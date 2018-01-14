DAWN.COM

ISPR warns against 'fake' telephone calls by impersonators seeking personal information

Dawn.comJanuary 14, 2018

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday warned the general public against telephone calls by impersonators pretending to be army officers.

"There are reports of fake telephone calls being made to the general public by individuals impersonating as Pakistan Armed Forces officials," read a message issued by the military's media wing said.

"The impersonators try to seek personal details" including national identity card (CNIC) and bank account information "on the pretext of census verification," the ISPR said.

The ISPR clarified that no such calls were being made by the armed forces and requested the public to not respond to such calls and "immediately report the same on our emergency helpline UAN 1135 and 1125".

