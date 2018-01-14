'No major breakthrough' as investigations enter fifth day in Zainab murder case
Two new images of suspects in Zainab's rape and murder case in Kasur came to the fore on Sunday as law enforcement agencies failed to make a major headway in the case five days after Zainab's body was recovered from a dump.
While talking to the media in Lahore on Sunday evening, Punjab Inspector General (IG) Arif Nawaz assured that police would soon apprehend the culprit as all agencies were working towards the goal, but admitted that "there has been no major breakthrough so far".
Earlier, the joint investigation team (JIT) probing the rape and murder of Zainab, and eleven other children before her in Kasur, held a meeting with families of all victims excluding Zainab's at the residence of district police officer (DPO) Kasur.
An official present during the meeting informed DawnNews that the families were given a new sketch of the possible culprit and were asked whether any of them knew him, however, none of the attendants replied in affirmative.
Meanwhile, another clearer picture of the suspect who was supposedly seen with Zainab in a footage released earlier in the week was released by the police, DawnNews.
The police also continued to conduct raids on Sunday.
Zainab's family, however, appeared dissatisfied with the investigation since there had been no headway despite five days have passed since their daughter's body was found.
The victim's father appealed the authorities to release all those arrested during protests that broke out in the city following the recovery of his daughter's body.
Countrywide protests demanding the arrest of culprits in the case and for protection of children in the country continued. Moreover, a demonstration was also held outside the Pakistani Embassy in London.
Zainab, who was the 12th minor victim of rape and murder in Kasur since 2015, went missing on January 4 while heading towards a relatives home. Her bruised body was found a few days later in a dump in the city.
The news shocked the entire country with #JusticeforZainab becoming the rallying cry while violent protests broke out in Kasur.
At least four agencies — the Counter Terrorism Department, the Intelligence Bureau, the Special Branch and the Punjab Forensic Science Agency — have been seized with the case and each agency has arrested suspects separately while investigating the matter.
The progress made so far is very slow and another evidence of police's incompetency and lack of expertise and experience within the force. This is expected from a corrupt and useless force recruited for personal use, and licence to kill innocent people, as instructed by their masters. The way the investigation is carried out indicates that local mafia is involved liked previous incidents of sexually abusing 200 young boys. Nothing was done, and culprits were realised without punishment. So, such crimes will likely to continue in the future, and this will only stop, once the justice is prevailed, culprits caught and publically hanged.
Nothing will happen. Punjab police is unprofessional, unskilled, incompetent, lack sufficient experience and their recruitment is done without Merit.
Police credibility is on the line. People of Pakistan have woken up.
After so much change in narrative I think these agencies under pressure from political feuds will fabricate against some innocent and beat him to confession. End result will be a crime on top of crime.
People must help too. Somebody must have seen him as the pics/place/time is available.
Most probably, the guy must have left kasoor. At least for the time being.
There is no resemblance between sketch and actual photo. The actual photo should be spread on social media for any possible break through.
We Indians stand with you..Culprits should be severely punished, no "Human Rights" commission should be allowed here, as we are not dealing with humans here.