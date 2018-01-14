DAWN.COM

Loyalty with PML-N beyond doubt: Nisar

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated January 14, 2018

TAXILA: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has said despite differences with the PML-N leadership on certain issues, he stood by the party and its leadership which was passing through a critical phase of its history.

He stated this while addressing party workers at Wah Cantt on Saturday. He said despite differences with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his loyalty with the party was beyond any doubt. He said some friends of the party gave wrong advices to Mr Sharif.

“I express my differences openly which is not liked by him.” He said time and again he remind the party chief that a collision course with state institutions would not be beneficial to him as well as the party, adding all should jointly work for the welfare of the country and to strengthen democracy.

Chaudhry Nisar said public interest was most dear to him and politics was the name of providing service to the people.

“Public service as well as provision of relief to the citizens is top priority of the government and the largest ever annual development programme is being implemented in the history of the constituency.”

He said development projects worth billions of rupees had been completed on a priority basis in less-developed and far-flung areas.

He said the economic policy of the government would leave a far-reaching impact on the lives of the citizens and would also help end poverty.

Published in Dawn, January 14th, 2018

