the Punjab police is incompetent, unprofessional, unskilled, lack experience and training plus most of them are recruited without considering merit on political basis.
It could happen that investigating machinery has failed to capture culprit. But it also has reasons. Circumstantial evidences point the culprit has government coverage. One nothing happened in the preceding sad tragedies in Kasur. 2015 child abuse scandal was regarded by Punjab law minister a conspiracy against PML-N law makers and it was closed. A rape case in Lahore by young PML-N just a few years ago was buried. It's a big Q .
@Shaukat Ali Khan
It's sad that you r asking y this case is given importance. Well, she was 12th of the girl raped and murdered brutally. Despite having linkage by virtue of same DNA, Punjab police has shown a visible apathy towards the case. Their lack of efforts tantamount to criminal negligence.
More importantly, the whole grisly episode is happening in an area where a network was unearthed in 2015 where pedophiles were actively exporting videos. That case again was suppressed by n league politicians.
Ur wish that parents and govt should take necessary steps about the issue is also divorced from reality. All parents don't have means of keeping guard on their kids for 24/7. As far as govt is concerned, especially of Punjab, it's only good at taking Notices.
I fear due to increasing media and public pressure and the lack of quality investigation the government and police might arrest a dummy person and make him a scapegoat in the entire trail..
@Husnain you are right a connection with powerful person could be behind, hence no progress is being made in the investgation.
They may kill a person and claim the he was killed in an encounter with police. Case closed...
So, all the investigators have come empty handed after high claims that success in arresting the culprit is around the corner.
No doubt it's costly and seemingly impossible to conduct DNA test of each and every individual of the country, yet if done right from today, starting with every single newborn baby and at the time of first time issuance or renewal of CNIC in the country, it will help resolve many a problem and especially heinous crimes in our country.
@Abhisek It's not possible due to DNA record of the serial rapist already available with law enforcement agencies.
There is one point about which schools or schools these girls attended. In case it's same school that the girls went to, then the rapist could also be from school. Police and other investigation agencies need to look at this aspect too
I say to investigation teams: keep an eye on local policemen, accused of previous 200 boys cases, politicans close to Rana Sanaullah and attend his meetings. You will find the culprit - someone is protecting the evil man!
It is the foremost responsibility of the government to protect the life and property of the citizens. Sadly, the government has failed in fulfilling such responsibility.
Exactly what good are the Federal and Provincial Governments, Local Police, Courts and Security Agencies, if the Highest Court of the Land has to intervene in every crime case in the country and take these supposedly 'public servants' to task?
They have to be told everytime, how to perform their duties and keep the jobs for which they get paid rather well,for a poor begging country like Pakistan.
Something is fundamentailly wrong with the entire system in place right now. If local citiznes cannot feel secure and safe in their neighborhoods, without the SCP taking action, than all hope is lost othewise.
continuously from 4 nights i hardly sleep 3-4 hours, always surfing news for suspect. very painful for me that my daughter is of same age & resemblance.
Even after so many days and despite having CCTV footage the culprit hasn't be caught . Speaks itself about the effectiveness of the authorities and their intelligence network.
@M1 Jamal I admire your very blunt and candid remarks. How is it possible that so many of these happenings in a small town and that too in a 2 SQ kilometer, remain unsolved. This being ridiculous is as well pathetic and shows a complete redundancy of our institutional setup. Had this minor girl belonged to any of the rich and powerful, believe me, the killer and his accomplices caught and hanged within months, beyond any doubt. You are very right in concluding that persons manning most of important agencies in the province are there not on virtue of their merits but on the whims of the political elites, who make use of them frequently for their ulterior motives, at the cost of the general public at large. Nothing is going to change unless people who are responsible for creating these conditions in the first place realize their folly, and call it a day. It is very heartening to read that civil society with the help our media, entirely fed up with the status quo, is demanding justice.
Were following steps taken to catch the culprit? 1- Footsteps of the killer and little girl were followed by any detective thoroughly . 2- Detective dogs were used. 3- DNA's of all police force of surrounding area were done. 4- All mosques of Kasoor were under observation specially Friday prayers.
Shabash Dawn. Hats Off!!! You are the Only News Source to cover the Zainab Case as your Top Story from the Day this Heart wrenching Incident occurred. Height of responsible and ethical Journalism! Its being noticed. You will be rewarded from heavens.
Nothing will be done in this case until some of the cops are fired. We all know that they are hand in glove with the criminals. Give them a weeks notice no results take their jobs away. There are plenty of honest and hard working people in Pakistan who would love to have these jobs.
Police must be made accountable especially high officials like IG and DIG police they are supposed to supervise, ensure, implement and enforc public policies designed for security and safety of commom men's person and property.
It is regretted to note that Police as an institution has miserably failed to perfom its prime duty , a drastic change and effective overhauling, and viablr reformation is therefore needed in the present system.
I hope the police questioned Zainab's caretaker aunt and the elders of students who attend the religious school her.
It is not just about hapless Zainab who lost her life due to the nation's degradation in moral and social values but all the kids that deserve protection. There is a dire need for social education on all levels (school and adult) regarding respect, humanity and morality. Equality, justice and welfare on the state's side are the only steps that can start this process.
@Shaukat Ali Khan This case is especially important in the news because it involves a serial killer who has raped and killed more than 7 children since 2015. If he is not stopped then he will keep doing it.
@atif ... I hope everyone in Pakistan is recognizing in facts you mention.