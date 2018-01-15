Police action in 2015 could have prevented Zainab's rape, murder: LHC
The Lahore High Court on Monday observed that if the police had taken action in 2015 ─ when the first case against a serial killer was reported in Kasur ─ the rape and murder of six-year-old Zainab could have been prevented.
A two-member bench of the high court was hearing Zainab's case when the director general of Punjab's Forensic Science Agency submitted a report to the court, stating that DNA tests had confirmed that Zainab was raped and murdered by the same serial killer who was responsible for other similar cases in Kasur.
When asked, the director general told the court that the first case was reported in 2015. He added that at the time, a joint investigation team had been formed and DNA tests were conducted.
Last year, it became clear that a serial killer was behind the cases, the DG added.
"Your investigations should have started in 2015," LHC Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah said.
"We were trying to find evidence to base our investigation on," the court was told.
"If you had taken action at the time, Zainab's case could have been prevented," the chief justice said.
The additional advocate general, also present during the hearing, told the court that 108 cases of rape are pending before the sessions courts in Kasur. He added eight of the most recent cases have not been traced as yet.
"These cases should be heard on a daily basis," the chief justice said, as he sought Zainab's complete medical reports.
Monday's hearing was conducted as the 36-hour deadline given to police by the high court to arrest the culprit behind Zainab's murder lapsed without any breakthrough in the case.
Zainab's case will also be taken up by the Supreme Court tomorrow [Tuesday].
Report findings
During today's hearing, IG Nawaz submitted a report before the bench which detailed efforts made by the police to recover Zainab after her uncle reported her missing on Jan 4.
The report, which was acquired by DawnNews, stated:
Search operations were launched by teams headed by subdivisional police officers and eight station houses officers after Zainab was reported missing.
A "proclamation was made immediately on [the] local cable network".
1,100 suspects have been interrogated.
During the search operation, under-construction houses were raided. "After hectic efforts, the dead body of Zainab was found... 0.5 kilometres from her house."
The postmortem examination, carried out by the Women Medical Officer, showed that Zainab had been raped and sodomized prior to her death.
Police personnel were deputed to go over CCTV footage from cameras installed on roads in the "area of suspicion".
"In the end, the IT team managed to work out video footage of an unidentified suspect carrying the abducted girl in a remote area of Peru Wala Road, Kasur."
However, because the quality of the footage was poor, the Punjab Forensic Science Agency was approached and a "slightly better picture of the suspect was developed and has been widely distributed".
The joint investigation team probing Zainab's case "had already made efforts in [an] investigation of [a] similar nature since September 2017".
This included linking up 7 previous cases with the same suspects since 2015 and the detailed interrogation of more than 200 suspects.
The report also contains data on the cases of assault against minors in Punjab during the past year:
In 2017, 515 children in Punjab were assaulted and over 500 criminals have been arrested.
137 cases of assault were registered against female minors.
135 criminals have been arrested in cases concerning female minors.
In the past year, 15 female children under the age of ten were murdered after being raped. In these cases, 19 criminals have been arrested and
Also in the past year, 10 male children under the age of 10 were murdered after being raped.
Community involved to hunt down serial killer
On Sunday, the Punjab police chief constituted teams comprising police officials and public representatives at union council and ward levels to conduct a house-to-house search to reach the ‘serial killer’ involved in Zainab's case.
Earlier, 10 police teams were conducting the search without involving the local community.
The reconstituted teams, along with area councillors, launched a door to door search operation in Road Kot and adjoining localities.
Police also decided to conduct DNA tests of a member of each family during the search operation. “If the result matches with that of the accused, it will help police unmask the culprit,” a senior police official said.
The JIT has managed a mobile DNA laboratory in Kasur for speedy results.
Zainab goes missing, is found
Zainab went missing on January 4 while heading towards a relative's home. Her bruised body was found a few days later in a dump in the city.
The news shocked the entire country with #JusticeforZainab becoming the rallying cry while violent protests broke out in Kasur.
The six-year-old's autopsy had confirmed that she was strangled to death. It suggested that she had been raped before being killed.
At least four agencies — the Counter Terrorism Department, the Intelligence Bureau, the Special Branch and the Punjab Forensic Science Agency — have been seized with the case and each agency has arrested suspects separately while investigating the matter.
