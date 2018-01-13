Meeting Donald Trump will be a 'bitter pill' to swallow, says Imran Khan
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Saturday that meeting US President Donald Trump would be a “bitter pill” to swallow should he become the prime minister in elections later this year, but added, “I would meet him.”
In a press briefing, Khan said he has been a staunch opponent of Pakistan's participation in the war on terror since it began in 2001 following the 9/11 attacks on the US.
“Pakistan had nothing to do with it,” he said, adding that he supported co-operation with the US but not co-opting Pakistan's military into a ground battle with its own people in the tribal regions that border Afghanistan.
Referring to Trump's New Year's Day tweet accusing Islamabad of “lies and deceit” in the war against terrorism, Khan said that the US president scapegoated Pakistan for the US-led coalition's failure to defeat the Taliban and bring peace to Afghanistan, and that “it was very insulting of him.”
Should he become the prime minister, PTI chief said “yes we would talk,” referring to Trump, but added that the US dishonours the memory of thousands of Pakistani soldiers who died battling militants, as well as that of tens of thousands of Pakistanis who died in terrorist attacks.
“The way the United States has treated Pakistan as a doormat is not fair,” he said.
Khan's observations come amid renewed US criticism and withholding of security assistance to Pakistan over its alleged failure to take decisive action against militant groups hostile to the US.
On Friday, the Pakistan Army disclosed that the US has assured Pakistan that no unilateral action on its territory is being planned despite the suspension of military aid and a flurry of hostile statements.
'Mainstreaming' of madressahs
At the press conference, Imran Khan also said he was committed to “mainstreaming” tens of thousands of madressahs (religious seminaries) in the country.
He said he wants madressah graduates to have skills that will allow them to find jobs across all sectors.
“We will train their teachers to bring them into the mainstream,” he said, without providing details on how that would be accomplished.
Comments (30)
Khan is always right
Khan is right
Educating and training of madrassa students and teachers is need of the hour.
Negotiating and putting your point of view across is the best way.
@Bilal Sarfraz Harsher than this, steps are needed
Imran always loves to dream but he hates to work hard.
Only bouncers can't make you win a cricket match. Let us understand this.
@Bilal Sarfraz Madarsas curriculum needs to be changed to get rid of bigotry.
He justified terrorists attacks. He made alliances with regressive religious extremists. I do not trust him anymore. No vote from me my family or friends for IK
In his mind he is already pm how childish
Vocal straight man with straight approach.
@Ahmad I am your friend and I am voting for IK.
@Concerned Good best of luck
PTI is need of the hour in government. The only honest man in the He political arena.
He would meet him,why?
Like Trump is going to meet him.
Imran you will have to win and save Pakistan from the cronies we have.
It's doubtful if Trump would entertain Imran.
Keep on dreaming Khan!
The question is if Trump wants to meet Khan!
Wake up from the slumber imran khan. Do you think Mr.Donald Trump would even give you an appointment.
The Great Khan understands the critical scenario, options available, and the complex problems facing Pakistan and the region. He has the makings of a statesman.
The every last sentence says it all.....'without providing details as to how he would accomplish' the lofty statement he makes. In that regard, he is not different than any other politician. They have no experience in running any business or organization, therefore, all they can to is talk without ever being able to back it up with any substance.
But how come he is so sure that he will be next pm?
@Khalid. Politic is not cricket.
@Sikandar because she said so.
Good that he said 'should he become PM' in the past he used to say 'when he became PM' very likely he will not become PM
@Nba , Khan is tight!
This is called as maturity. Only dialogue can resolve the issues.
I doubt he will become PM. The ruling PMLN is still quite strong in many areas of Punjab and may carry the next election.