Punjab Food Authority bans Chinese salt after scientific panel finds it hazardous for health

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday banned Ajinomoto, commonly known as Chinese salt, after the authority's scientific panel found it hazardous for health.

According to the findings of the scientific panel of the PFA, Chinese salt contains Monosodium glutamate (MSG) which can cause headaches, fatigue, palpitations, nausea and vomiting, sweating, flushing and numbness of the face, more so among people who are sensitive to it.

It can also cause hypertension and is extremely hazardous for pregnant women, the panel found.

The PFA scientific panel recommended banning the usage of Ajinomoto in all eateries, frozen foods, and all other food products.

The authority has issued a final deadline of March 31 to bring the use of Chinese salt to a complete halt.

Chemically, it is a salt of the amino acid family — Glutamic Acid (glutamate).

According to some reports, regular use of this ingredient can cause long-term issues like high blood pressure, autism, hormonal imbalance, epilepsy, food allergies, asthma, reduction in bile formation, cancer and possible sterility in females.

According to some findings, the MSG over-stimulates the brain tricking one into thinking that food tastes really great, so the person consuming it not only wants to have more of that food, but also want to go back to it. This is termed as magic ingredient that food companies love to use as a flavour enhancer in their products.