However, no major headway has been made in the case since Zainab's body was found.
Comments (25)
What's the fault of this innocent girl and other children like her, had police taken action back then she would have been alive today, attending school right now. Shame on police, don't they have children at their own homes, at least take action now so other zainabs don't have to go through this hell.
Please dawn post at least one article related to Zainab everyday and keep this torch going. We all shouldn't forget about her and try until her family gets justice. May be this will give them a little consolation and reduce their sadness.
Timely decisions by the court and their expeditious implementation can help reduction of all crimes.
It is obvious that the largest percentage of successful resolutions of this type of case involved responsible – even extraordinary – investigation. After that, the killers were most often apprehended due to their own errors. I think Police needs a overhaul reform and this is also a clear indication that DNA database is missing from our national records, which may help a lot to ease this case.Despite the myth that serial killers want to get caught, only a few have turned themselves in. Javed Iqbal pledged to kill 100 street children in revenge, after which he would turn himself in.Sometimes the killer gets captured during an unrelated offense.Police always hope that publishing a drawing or photo in the newspaper will help, and sometimes it has.But the way police presented this case to LHC it is showing no interest to solve this case because of incompetency to handle it.
Panjab CM / IG police has to be arrested for not monitoring cases related since 2015 and we will see within 24 hrs criminals will be taken to task. A question mark for superior judiciary if they can pass such judgment or we will keep counting deaths of several Zainab?
Dear DAWN, This is a fundamental social issue whose root cause is lack of proper and basic education for the common people. I hope you publish..
In order to restore nation's trust on police, we have to reform our current practices, and recruit people on merits, trained then properly and pay them according to their ability and expected performance. We have to get rid of incompetent policemen and black sheep from our society, who have become personal security guards and servants of politicans and do what they say. There is NO other way forward!
Improve your police
Feeling heart broken. Community must come together to catch the culprit. The culprit cannot be compared even with animals as they have five sense they don’t do such kind of nasty stuff. The culprit cannot be compared even with animals. My thought is with Zainab Amin and her family. #JUSTICE FOR ZAINAB.
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistan you missed out one crucial ingredient, more women!
When women are inducted into these male dominated areas they have a habit of sorting out the mess. More women and more minorities in the Police will change Police attitudes.
What a poorly managed service?
This story boiled my blood. How can the police be so inept and insensitive in investigating the rape and murder of these little girls by a serial killer? Is it possible that the killer goes back and forth across the border? They'll never find him until he commits another murder
Police , politics and local people have Less consistency in a neighborhood led to less participation in the volunteer effort to keep crime away. Otherwise it can be solve by neighbourhood watch program to ration in who is new in neighbourhood , who leave the town and who is living in new construction or dump area and monitor all the activity and report to concern authority.
Make a DNA database of all citizens and it makes it easy to prevent fraud, crime and better security for all.
Thank you for pursuing the case, Dawn. I am worried we will forget this until a next such gruesome act jolts us.
Unfortunately the police in so called democratic set up in pakistan is not used for purpose of maintaing law & order and for safety and security of common people. It is used for giving protocol to VIPs. The police has been politicized it needs a complete overhauling, modern education.and training to combat criminals in an effective and in a befitting manner.
Really? 500 + cases in Punjab alone? You gotta be kidding. How come they are all not reported?
cm khattak please send kp police investigation wing to resolve the case in qasour its their dengue they cannot resolve it i think they need expert help but they will still work under kp igp :) only if LHC wants we can help
Shame
Shame
Everyone is making Police and government culprit but this is fifth generation warfare and enemy is conducting such things which are very difficult to trace.
I don't think police action could have prevented her death. Parents must walk or drive their children to school or ask other parents to do it.
@Mashal .... Serial killers plan these abductions very carefully. It is not that easy to catch them.
Our expertise is in setting up commissions and then we forget about taking action. Case in point: APS!!! Will this meet the same fate? Shame on us.
The centerpiece of Shehbaz Sharif’s self promoted accomplishments is the development of Punjab. Even if we concede that it is apparent that the safety of the citizens has received little or no attention. Accountability will come, if it in this world but undoubtedly in the hereafter.