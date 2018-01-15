DAWN.COM

4 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred by cross-border mortar shelling in AJK

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated January 15, 2018

Four Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred by shelling across the Line of Control in Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Jandrot sector on Monday, according to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The army's media wing said that the troops were busy with maintenance of a communication line when they were "fired upon and hit by [a] heavy mortar round."

The ISPR said three Indian soldiers were killed and a "few injured" in an exchange of fire.

The latest incident of cross-border firing comes days after Indian Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat threatened to call Pakistan's "nuclear bluff" in a statement regarded as reckless and irresponsible by Pakistani leadership.

Islamabad summons New Delhi's envoy

Later in the day, the Foreign Office summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh to lodge a protest about the incident, the state-run Radio Pakistan, reported.

FO Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said ceasefire violations by India are a "threat to regional peace" and security, and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

"India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations despite calls for restraint," Faisal was quoted as saying.

Deliberately targeting civilian populated areas and troops carrying out maintenance activities is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights, and humanitarian laws, the Foreign Office maintained.

Furthermore, Islamabad urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, investigate the latest violation and other such incidents, and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

According to the Foreign Office, Indian forces have committed more than 70 ceasefire violations along the LoC and Working Boundary in 2018, in which at least one civilian has died and five people have been injured.

Ceasefire violations are a frequent feature along the LoC and Working Boundary despite the leadership of Pakistan Rangers and India's Border Security Forces agreeing in November 2017 that the "spirit" of the 2003 Ceasefire Agreement must be revived to protect innocent lives.

Unprovoked firing by Indian forces across the LoC had taken 832 lives, left 3,000 injured and had damaged 3,300 houses in the first half of 2017, according to the director general of the Disaster Management Authority, Zaheeruddin Qureshi.

Comments (46)

RAJA CHILL
Jan 15, 2018 01:21pm

Indo china border has not seen a single bullet fired from either side in last 40 years.Cant that be replicated on Indo Pak borders.both sides loose hundreds of lives each year in action and retalitaion.Must stop must stop.

BhaRAT
Jan 15, 2018 01:23pm

Ready for consequences

gothroughit
Jan 15, 2018 01:33pm

Come to table, don't support outfits and persons involved in destabilize activities in Kashmir. And let your people and country prosper.

conspiracy_theory
Jan 15, 2018 01:36pm

Who benefits by unprovoked firings? They are the ones to start everything.

Angry Pitbull
Jan 15, 2018 01:39pm

How long this tit for tat will continue..... Please stop this menace.

Vaif
Jan 15, 2018 01:39pm

Pray this madness end.

-Manu USA
Jan 15, 2018 01:41pm

Its bad. Both sides needs to stop the bloodshed. Pakistan has to take care of infiltration, so that innocent lives r not lost.

kkl
Jan 15, 2018 01:43pm

Attack and counter attacks, all have to be faced by comman man, politicians and there kids either live in US or they are living posh lives.

jawaid
Jan 15, 2018 01:44pm

Continuously provoking Pakistan.

Temo Shanko
Jan 15, 2018 01:45pm

Each side blames other meanwhile human lives are lost on both sides

Akram
Jan 15, 2018 02:36pm

Sad, just sad.

Faizal
Jan 15, 2018 02:37pm

@BhaRAT that never came

Nitin Suryavanshi
Jan 15, 2018 02:43pm

This must be stopped from both sides. Please resolve Kashmir issue ASAP and bring peace in to region. I don't want my kids and future generations fighting on this issue.

Tsunil
Jan 15, 2018 02:43pm

There should be no man's land provided on both sides of border / LOC/ LOAC or whatever you want to call . Why can't we peacefully coexist.

Bipul
Jan 15, 2018 02:55pm

If civilian life lost include infiltrators in civilian clothes and ceasefire violation means taking care of these infiltrators then I can't imagine how this will stop until and unless the policy of infiltration is not stopped. Sad to see so much bloodshed. It is not only loss of human life, it also means loss of opportunity for all humans living on both sides of the border to lead a happier life by working together as neighbors should.

Faizal
Jan 15, 2018 03:04pm

Why donot you show some deterrence

Babu,
Jan 15, 2018 03:05pm

@BhaRAT - These are only the consequences.

Alla Bux
Jan 15, 2018 03:26pm

@jawaid Or the other way round. Who knows the truth?

Sailesh Akkaraju
Jan 15, 2018 03:51pm

@RAJA CHILL, I agree. I am not able to understand this at all. Why can the eastern frontier be quite for half a century, and we have had stand offs, but nothing more than chest to chest ( or sometimes stone throwing) scuffling happens. And remember we recently had a three month standoff with the Chinese to boot. Let us exchange trade instead of bullets. Come on folks, we need this to stop. There are seven Families in mourning today apart from two nations. Is this really necessary?

