TLYRA's 'jail bharo' movement to start from Jan 27

LAHORE: After expiry of the deadline set by the Tehreek-i-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah for the acceptance of its demands, the party on Monday announced it would launch a ‘Jail Bharo’ (fill the jails) movement from Jan 27.

The party’s demands include resignations of law minister Rana Sanaullah, making of Raja Zafarul Haq report public and compensation for those killed during Tehreek-i-Khatm-i-Nabuwat.

At a press conference here, Labaik chief Ashraf Asif Jalali said 100 workers of his party from Lahore would court arrest in front of the Punjab Assembly building on Jan 27, launching the movement. From the very next day (Jan 28), he added, 100 workers of the party from other cities would start courting arrests daily till all jails of Punjab got filled.

“The government has made repeated promises to the Tehreek for meeting all its demands but it failed to keep them. The movement has been reminding it (the government) of all the promises and extended deadline twice to give it more time, but to no avail. Now, the patience was running out because of repeated breaking of the promises, leaving the party with no choice but to take practical steps like “filling the jails”. The party would also keep assessing the situation and keep coming up with its responses accordingly”, he said.

Instead of improving, the situation has in fact worsened during the last few weeks since the Tehreek ended its sit-in in the city.

“It was fighting for those killed during the movement, whereas now minor girls like Zanaib were being raped and killed. The chief minister has surrounded himself with some sycophants, who have been misleading him on all issues afflicting his government. The party is starting with this movement and would continue improving its tactics till it forces the government to meet its demands. People like Rana Sanaullah have committed a sin and a crime and the recording of his statement, which proves his crime, is available, why is government reluctant to remove him? The party has now decided to force the government to meet its demands,” he concluded.

Published in Dawn, January 16th, 2018