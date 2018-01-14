Body of MQM leader Dr Hasan Arif found in a car in Karachi
Professor Dr Hasan Zafar Arif, MQM-London's deputy convener, was found dead in a car in Karachi's Ilyas Goth area on Sunday, police said.
"The body of Hassan Zafar Arif, son of Maqbool Hassan, 70-72-years-old, was found from car number ANC-016, Lancer silver at Ilyas Goth," station house officer at Ibrahim Hyderi police station confirmed.
"The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC)," he added.
The SHO said that the cause of death will be ascertained after an autopsy is carried out. "Further investigations are ongoing," he said.
At JPMC, Dr Seemi Jamali said that no signs of torture or bullet wounds were found on the body.
She added that further details will come forward once the autopsy is complete. The body has been shifted to the mortuary to ascertain exact cause of death
Senior Superintendent Police Malir Rao Anwar also said that no marks of torture were found on Dr Arif's body.
Dr Arif was a former associate professor at the Philosophy Department in University of Karachi.
Editorial: Dr Arif’s persecution
According to MQM legal adviser Advocate Abdul Majeed, Dr Arif was with him on Saturday evening but left earlier than usual as his daughter was leaving for London. Majeed said he received a call from Arif's wife in the morning, saying he had not returned home. He was a resident of DHA Phase-VI.
He demanded that a proper inquiry be carried out into the death as the location where the car was found was not on Dr Arif's route. "On Saturday evening, he drove the car himself from his office at Fareed Chambers to his residence in DHA. But his body was found in the rear seat of the car," he added.
In October 2016, Dr Arif was taken into Ranger's custody from outside the Karachi Press Club, where he was due to address a press conference along with other leaders of MQM-London.
He had been booked for allegedly facilitating and listening to a controversial speech of MQM founder Altaf Hussain in which he reportedly tried to outrage religious feelings, criticised the military establishment and asked his workers to extort money from the traders.
In April 2017, he was released from Central Jail Karachi after an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) issued his release order.
Dr Arif was an associate professor at the University of Karachi and a former fellow at Harvard University.
Comments (36)
very sad indeed. such a high educated person has no respect in pakistan. no wonder why pakistan is in such bad position
Was Professor sahib in missing list person. very sad incident.
very sad
Very sad news indeed now mqm pak should also condemn and record their protest on this brutal act.
Sad Indeed. I wonder how a highly educated guy like him End up with a terror group like MQM.
Sorry Professor! This is the price you paid to take a stand on principles.
Its insane missing person and then bullet ridden body. Don't kill your intellectuals because they have difference of opinion. Release all missing persons from entire country.
Deplorable! Treatment of such an educated person by us and ability to voice concerns. RIP
Shocking.
Robbers, target killers, thousands of terrorists are free but an authentic intellectual and a professor was killed just because of his political affiliation.....what's wrong with our country??
Quite common incident in Karachi !...no fuss ...
Very sad and bad news. Again a missing person and murder case, for sure!!
Very sad and unfortunate. A highly educated ends up for his political affiliation can only occur in pakistan. Very alarming for people who have different political opinions that powerful quarters do not like.
He must have done something really bad which caused his death like this.
Very strange comments so far!!! There isn't any post-mortem report yet; there isn't any marks of bullet or torture on his body; there isn't any evidence yet that he was killed. Still, everybody is jumping to the conclusion that he was killed. By the way, being an educated person doesn't necessarily mean that he was a good and morally upright man. If he were a good man, he would not have sided with Altaf Hussain. In fact, no sane person can ever support Altaf Hussain who is full of hate in all his speeches.
And who knows - Dr. Hassan Zafar Arif may well have been killed by Altaf Hussain's own killers. It is not a coincidence that a countless number of notable MQM leaders, including Azim Tariq and Imran Farooq, were murdered under highly suspicious circumstances. The overwhelming majority believes that Altaf Hussain ordered the killing of his own people like Azim Tariq and Imran Farooq.
This guy, Altaf Hussain, is a real maniac.
Very sad. An impartial inquiry should be conducted to ascertain the real cause of the death.
@Zahid How sickening are your thoughts.
@Zahid: Agreed 100%.
Rao Anwar is involved !
@Zahid we are very fond of these conspiracy theories
Altaf group could be behind his murder, because Mqm London is out of media for along time now. Don't forget, these are some old barbaric tactics of altaf to cry over dead bodies.
@Zahid It is shocking to know that we have human beings like you who can justify the extra judicial killing of a 70 years old man.
He just died naturally... stop making controversies.
@Zahid agreed 100%
@Ushaer It is equally shocking to know that you are not able to distinguish between conjectures and establishing facts based on evidence. How do you know that Dr. Arif was killed as a result of extra-judicial killing. Do you have any evidence? Or, is it just your conjecture?
And if you think rationally, being a 70-year old and/or being a well-educated person does not necessarily mean being a good man. On the contrary, Dr. Arif, being an associate of Altaf Hussain, cannot be a good and patriotic person. Unless, of course, if you think that this lunatic Altaf Hussain is your leader and your saviour.
@hussain bilawal went to oxford too but he is as corrupt and incompetent as tge majority of people going there....
@Concerned which principles are you talking about?
@Zahid Prof was brutally murdered as various signs on his face and bleeding nose endorse it. Just look the dead body of the old man and you will know it. You and people like you have already cornered Altaf and his party and still accuse Altaf to be involved in the murder. Do not hide the extra judicial killing behind your biased comments.
This is barbaric and sheer cruelty. One has to pay off all these one day.
@Jameeluddin In 1932 whole German population including top rocket Sciensists , Inventors, Intellectuals, elites and poor joined Nazi Party.Their Principle was to get back the part of the country they had lost to Britain and France 20 years back in WWI. Can you enlighten the readers what principles had drawn Dr. Hasan Arif to join MQM? And arrange for a teasonous phone speech at Press Club.? Violence and killings have been occupational hazard to enter in to Karachi Party politics for two decades. Dr. Saheb had tripped selecting the Party.
In October 2016, Dr Arif was taken into Ranger's custody from outside the Karachi Press Club, where he was due to address a press conference along with other leaders of MQM-London.
@Zahid farooq Sattat's guard killing was also in fact a proven murder. But would this make any difference?
I don’t feel bad for MQM lose
very well educated murderer
Zahid agreed .Very logical
Horrible Very sad !