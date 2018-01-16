DAWN.COM

China deplores Indian army chief’s remarks on Doklam

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated January 16, 2018

NEW DELHI: China has hit out at Indian Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat for calling Doklam a disputed territory, the Indian Express reported on Monday, quoting the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson in Beijing.

Spokesman Lu Kang described Gen Rawat’s remarks at a news conference as “unconstructive” and said they were not helpful for maintaining peace at the borders.

Mr Lu said the comments were against the consensus reached between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping at the BRICS countries summit last September to revive the ties and preserve peace on the border.

According to the newspaper, Gen Rawat suggested on Saturday that India needed to shift focus from its border with Pakistan to that of China and spoke of pressure being exerted by Beijing along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

“Donglang is China’s territory. China will continue to exercise its sovereignty rights in accordance with the historical convention and steadfastly uphold its territorial sovereignty,” Mr Lu said.

Published in Dawn, January 16th, 2018

G
Jan 16, 2018 01:41pm

The same historical 1890 convention by which Tibet was a separate country? Very selective.

