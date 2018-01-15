DAWN.COM

5 security personnel martyred in Balochistan as vehicle turns over after ambush

Syed Ali ShahUpdated January 15, 2018

At least five security personnel lost their lives and six others were injured when a vehicle carrying them turned over after being ambushed in Balochistan's Kech district on Monday.

A district administration official told DawnNews that suspected terrorists opened fire at a convoy of security forces in Shapok area of Kech district.

One of the vehicles in the convoy turned turtle after the attack, killing five personnel. It wasn't immediately clear which security force the personnel belonged to.

The injured personnel were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

More security personnel were called to the area to apprehend the culprits involved in the ambush.

In September last year, three Frontier Corps (FC) personnel, including a lieutenant colonel, were martyred while three others were injured when unidentified attackers opened fire on their convoy in Balochistan's Washuk district.

In August 2018, an attack on army truck near Quetta's Pishin Stop had night claimed at least 15 lives and left at least 32 injured. Two days later, on August 14, an explosion targeting a security forces vehicle in Balochistan's Harnai district had resulted in the martyrdom of six security personnel and injuries to three others.

