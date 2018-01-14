'Sale of water via tankers needs to end': SC tries to find solutions for Karachi's water woes
The Supreme Court on Sunday said that if the owners of water tankers in Karachi hold a strike, it is the court's responsibility to deal with the matter.
"If a strike is observed, we know how to deal with them," a three-judge bench of the apex court remarked referring to the water tanker owners. "It is our responsibility."
The bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, was hearing the constitutional petition filed by Shahab Usto, a concerned citizen and lawyer, at the apex court's Karachi registry. The case was filed against the provincial government’s failure to provide potable water, better sanitation, environment and associated issues.
In an unprecedented move, the chief justice had fixed the hearing of public welfare cases for Sunday at the Karachi Registry.
"Give me a deadline for when the matter of dirty drinking water will be resolved," the chief justice said during the hearing, while addressing Managing Director (MD) Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) Hashim Raza Zaidi.
"When will the sewerage water be treated and made available?" CJ Nisar asked. "Water is available in Karachi but is sold to the people through tankers."
Fahim Zaman, an activist and former administrator of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, told the bench that 250 hydrants are operating in Karachi.
"No matter how old the lines, they can be repaired using modern technology in a short amount of time," he added.
"The solutions to these problems must be presented to us," the chief justice said. "The sale of water through tankers needs to end."
Karachi mayor promises to fully cooperate
Appearing before the court during Sunday's hearing, Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar said that there were a number of problems in the city of Karachi.
"The water board's system is poor. Electricity is running on electric rings. The drains have been occupied," he said.
"You have been running a government in this city — it is your responsibility to solve the problems," the chief justice told the mayor.
"We want your support [in solving the city's problems], not for your political gains but for the welfare of the people," he added. "Tell me the solution."
"Put politics aside and help find a solution to the problem," CJ Nisar urged the mayor. "I believe that there will be a development in three months."
The mayor promised to fully cooperate.
Speaking to the media after the hearing, Mayor Akhtar said that it appears the problem of drinking water in the city would be resolved now that the chief justice has taken notice.
"The government's job is being done by the court," he said. "The court has asked me for suggestions in solving the matter. I will start working on this from Monday." The mayor added that in a week, he will file a report before the court regarding drinking water in the city.
The court ordered Sindh government to submit a comprehensive plan to the water board in 15 days.
"The plan should reflect clearly how the problem will be solved," the chief justice said.
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and former Karachi mayor Mustafa Kamal had appeared before the Supreme Court during a hearing in December last year.
The court had directed Shah to appear in court, saying the provincial government’s “satisfactory reply” on the issue of provision of clean drinking water and safe environment was not forthcoming.
"Our objective is only to rid people of this polluted water," the chief justice had said in the last hearing.
Comments (30)
Water is life and unfortunately the provincial administration is not capable to control the tanker mafia and provide clean drinking water the people of Karachi. What else you expect from them, very sad.
The people who benefited with the sale of water through tankers must also be brought in front of the court. I hope these criminals are put on trial and jailed for playing with people's lives.
Good progress
All appreciations to apex court and CJ for taking serious actions against mafia in Karachi. It is utmost important to provide basic necessities to the people of commercial hub of Pakistan.
The judiciary must also call the water thieves who are robbing the citizens of Karachi of their share of water by diverting the water from the Indus river to their housing schemes, be that may on the super highway or the national highway. That water, meant for Karachi's citizens, under the K-4 scheme, has been given to these schemes with the connivance of the various government functionaries without any consideration for the sufferings of the millions of its inhabitants.
Corrupt politicians in PPP are involve in water selling through tankers. These politicians must be brought to the court and must be given memorable punishments.
Existing political parties are peaked up to their capacity, they don't have will or strategy to counter existing or future challenges. I would like to thank judiciary and Mr Fahim Zaman to take up this critical issue.
This is exactly every Pakistani need. Bravo! Chief Justice of Pakistan.
