Cleric arrested for allegedly raping 14-year-old student in Karachi

Imtiaz AliUpdated January 15, 2018

A cleric was arrested in Karachi on Sunday over allegations of raping his 14-year-old student, said Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) East Dr Samiullah Soomro.

A student of Madressahtul Uloom on Sunday informed Gulistan-i-Jauhar police that his teacher had sexually abused him on Friday night inside the madressah, following which a first information report (FIR) was registered under Section 377 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), Dr Soomro said.

Section 377 relates to "unnatural offences" defining them as "voluntarily [having] carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal."

The accused was arrested within seven hours of the report being filed, SSP East said, adding that the medical test of the boy showed he had been raped.

The SSP has announced a Rs10,000 cash award for Sharea Faisal Assistant Superintendent Police (ASP) Hamza Amanullah and his team.

The latest incident comes in the wake of widespread outrage and demonstrations across the country protesting against the rape and murder of 6-year-old Zainab Amin in Kasur, whose body was recovered from a trash heap in the city earlier this week.

As the country reeled from Zainab's murder, the body of a 15-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and murdered was recovered from a field in Tasawarabad, some 40km off Sargodha on Thursday.

Jamil Soomro, New York City
Jan 15, 2018 01:25am

Well done SSP Dr.Samiullah Soomro.Give this criminal an exemplary punishment for harming this innocent 14 year old student.

Kal
Jan 15, 2018 02:25am

Sexually starved people in conservative Pakistan

Pakman
Jan 15, 2018 04:49am

If proven should be publicly executed.

Justice NARADA MUNI
Jan 15, 2018 06:25am

Good steps taken by Police. These incidents should stop.

Ahsan Gul
Jan 15, 2018 06:26am

Very good for the police quick action.

Riaz Uddin
Jan 15, 2018 06:56am

Teachers in Pakistan.are not aware of Teaching Profession Ethics. They must be taught and trained in.this field appropriately. Through out the world abuse of child sexually is termed as heinous crime even it is referred to as crime against humanity. Sexually abused child througout their life never come out this trauma and spend their whole life under stress and unknown fantasy. In othet words they.donot lead a normal life.

With the passage of time the offence of child abuse has ingrained in our society deep down in every fabric of our society. It has almost become order of the day. Most of the children do not report abuse incident for fear of teacher and disrepute of family and parents and thus willy nilly compromise this situation as of no choice. In view of gravity and senstivity of the issue it is incumbent on the State that a proper legislation.to uproot this crime must be introduced in the interest of our children. Besides that a data base may be created where in necessary information.about all.such culprits may be stored and access to this data may be provided for scrutiny by parents and general public.

The degrees or diploma of all.such wicked persons be confiscated and exemplary punishment be given to them in order to prevent the recurrence of such tragic incident. For immediate redress an effective system of check and balance system be installed ( surviellance through.video) in every educational institution to monitor teacher and children curriculum and extra curriculum activities.

