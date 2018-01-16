CTD arrests two Jamatul Ahrar men, recovers grenades, arms

LAHORE: The counter-terrorism department claimed to have defeated a terrorist plan in Lahore by arresting two members of a banned outfit from Harbans Pura.

A spokesperson said a CTD team raided a house and arrested Amjad Khan and Daood Khan, both alleged members of banned terrorist outfit Jamatul Ahrar.

The team recovered hand grenades and small-scale arms from the suspects, he said, adding that the suspects had planned an attack on security check points in the provincial capital.

Published in Dawn, January 16th, 2018