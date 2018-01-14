DAWN.COM

Body of MQM leader Dr Hasan Arif found in a car in Karachi

Imtiaz AliUpdated January 14, 2018

Professor Dr Hasan Zafar Arif, MQM-London's deputy convener, was found dead in a car in Karachi's Ilyas Goth area on Sunday, police said.

"The body of Hassan Zafar Arif, son of Maqbool Hassan, 70-72-years-old, was found from car number ANC-016, Lancer silver at Ilyas Goth," station house officer at Ibrahim Hyderi police station confirmed.

"The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC)," he added.

The SHO said that the cause of death will be ascertained after an autopsy is carried out. "Further investigations are ongoing," he said.

At JPMC, Dr Seemi Jamali said that no signs of torture or bullet wounds were found on the body.

She added that further details will come forward once the autopsy is complete. The body has been shifted to the mortuary to ascertain exact cause of death

Senior Superintendent Police Malir Rao Anwar also said that no marks of torture were found on Dr Arif's body.

Dr Arif was a former associate professor at the Philosophy Department in University of Karachi.

Editorial: Dr Arif’s persecution

According to MQM legal adviser Advocate Abdul Majeed, Dr Arif was with him on Saturday evening but left earlier than usual as his daughter was leaving for London. Majeed said he received a call from Arif's wife in the morning, saying he had not returned home. He was a resident of DHA Phase-VI.

He demanded that a proper inquiry be carried out into the death as the location where the car was found was not on Dr Arif's route. "On Saturday evening, he drove the car himself from his office at Fareed Chambers to his residence in DHA. But his body was found in the rear seat of the car," he added.

In October 2016, Dr Arif was taken into Ranger's custody from outside the Karachi Press Club, where he was due to address a press conference along with other leaders of MQM-London.

He had been booked for allegedly facilitating and listening to a controversial speech of MQM founder Altaf Hussain in which he reportedly tried to outrage religious feelings, criticised the military establishment and asked his workers to extort money from the traders.

In April 2017, he was released from Central Jail Karachi after an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) issued his release order.

Dr Arif was an associate professor at the University of Karachi and a former fellow at Harvard University.

hussain
Jan 14, 2018 02:55pm

very sad indeed. such a high educated person has no respect in pakistan. no wonder why pakistan is in such bad position

Citizen
Jan 14, 2018 03:31pm

Was Professor sahib in missing list person. very sad incident.

Talat
Jan 14, 2018 03:40pm

very sad

Faisal Khan
Jan 14, 2018 04:08pm

Very sad news indeed now mqm pak should also condemn and record their protest on this brutal act.

Sajjad memon
Jan 14, 2018 04:12pm

Sad Indeed. I wonder how a highly educated guy like him End up with a terror group like MQM.

Concerned
Jan 14, 2018 04:19pm

Sorry Professor! This is the price you paid to take a stand on principles.

Alam
Jan 14, 2018 04:24pm

Its insane missing person and then bullet ridden body. Don't kill your intellectuals because they have difference of opinion. Release all missing persons from entire country.

LOYAL
Jan 14, 2018 04:24pm

Deplorable! Treatment of such an educated person by us and ability to voice concerns. RIP

Ajr
Jan 14, 2018 04:30pm

Shocking.

Solat Amin
Jan 14, 2018 04:56pm

Robbers, target killers, thousands of terrorists are free but an authentic intellectual and a professor was killed just because of his political affiliation.....what's wrong with our country??

citizen
Jan 14, 2018 05:02pm

Quite common incident in Karachi !...no fuss ...

naji
Jan 14, 2018 05:06pm

Very sad and bad news. Again a missing person and murder case, for sure!!

Jameeluddin
Jan 14, 2018 05:17pm

Very sad and unfortunate. A highly educated ends up for his political affiliation can only occur in pakistan. Very alarming for people who have different political opinions that powerful quarters do not like.

WASEEM MALIK
Jan 14, 2018 05:26pm

He must have done something really bad which caused his death like this.

Zahid
Jan 14, 2018 05:42pm

Very strange comments so far!!! There isn't any post-mortem report yet; there isn't any marks of bullet or torture on his body; there isn't any evidence yet that he was killed. Still, everybody is jumping to the conclusion that he was killed. By the way, being an educated person doesn't necessarily mean that he was a good and morally upright man. If he were a good man, he would not have sided with Altaf Hussain. In fact, no sane person can ever support Altaf Hussain who is full of hate in all his speeches.