No wonder, these are the people who are being exploited by their favorite political leaders but the cruel side of this irony is that these are the same people who would keep on voting for them forever and ever. Depth of the matter is people by themselves are enemies of their fellow beings. This would be not less than a miracle if the present judiciary became successful in catching the real culprits and in bringing out a realisation among people to recognize the real enemies of them.
Chief justice is a very great and honourable man.....we need more men like him in pakistan..
If government want, Government can do every thing for the people of Karachi and Government should take action on tanker Mafia.
As successive governments / local authorities have failed to provide essential amenities to the public, the Supreme Court have little option than to interfere and put things right. Well done CJ who is determined to turn things around and address issues affecting people's basic human rights.
Too little too late.
Good initiative. It’s not the Karachi we grew up into. We would drink water from taps. Now it costs a fortune to buy water that too contaminated. After all politicians and feudals also have families to feed at the cost of helpless people
Court must ask Karachi Mayer about his performance since he assumed power. only weeping weeping and weeping nothing on ground.
Water issue must be resolved immediately. Government could come up with Reverse Osmosis plan to convert sea water into drinking water. It is undoubtedly costly but long term benefit. Only then water issue could be resolved.
250 hydrants is it true If 40 tankers take water from each total water comes to 2 million gallons per day Can someone correct me
This mayor and his party have been in power for the last 10 years plus they havnt done anything to address this problem. What makes you think he will be willing to do something about it now?
@AFRIDI it is the provincial govt and it’s ninisters who are involved in the 10 carore daily business of tanker Water sale and illegal hydrants, so how will they stop their own income ?
Thanks to the court for taking up one of the critical basic human needs
Excellent idea, indeed. This will solve the water problem in Karachi, inshallah,
Water is a basic necessity of a Government to provide its citizens, and I hope this issue is resolved soon. Its been long awaited that prompt and solid measures are taken to resolve this problem in Karachi.
Again a big disaster for Karachi and DHA people. They must stream line water supply first and then stop tanker mafia. Currently we are paying Rs 4500. This mafia is sitting within water board, DHA, Clifton and other offices.
Karachi's basic needs will never be taken care of until and unless it has an empowered and well-funded local administration (ideally it should have special administrative region like Hong Kong has in China), which is something PPP never wants. If CM Sahib is really worried about the plight of Karachiites' needs then rid us of the PPP's catastrophic government, it is a feudal curse on Karachiites. Quite simply, a party that can't fix interior towns like Larkana and Nawabshah for over 35 years has absolutely no clue about how to manage a mega city of 20 million like Karachi.
Thank u CJP
For years of desperation and deprivation. We the residents of so called posh locality in Clifton bath island block7 are victim of water tanker mafia for last 5 years. Tankers are selling 2500 to 3000 rupees . Not a single drop in line. No one is willing to hear the plight of people. We are constantly paying water bills promptly in hope that someday the KWSB will resolve the issue . Will Chief Justice take some notice ?
C.J needs to be supportd whole heartedly.
through this trade political parties make billions
A municipality size of Karachi will need up to $300 million spent annually on water & sewer for the next 30 years to rehabilitate the water / wastewater system in Karachi. The sanitation issues in Karachi did not get worse overnight. It took lot of unplanned years to get to where it is today.
Billions of gallons of Indus River Water falls into sea near Thatta. The CJP must know there is no tanker mafia, these guys are helping Karachiites to get water and live. DHA, KWSB, have their own Water Tankers and Hydrants. Common sense must prevail, water is always in short supply, demand is increasing each days, the population is increasing each day. The CJP can immediately fix a reasonable price for water tanker, and secondly he must issue orders to Sindh Govt to began building a Dam somewhere near Indus Water Basin, to store water,and later on supply to Karachi, the best ways for water storage water is to build Dams, or Artificial Lakes, if Dams are expensive. The Sindh Govt often claims, it's richest province and billions of ruppes remained unutilized after each financial year. All such funds be used to built a Dam for Karachi , our revenue generator mini- Pakistan.