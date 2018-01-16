DAWN.COM

IIUI still using Faisal Mosque’s premises, NA told

A ReporterUpdated January 16, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly was informed on Monday that the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) was still using the premises of Faisal Masjid even though it had been allotted the entire sector of H-10 (700 acres).

During the question hour, Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry in a written reply to a question said 51,000 square metres covered and other area of Faisal Masjid was under the use of the IIUI.

“The IIUI is of the view that it is the custodian of Faisal Mosque and has the authority to use/misuse its designated places besides allotment of a sector to IIUI in H-10,” the minister said.

He said the matter had been reported to the Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat through a public petition. The committee was told that the IIUI administration had forcefully occupied the grand mosque’s premises even though it had been allotted 700 acres by the CDA.

The minister told the house that the committee had directed the IIUI to vacate the mosque as soon as possible but the direction has not been implemented.

The Senate committee in July last year during a discussion on sanitation and maintenance of the mosque was informed by the CDA that the IIUI still had several offices on the mosque’s premises.

The CDA officials had told the committee that besides other issues the civic body was facing challenges in looking after the mosque’s affairs because certain portions of the structure such as an auditorium and hostels were under the possession of the IIUI.

After hearing CDA’s viewpoint, the committee members had resolved to raise their voice against what they called “illegal occupation of the mosque’s premises” by the university.

A spokesman for the IIUI while responding to the committee’s remarks, had said the university was the caretaker of the entire mosque and its adjoining buildings, adding there was no weight in CDA’s claim.

Published in Dawn, January 16th, 2018

amir khan
Jan 16, 2018 09:53am

this is not the property of any one university .. it is the property of Pakistan

