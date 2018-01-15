Bill Gates announces aid bump for Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Days after the Trump administration announced it was suspending security assistance to the country, a billionaire philanthropist has committed that his Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will increase financial aid for Pakistan.
In a letter to Minister for National Health Services (NHS) Saira Afzal Tarar – a copy of which is available with Dawn – Mr Gates praised the government’s commitment to the eradication of polio.
The Microsoft founder also acknowledges the receipt of certain concept notes regarding innovations in the health sector, especially with regards to “strengthening mother and child care and reproductive health”, which he said were being analysed by a team of experts.
The letter also suggests that Director General (DG) of Health Dr Asad Hafeez be nominated as the contact point between the ministry and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
Pledge to expand healthcare support comes days after Trump administration suspends security aid
An NHS official told Dawn that the foundation was expected to increase their assistance, not only for the polio eradication programme, but also in other sectors.
“Mr Gates has nominated his technical team and it would hopefully meet the representatives of the ministry soon to finalise support in different sectors,” he said.
The official said the foundation had so far given Rs72 billion to Pakistan and it was expected that the amount of aid would increase in the future.
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation provides technical and financial resources to accelerate specific vaccination campaigns, routine immunisation and raising awareness. Although its sole focus in the past was supporting polio eradication campaigns, the latest communication indicates that the foundation may expand its assistance to other realms of the healthcare sector.
Last week, the Trump administration announced it was suspending security assistance to Pakistan until Islamabad proved its commitment to fight all terrorist groups operating in the region.
US State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert had said the cut-off was not permanent and only affects military assistance.
Funds will be allocated now for a particular purpose and will be released only after the target is achieved.
The Trump administration had already suspended $225 million worth of security assistance from the Foreign Military Financing fund, which is used to provide military equipment and training to a friendly country.
In his first tweet of the new year, President Trump had accused Pakistan of taking billions of dollars in aid and in return, giving “nothing but lies and deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools”.
Published in Dawn, January 15th, 2018
Comments (22)
Thank you Mr. Gates.
Many thanks, Bill Gates. You are great.
This aid, however, will not benefit the people of Pakistan and will surely be misappropriated.
Health services in Pakistan are terrible for the common man.
A true hero of the world. Love you Mr. Gate.
Thank you, Mr. Gates, but be careful. Ms.Tarar is known for supporting her cronies and also using her brothers for siphoning the monies. Please give the money to credible person or organization.
Wow what a man, no wonder why he has been the richest person on earth having such a big heart. Thanks from Pakistan.
A very kind gesture indeed. Pakistani people are very grateful and appreciative of this help and confidence shown in the government to utilize the aid fairly.
A grateful thanks from a common Pakistani.
Bill Gates is great man in the world he is billionaire philanthropist.
Well done Mr. Gates! Your global humanitarian work through Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is very much appreciated!
I thanks Gates for this kindness but at same time feel sad that a country with so much natural resources and human potential depends on foreign aid for the basic needs of people such as health and education.
Thank you sir!
Great Man ! His donations are for a very noble cause. Recipient country does not matter. Not to be compared with military aid which is conditional.
When will our leaders just say "Thank you very much for your kindness but the state itself will not recieve AID which needs to go via private entities"
Thank you Mr Gate
Thank you Bill Gates for your support.
Thanks but you know Mr Gates that our culture is this that this aid will be used only for the health of ministers and departmental heads. So it is a waste. Let the poor die. Use it somewhere else.
Thank you , Sir, but please make sure you are helping the people of Pakistan, not just the middlemen and their bank accounts.
Remarkable Thanks Mr Gates
Thanks very much. However kindly make sure your aid goes to our poor people rather than our corrupt-to-core politicians.
He should have invested in Info Tech R & D projects as well
Build hospitals and schools. Proper teacher training and proper nurse and doctor training. That's what Pakistan need.we don't need aid as such for the government to mismanaged
Thank you Gates -