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jan 15, 2018 04:04pm

@Nitin Suryavanshi Love you my brother. This is the same feeling here as I sit here in the deserts of Interior Sindh. RIP my dear soldiers you are in heaven be it Indo or Pak soldiers.

I love you all.

IndoPak Blood Brothers 4 Life!

Kalyan
Jan 15, 2018 04:07pm

The value of a human life has been reduced to a statistic.

Mike
Jan 15, 2018 04:20pm

@Imtiaz Ali Khan ...I have not seen a such an Nice soul like you ..Salute you brother

ANURAG Gautam
Jan 15, 2018 04:21pm

Please stop this number game of killing they are human being first rather than Numeric.

ayub
Jan 15, 2018 04:37pm

@gothroughit where is actionable evidence.

lafanga
Jan 15, 2018 04:40pm

@BhaRAT Well get ready for the retaliation as well.

Navin Vallabhbhai Bhandari
Jan 15, 2018 04:42pm

@Imtiaz Ali Khan .What a great person you are! Salute to your parents and teachers.

Shah
Jan 15, 2018 04:43pm

Firing against Pakistani posts and especially civilians must be responded in the thoughest possibel way.

Rajesh
Jan 15, 2018 04:54pm

This nonsense has to stop.why can't there be trade and prosperity instead of killing and hatred and misery...

Babu,
Jan 15, 2018 05:16pm

figures are more

Neptune Srimal
Jan 15, 2018 05:39pm

An eye for an eye leaves the whole world blind!

Paul Gill
Jan 15, 2018 05:57pm

@Imtiaz Ali Khan You are a great person my brother Imtiaz. We need millions of people like you in our both the countries so that peace can be achieved.

Raje
Jan 15, 2018 06:03pm

@Imtiaz Ali Khan ... Nice thoughts

A shah
Jan 15, 2018 06:07pm

When will Pakistan stop this aggression?

Bhushan
Jan 15, 2018 06:55pm

@Imtiaz Ali Khan love you Imtiyaz..... Need many in Pakistan of ur thinking

Sachin
Jan 15, 2018 07:03pm

How many more lives will be consumed by this fight over Kashmir. Hope to see peace soon...

kkl
Jan 15, 2018 07:18pm

Salute you Mr. Imtiyaz Ali khan...very welcoming statement...This firing and killing is not acceptable to anybody either side of the border.

Sujit
Jan 15, 2018 07:54pm

Really sad....3 lives lost......Pakistanis are also our brothers...Why are we killing our own people.?

Jamil
Jan 15, 2018 08:14pm

The only solution lies in giving the people of Kashmir the right of self determination to decide their future.

Sachin
Jan 15, 2018 08:28pm

@Nitin Suryavanshi Unfortunately no peace formula is acceptable to all. No one wants to compromise. Any prace formula requires compromise and give some take some mindset.

Deepak Mehrotra
Jan 15, 2018 08:46pm

Counting soldiers martyred is nothing less than madness. Both countries need to stop this bloodbath. Before thinking or writing revenge words think about family members of these soldiers, who are suffering for no reasons!!!

Alba
Jan 15, 2018 08:54pm

When will Pakistan fight back?

Yogesh Nagpur
Jan 15, 2018 08:55pm

Both sides don't have value of own militry and sacrificing them for an insoluble problem.

While civilians are trapped in enemy game that they easily can be distracted from internal issues.

Mayank Gupta
Jan 15, 2018 08:58pm

Most of the comments are favouring Peace. But what exactly is action that can be taken so that this issue can be resolved. I have seen many Indians and Pakistanis who want the solution. But we will change when the issue is Kashmir. We will say Kashmir is ours and Pakistanis will say it's ours. Real solution is that - One has to make sacrifice. And the Government who makes sacrifice will be punished by People of that country means us who will vote against that government. And this fear to the Government will never resolve this issue. And I'm sure if this issue is resolved, our borders will remove itself.

F Khan
Jan 15, 2018 09:05pm

Please stop this madness on both side.

Sachin
Jan 15, 2018 09:22pm

@Jamil What you have described is not the solution but the reason for fight. The solution is to stop all militancy and continue to work towards a political compromise formula. No side should expect to get everything they want in this compromise formula.

Sandhu
Jan 15, 2018 09:38pm

Is there any end of all these nonsense? My suggestion either go full war so that one will be satisfied or stop it.

