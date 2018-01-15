DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

US diplomat Alice Wells acknowledges Pakistan's role in countering terrorism

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated January 15, 2018

Email


American diplomat Alice Wells on Monday acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in eradicating terrorism and conveyed the US's desire to work with Pakistan in furthering the shared objective of stabilizing Afghanistan.

Wells, the acting assistant secretary of state, was in Pakistan along with senior officials from the US National Security Council for a scheduled dialogue on bilateral and regional cooperation. She argued that, as an immediate neighbor and important country of the region, Pakistan’s support was critical to the success of US strategy in Afghanistan

She also underlined the need for strengthening intelligence cooperation between the two sides to improve coordination in counter-terrorism efforts.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, who, along with senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received Ambassador Wells, underscored that the relationship with the United States needed to move forward in an environment of mutual trust and respect.

The US delegation was apprised about recent counter-terrorism actions taken by Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies, which have contributed to "a visible improvement in the security situation of Pakistan", the Foreign Office said. It was mentioned that these "comprehensive counter-terrorism actions would also contribute towards peace and stability in the entire region."

In the context of the regional situation, the foreign secretary expressed concerns on the continued use of Afghan soil by elements hostile to Pakistan’s stability. She added that strengthening border management mechanisms between Pakistan and Afghanistan was vital to addressing concerns relating to cross border movements.

"Early repatriation of Afghan refugees was also important for improving relations with Afghanistan," she emphasised.

The foreign secretary reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continue its efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

The foreign secretary also drew the attention of the US delegation to recent irresponsible statements made by the Indian army chief and the pattern of escalation by India on the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, and condemned the Indian use of improvised explosive devices resulting in the martyrdom of Pakistani soldiers on Sunday. She asked the US side to advise restraint to India and stop its escalation tactics.

The two sides agreed that all initiatives owned and led by the Afghans for seeking a peaceful solution should be supported by regional countries.

The Pak-US relation hit its nadir at the beginning of 2018 with US President Donald Trump's scathing criticism of Pakistan, in which he accused the country of giving the US "nothing but lies and deceit", subsequently withholding $255m in military aid.

Since then, tempers have cooled off a bit, with the Commander US Central Command telling Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa that the recent turbulence in the two countries' relationship remains "a temporary phase".

PAK US RELATIONS World

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (25)

1000 characters
Mazhar Vajlani
Jan 15, 2018 04:41pm

The question is, Who is in real need?? Pakistan need US or vice versa. At the moment, if Pakistani leadership decides for honesty, then there is no need for US co-operation, but In reality, US need Pakistan, as he really need support for Afghanistan.

Trump Et
Jan 15, 2018 04:41pm

And we haven't played our card yet..!

Irfan Mirani
Jan 15, 2018 04:54pm

conditional relationship never lasts and never works, be it for humans or for countries!

Iftikhar Husain
Jan 15, 2018 05:34pm

This is an honest observation.

Adelaide
Jan 15, 2018 05:41pm

After a verbal spat, now some jelly beans. Can we still learn a lesson here!

Mumbaikar
Jan 15, 2018 05:46pm

The US will always remain dependent on Pakistan. Frustrating.

bashir kakar
Jan 15, 2018 05:57pm

now he(usa) come to the point

zubaida khan
Jan 15, 2018 06:07pm

The only opinion that matters is Trumps! All of these other people are fake news. Do not listen to them. Tell the to have Trump tweet an apology. See how they run. Stop trusting them their words are meaningless.

Charles
Jan 15, 2018 06:08pm

Why did the Foreign Secretary need to meet her, let alone receive her? A DG ( joint secretary) should have sufficed.

Maverik
Jan 15, 2018 06:09pm

Americans coming back to their senses.

Ikram
Jan 15, 2018 06:16pm

Pakistan has been given the opportunity to move away from the US courtesy of Trump, we should grab it and run.

Gopal
Jan 15, 2018 06:22pm

When President of USA has said what he wanted to say, everything else is irreleavant.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistan
Jan 15, 2018 06:29pm

Amazing, how ground realities can make governments change their views and strategies. This is exactly what happened after President Trump's irresponsible comments about Pakistan, earlier this year.

nasir vohra
Jan 15, 2018 06:30pm

here we go again

Zoheb
Jan 15, 2018 06:45pm

Not good enough. Don’t need the acknowledgement now. They should do more.

Hwh
Jan 15, 2018 06:47pm

@Mazhar Vajlani Why pakistan is not understanding this simple funda? If it is so simple then why to tolerate everyday abuse by USA?

Ob
Jan 15, 2018 06:54pm

We think the US is the root of all evil in the world. . . . . . . . US is an important country, we would like to find ways to work with the US.

SAFEER
Jan 15, 2018 07:43pm

This acknowledgement should come Mr. President.

syed shah
Jan 15, 2018 07:45pm

So, she does not agree with her president!!

Mansur ul haque
Jan 15, 2018 07:48pm

China is our friend till we have other options and China needs us. US friendship is important for us to have cordial relationship with China.

Alba
Jan 15, 2018 08:36pm

Trump got the message.

Karido
Jan 15, 2018 08:50pm

Thank you madame, please explain this to your president...... Slooooowly

Umar Aftab
Jan 15, 2018 09:04pm

The Highest authorities in the USA, i.e. President, Secretary of Defence, Secretary of Statement and embassidor to the UN, have made their position clear. And here a statement from a junior embassy staffer praising Pakistan is news. The western leaning media needs to wake up and stop holding on to straws while drowning.

Dr Alan Sabrosky
Jan 15, 2018 09:06pm

For it to be any meaningful in today's context, this acknowledgement need to be coming directly from Donald Trump through a Public Tweet.

Khan
Jan 15, 2018 09:09pm

US slowly coming back to its senses, which is good for international peace and mutual cooperation.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated January 15, 2018

Aggressive remarks from India

INDIAN army chief Gen Bipin Rawat has once again stirred controversy with hawkish and arguably reckless comments...
January 15, 2018

Reforming justice

JUSTICE delayed is justice denied. This maxim encapsulates all that is amiss with Pakistan’s dysfunctional ...
January 15, 2018

Rabies-free Karachi

ONE of the more distressing practices that has become the norm in Pakistan is to carry out culls of packs of stray...
Updated January 14, 2018

Regional path to peace

THE occupant of the White House in the US may have his sanity questioned by many in his country as he appears to...
January 14, 2018

Growing yuan role

A NEW set of regulations issued by the Chinese authorities, and announced on the website of the People’s Bank of...
January 14, 2018

Protect our children

IN recent days, Pakistanis have been forced to confront ugly truths that challenge notions that society here is...