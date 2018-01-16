DAWN.COM

Modi invites Israel to invest in defence production

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated January 16, 2018

NEW DELHI: Civil rights activists protest against the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu near the Israeli embassy on Monday.—AP
NEW DELHI: On his second day in India on Monday, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a revolutionary leader and heard his proposal for Israel to invest in India’s defence sector.

The two countries signed nine pacts to boost cooperation in key areas including cyber-security. The two prime ministers underscored the grave threat posed by terrorism and agreed to hold the next meeting of the Joint Working Group on Homeland and Public Security next month.

The issue of India voting against Israel at the UN on the Jerusalem issue also figured in the talks in which Indian officials maintained that both sides put forth their views and that the two leaders agreed that ties “are not determined by a single issue”.

Describing their talks as “wide-ranging and intensive”, Mr Modi said they reviewed the progress in the bilateral relations and agreed that “the possibilities and the opportunities” that beckon the two countries need to be seized.

“We will strengthen the existing pil­­lars of cooperation in areas that touch the lives of our peoples. These are agriculture, science and technology, and security…In defence, I have invited Israeli companies to take advantage of the liberalised FDI [foreign direct investment] regime to make more in India with our companies.”

Mr Netanyahu described his host as a “revolutionary” leader. “You are a revolutionary leader and you are revolutionising India. You are catapulting this magnificent state into the future. And you have revolutionised the relations between Israel and India,” Mr Netanyahu told Mr Modi.

A joint statement said both prime ministers noted that Israeli companies were ready to enter joint ventures with Indian companies in the defence sector under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

On the Palestine issue, the statem­ent said that the two prime ministers discussed the developments pertaining to the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

“They reaffirmed their support for an early resumption of peace talks between Israelis and Palestinians for arriving at a comprehensive negotiated solution on all outstanding issues, based on mutual recognition and effective security arrangements, for establishing a just and durable peace in the region,” it said, without referring to the status of East Jerusalem.

Published in Dawn, January 16th, 2018

Raj Shah
Jan 16, 2018 08:40am

Modi is playing with fire all in the hate of Pakistan.

Alba
Jan 16, 2018 08:49am

Both countries can make a great deal of money in the cybersecurity business. They have a lot of brilliant people.

Rustam
Jan 16, 2018 09:59am

Modi is a great leader.

Alwin
Jan 16, 2018 10:04am

Indo-Israel ties will definitely make mark towards development.

sudhi
Jan 16, 2018 10:21am

Modi is the leader of new generation

Sekhar
Jan 16, 2018 10:39am

Modi is doing the right thing for his country.

Rahim karachi
Jan 16, 2018 11:10am

Modi is a visionary and a great leader.

South Asian
Jan 16, 2018 11:16am

Nation intrest should be on first place and this is what modi is doing

Guest
Jan 16, 2018 11:40am

Modi is Supreme leader

Prakash
Jan 16, 2018 12:02pm

Modi+Netanyahu = Bloodshed.

