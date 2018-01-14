New footage in Zainab case could frustrate probe
KASUR: Police are scrambling to find clues that could lead them to the culprit behind the rape and murder of Zainab in Kasur, while the deadline assigned to them by the Punjab police chief to make the arrest expired at 8pm on Saturday.
At least four agencies — the Counter Terrorism Department, the Intelligence Bureau, the Special Branch and the Punjab Forensic Science Agency — have been seized with the case and each agency has arrested suspects separately, while investigating the matter.
Separately, a new video, which apparently shows the kidnapper in the area she was abducted from, surfaced on various media websites on Saturday.
According to people in the area, the new video could further frustrate attempts to zero in on the culprit as the man in it appeared different from the man shown walking with Zainab on Peerowala Road in the previous video. Furthermore, the timestamp on the CCTV footage is 17:27 while Zainab is said to have been kidnapped at around 19:00.
They claim that the physical features of the suspect in the new video were different from the one shown in the earlier video. Moreover, the place where the new suspect is shown walking is located far away from the victim’s house. According to a local police official, investigators were not aware of this video. No one, including the local police, sensitive agencies or news websites, is ready to own or disclose the source of the new video regarding the suspect.
According to a source, the DNA results of over 120 samples of suspects had been received so far but none of them matched that of the serial killer.
While investigating earlier cases of rape and murder of children in Kasur, the police had claimed to have interrogated 5,000 suspects. They said they had sent 67 tissue samples for DNA testing and none of them had matched the profiles of the assaulters in the case of 11 victims.
Separately in Lahore, Muhammad Idrees, the regional police officer of Multan and head of the joint investigation team probing the case, briefed the Punjab police chief about the progress they had made so far. Sheikhupura RPO Zulfiqar Hameed, Kasur DPO Zahid Nawaz Murawwat and other members of the JIT were also present at this session.
The IGP was apprised about the actions taken by the police to trace the culprits, an official said, adding that the DNA report, the arrests of the suspects, CCTV footage of the suspect and other aspects of the case had come under discussion.
Punjab IGP Arif Nawaz Khan said the DNA test of all suspects must be conducted.
Published in Dawn, January 14th, 2018
Comments (8)
Sounds fishy to bring another video if man doesn’t match with the man with Zainab video. Who will respond to this rationale?
Let things take their course. The new video was reported to be of a person of interest and not necessary the culprit. Hence why confuse things.
Agencies, sometimes, are linking other aspects of the case without disclosing every detail because of strategic reasons. They already announced that two other related suspects are possibly involved.
Our people don't read up the details, don't read the fine prints and start questioning everything. Had they been more vigilant, crimes of this nature might not have occurred in the very first place.
Let the concerned authorities do their job. People have the power to elect and appoint but they usually don't have the expertise and training received by certain organizations.
Similarly, this news merely reflecting the ill-conceived idea of a few know-it-all sets a wrong and irresponsible precedent.
There are two different men in two footage, anybody can tell that, how police and other agencies cannot figure out the difference. But it can be used as dosage of gaining more time. Bottom line is nothing will happen, a committee will be formed for party and lunches. If police happen to arrest the right person, he will not be going for trial as he will pardoned.
my heart goes out with this little innocent kid,
There might be a group of people involved in this crime!
If the person of interest in the latest video feels innocent, he must come forward and absolve himself of any connections. Since he has not come forward in more than 24 hours of the video release, make him a suspect. i pray for the end of this cycle of extreme child abuse in Kasur and rest of the world.
Just create DNA Bank for all Pakistanis while they apply for CNIC. Any mishap happens in future, any body can match DNA quickly from NADRA Record.
The familiarity with which the child was walking with a man in first video infers that the culprit must be a known person to child. Normally, such abuses against children / women are from known people only.