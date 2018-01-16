PAT may not go for sit-in on day one of protest

LAHORE: After the expiry of yet another deadline for resignation, this time for the entire Punjab government, the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT), supported by all major parties, will kick off its protest movement tomorrow (Wednesday) with a rally on The Mall.

According to party sources, the PAT still prefers to keep the rally a one-day event for a number of reasons but the final and formal decision will be taken by the steering committee, which will meet in the container late on Wednesday night.

The PAT chief is expected to conclude it with a “charter of demands, which will have entire opposition’s consensus” behind it.

PPP, the PTI and Jamaat-i-Islami leaders will be sharing rostrum with the PAT chief on Wednesday as all of them – Imran Khan, Asif Ali Zardari, Sirajul Haq, Sheikh Rasheed and Chaudhrys of Gujrat – have confirmed their participation.

Taken in the light of statements and preparations by all parties in the last two days, they all seem determined to turn it into a big event: sounding the PML-N a serious warning of what is coming its way.

The PAT chief, flanked by other parties, has recently explained his high hopes: for the first time entire opposition has rallied on one point – justice for Model Town victims. The national political consensus coupled with the moral strength of the demand would force the government out and Wednesday would prove to be beginning of the end, he told a recent press conference.

The rally, however, has its own weaknesses despite a wider consensus. For example, two of its major components – PTI and PPP – are still at odds. That is why Imran and Zardari may appear on the stage at different times to address the participants.

Despite all that optimism, the PAT seems to be treading carefully on two accounts: length of the protest and its venue. It has already put up a preparatory camp close to the Punjab Assembly and is preparing to hold the rally on The Mall. Its choice of venue is still not final among official circles.

The PAT says the PTI, on behalf of the opposition, had submitted an application to the city administration for a rally on The Mall. Commissioner Abdullah Khan Sumbal, confirming receipt of the application, however, maintains that since the court has banned rallies on The Mall, the government was in the process of offering alternatives.

PAT’s Noorullah Siddique thinks that since the verdict is applied selectively, the PAT rally will be held on The Mall.

Though the PAT sources maintain the steering committee will meet in the container late on Wednesday and decide the future strategy, whether to prolong the rally or wind it up right away but the PAT insiders explain for avoiding a sit-in situation.

“The PAT does not want to spend all financial and human resources in the beginning. That is precisely why it has only invited workers from Lahore for the first rally,” says a party insider.

“The PAT is avoiding sit-in situation for many reasons. It pondered some basic questions like who will bring in people for the sit-in, especially with night temperatures falling below five degree Celsius. Who is going to serve them meals thrice a day? Who will foot the bill? How the PAT will get out of the ditch if the Punjab government refuses to resign and let the sit-in linger on? On top of it all, what if courts intervene on behalf of public which will be the major sufferer if The Mall is blocked for a longer period.

Published in Dawn, January 16th, 2018