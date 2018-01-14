6 ACLC officials arrested after youth shot dead in Karachi's DHA area
At least six members of the Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) in Karachi have been taken into custody for allegedly shooting and killing a young man in Defence Housing Authority on Saturday night, police said.
According to Senior Superintendent Police ACLC Muqaddas Haider, the officials had asked Intizar Ahmed, 19, to stop his car. "When he didn't stop the car, they opened fire on the vehicle," the SP said. Ahmed died of multiple gunshot wounds on the spot.
However, officials had earlier claimed that armed assailants on a motorcycle had attacked Intizar's car in the Khayaban-i-Ittehad area.
The SP said that six ACLC officials have so far been taken into custody following the incident.
Earlier in the day, the victim's parents, accompanied by their lawyer Muhammad Asif Khudai, addressed a press conference in Karachi and demanded justice for Intizar.
Intizar, who had been studying in Malaysia, had returned to Karachi in November. "He had no political ties," the family and their counsel told the media, adding that he had visited his friends prior to the accident.
Intizar's father, Ishtiaq Ahmed, said that the car was registered in his son's name.
Khudai dismissed media reports that a female had been in the car with Intizar. "To our knowledge, there was no girl with him, and no such woman or girl has contacted us."
He added that he had not been informed by police of any ACLC personnel being arrested and got to know about the arrests through media.
Ishtiaq and his counsel denied that alcohol, government licence plates and flags of political parties had been recovered from the victim's car.
A senior police officer later told Dawn that a total of nine armed ACLC policemen in civilian clothes riding two motorbikes and a car — all private vehicles — were involved in the incident.
They were deployed in civilian clothes because of a recent spike in car-snatching incidents in DHA, added the officer.
The officer said that the ACLC officials indicated the teenager to stop over suspicion of the car being used in a street crime. However, the teenager did not stop his vehicle ostensibly considering the armed men in civilian clothes as robbers.
The ACLC officials then chased him and opened fire, resulting in the death of the student.
"As many as 16 spent bullet casings fired from 9mm pistol(s) were recovered from the crime scene and sent to forensic lab,” said the senior officer.
The officer said that it could not be confirmed whether someone was travelling with the victim at the time of the incident or not.
The officer confirmed that six ACLC officials were detained and handed over to Darakshan police for further legal action while three others were still at large.
Meanwhile, Darakshan police SHO Aurangzeb Khattak told Dawn that six ACLC officials have been arrested — these include Inspector Tariq Mehmood (SHO ACLC police station), Inspector Azhar Ahsan Rizvi, two head constables Ghulam Abbas and Shahid, and two constables Ghulam Abbas and Fawad Khan.
The SHO said the murder case on complaint of the victim’s father was registered on Saturday night against unidentified persons but the held ACLC officials would now be nominated in the murder.
Three other ACLC officials who are still at large have been identified as Inspector Tariq Rahim, Constable Daniyal and Constable Bilal.
Meanwhile, CIA DIG Saqib Ismail Memon suspended all nine police officers of ACLC with immediate effect, pending inquiry into their conduct.
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the press conference and summoned the additional inspector general, deputy inspector general South and others to CM House, according to a statement issued by CM House.
The AIG told Shah that FIR had been registered in the presence of Ishtiaq Ahmed and police had arrested the ACLC officials. He added that police are investigating the matter.
CM Shah directed police officials to discuss the evidence recovered with the family of the deceased and to conduct the investigation in a professional manner.
He asked the senior officials to arrest any police officers involved in the incident and asked for daily reports regarding the matter.
Shah later visited the grieved family at their residence and offered for a judicial inquiry to be initiated into the matter. He issued directions for ensuring transparent investigation into the incident.
Police contingents in DHA are street criminals. They are more into mugging people. DHA should arrange its own security force.
Will justice prevail in this case or, as usual, payti-bahi will try to fabricate the story and save the culprits? These are my concerns, based on previous similar incidents - very sad!
There is no chance the victim will get the justice. Police are most corrupt, they will prepare the case, and culprits will go free.
People should learn to respect police. If police stopped a vehicle they must stop and if they don't they have the right to open fire. In USA people who even stopped at police directions were shot for not completely following police directions.
Shooting a person directly should be the last resort in any case. When we are going to teach this to the law enforcing institutions?. Is car more important than the person? even if it was being stolen,
DHA is highly disorganized and inefficient, there is not much difference with the other areas of Karachi. DHA has no security, street crimes is rampant, no checks. Also, when an honest IG Sindh, A D Khwaja is removed, such things are going to happen. For all this episode Sindh Govt is responsible.
People should get their justice themselves
About Police no one have Sympathy because In our society large quantity of black sheeps is present in the shape of our Care taker & ACLC have no such of power that u kill someone if any one is not satisfying u & in DHA Police is doing duty just for own Pocket money.
@Khawaja offcourse People should learn to respect police But Our Police is Create own Creadibility than people Should respect
@Khawaja we wish you get few chance to get stopped by police soon, then put some comment again here.
Police use their years of experience in framing the victims.
Let the hue and cry die down and they will all be released and all will be forgotten by the entire country. The trigger happy policemen only fire on the heads of the car drivers and other occupants to get a kill. There is no body to challenge them. They go scot-free in no time.
@Sajjad, most of them live in DHA and I have got no clue where do they get all that money from?
It is alleged that despite a clear sign for stopping car the deceased did not stop, consequently the police fired. It is a very weak and vulnerable stand of police because police could chase the car and pull over the driver if they wanted to.check the car ownership or driving licence.
Straight friing by the police is not justfied under the circumstances. It is a simple caseof culpable homicide and therefore the responsible must be brought to justice as they acted beyoned their authority and crossed their limitations prescribed under their duties protocol . It to be investigated that instead of exercising other viable options what prompted police to direct firing the car. Lamentable!
Inanilahay wainaaleyhirajaeuoon. DHA is the most prestigious and elite society in Karachi, DHA has its own Security Force, but it acts only on contact. The young boy Intizar Ahmed killed was student recently came from Malaysia, and certainly not aware of stopping signal by anygroup unexpectedly although he was smoothly driving to his destination. The ACLC party acted beyond any comprehension and being trigger happy didn't hesitate to kill an innocent student. The CM Sindh may please take strict notice of this cold blooded murder, and exemplary punishment be awarded, to all such trigger motivated officers, who after killing the people concocted false stories. May the Shaheed young man Rest In Peace, heart felt condolences to the bereived family & friends.
The KHI public really needs to stand against such practices by the SindPolice. I have been stopped several times on this stretch of road just to hand out 'chai paani'.
The Police, either needs to have proper road blocks in place or a small contingency at least, instead of these goons on bikes.
Remind you, there have been incidents of looting by dacoits in disguise of Police.
@Khawaja Interesting justification and analogy.