And who knows - Dr. Hassan Zafar Arif may well have been killed by Altaf Hussain's own killers. It is not a coincidence that a countless number of notable MQM leaders, including Azim Tariq and Imran Farooq, were murdered under highly suspicious circumstances. The overwhelming majority believes that Altaf Hussain ordered the killing of his own people like Azim Tariq and Imran Farooq.

This guy, Altaf Hussain, is a real maniac.

Ayub
Jan 14, 2018 05:57pm

Very sad. An impartial inquiry should be conducted to ascertain the real cause of the death.

Faisal
Jan 14, 2018 06:01pm

@Zahid How sickening are your thoughts.

paggri sambhal
Jan 14, 2018 06:10pm

@Zahid: Agreed 100%.

Khan USA
Jan 14, 2018 06:12pm

Rao Anwar is involved !

LOYAL
Jan 14, 2018 06:24pm

@Zahid we are very fond of these conspiracy theories

Adnan
Jan 14, 2018 06:32pm

Altaf group could be behind his murder, because Mqm London is out of media for along time now. Don't forget, these are some old barbaric tactics of altaf to cry over dead bodies.

Ushaer
Jan 14, 2018 07:02pm

@Zahid It is shocking to know that we have human beings like you who can justify the extra judicial killing of a 70 years old man.

Fawad
Jan 14, 2018 07:10pm

He just died naturally... stop making controversies.

Salahuddin
Jan 14, 2018 07:13pm

@Zahid agreed 100%

Zahid
Jan 14, 2018 07:19pm

@Ushaer It is equally shocking to know that you are not able to distinguish between conjectures and establishing facts based on evidence. How do you know that Dr. Arif was killed as a result of extra-judicial killing. Do you have any evidence? Or, is it just your conjecture?

And if you think rationally, being a 70-year old and/or being a well-educated person does not necessarily mean being a good man. On the contrary, Dr. Arif, being an associate of Altaf Hussain, cannot be a good and patriotic person. Unless, of course, if you think that this lunatic Altaf Hussain is your leader and your saviour.

Adil Jadoon
Jan 14, 2018 07:22pm

@hussain bilawal went to oxford too but he is as corrupt and incompetent as tge majority of people going there....

Adil Jadoon
Jan 14, 2018 07:23pm

@Concerned which principles are you talking about?

Salim Khan
Jan 14, 2018 07:23pm

@Zahid Prof was brutally murdered as various signs on his face and bleeding nose endorse it. Just look the dead body of the old man and you will know it. You and people like you have already cornered Altaf and his party and still accuse Altaf to be involved in the murder. Do not hide the extra judicial killing behind your biased comments.

Kamran
Jan 14, 2018 07:24pm

This is barbaric and sheer cruelty. One has to pay off all these one day.

A R TX
Jan 14, 2018 07:36pm

@Jameeluddin In 1932 whole German population including top rocket Sciensists , Inventors, Intellectuals, elites and poor joined Nazi Party.Their Principle was to get back the part of the country they had lost to Britain and France 20 years back in WWI. Can you enlighten the readers what principles had drawn Dr. Hasan Arif to join MQM? And arrange for a teasonous phone speech at Press Club.? Violence and killings have been occupational hazard to enter in to Karachi Party politics for two decades. Dr. Saheb had tripped selecting the Party.

Aly Alp-Ercelan
Jan 14, 2018 07:39pm

In October 2016, Dr Arif was taken into Ranger's custody from outside the Karachi Press Club, where he was due to address a press conference along with other leaders of MQM-London.

Aamir Raz
Jan 14, 2018 07:40pm

@Zahid farooq Sattat's guard killing was also in fact a proven murder. But would this make any difference?

Sayyar Khan
Jan 14, 2018 07:51pm

I don’t feel bad for MQM lose

al kuwaiti
Jan 14, 2018 07:58pm

very well educated murderer

Wasim
Jan 14, 2018 08:50pm

Zahid agreed .Very logical

Masood
Jan 14, 2018 10:38pm

Horrible Very sad !

