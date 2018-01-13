DAWN.COM

Meeting Donald Trump will be a 'bitter pill' to swallow, says Imran Khan

APJanuary 13, 2018

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Saturday that meeting US President Donald Trump would be a “bitter pill” to swallow should he become the prime minister in elections later this year, but added, “I would meet him.”

In a press briefing, Khan said he has been a staunch opponent of Pakistan's participation in the war on terror since it began in 2001 following the 9/11 attacks on the US.

“Pakistan had nothing to do with it,” he said, adding that he supported co-operation with the US but not co-opting Pakistan's military into a ground battle with its own people in the tribal regions that border Afghanistan.

Referring to Trump's New Year's Day tweet accusing Islamabad of “lies and deceit” in the war against terrorism, Khan said that the US president scapegoated Pakistan for the US-led coalition's failure to defeat the Taliban and bring peace to Afghanistan, and that “it was very insulting of him.”

Should he become the prime minister, PTI chief said “yes we would talk,” referring to Trump, but added that the US dishonours the memory of thousands of Pakistani soldiers who died battling militants, as well as that of tens of thousands of Pakistanis who died in terrorist attacks.

See: Is Imran Khan really Pakistan’s Donald Trump?

“The way the United States has treated Pakistan as a doormat is not fair,” he said.

Khan's observations come amid renewed US criticism and withholding of security assistance to Pakistan over its alleged failure to take decisive action against militant groups hostile to the US.

On Friday, the Pakistan Army disclosed that the US has assured Pakistan that no unilateral action on its territory is being planned despite the suspension of military aid and a flurry of hostile statements.

'Mainstreaming' of madressahs

At the press conference, Imran Khan also said he was committed to “mainstreaming” tens of thousands of madressahs (religious seminaries) in the country.

He said he wants madressah graduates to have skills that will allow them to find jobs across all sectors.

“We will train their teachers to bring them into the mainstream,” he said, without providing details on how that would be accomplished.

Nba
Jan 13, 2018 11:34pm

Khan is always right

Nba
Jan 13, 2018 11:34pm

Khan is right

Bilal Sarfraz
Jan 13, 2018 11:36pm

Educating and training of madrassa students and teachers is need of the hour.

Harmony-1©
Jan 13, 2018 11:40pm

Negotiating and putting your point of view across is the best way.

Bottom Line (USA)
Jan 13, 2018 11:57pm

@Bilal Sarfraz Harsher than this, steps are needed

A Spiritual Healer
Jan 14, 2018 12:28am

Imran always loves to dream but he hates to work hard.

Khalid
Jan 14, 2018 12:34am

Only bouncers can't make you win a cricket match. Let us understand this.

Syed Ali
Jan 14, 2018 12:35am

@Bilal Sarfraz Madarsas curriculum needs to be changed to get rid of bigotry.

Ahmad
Jan 14, 2018 12:45am

He justified terrorists attacks. He made alliances with regressive religious extremists. I do not trust him anymore. No vote from me my family or friends for IK

Concerned
Jan 14, 2018 12:55am

In his mind he is already pm how childish

Hussain Alavi
Jan 14, 2018 01:29am

Vocal straight man with straight approach.

JackJones
Jan 14, 2018 01:32am

@Ahmad I am your friend and I am voting for IK.

Mueez
Jan 14, 2018 02:12am

@Concerned Good best of luck

Zak
Jan 14, 2018 04:20am

PTI is need of the hour in government. The only honest man in the He political arena.

Ikram
Jan 14, 2018 04:43am

He would meet him,why?

anwarsher
Jan 14, 2018 05:43am

Like Trump is going to meet him.

Riaz
Jan 14, 2018 06:00am

Imran you will have to win and save Pakistan from the cronies we have.

zafars
Jan 14, 2018 06:52am

It's doubtful if Trump would entertain Imran.

Starr
Jan 14, 2018 07:05am

Keep on dreaming Khan!

Starr
Jan 14, 2018 07:06am

The question is if Trump wants to meet Khan!

Visitor
Jan 14, 2018 07:14am

Wake up from the slumber imran khan. Do you think Mr.Donald Trump would even give you an appointment.

El Cid
Jan 14, 2018 07:43am

The Great Khan understands the critical scenario, options available, and the complex problems facing Pakistan and the region. He has the makings of a statesman.

Yankee Cricket Fan
Jan 14, 2018 08:20am

The every last sentence says it all.....'without providing details as to how he would accomplish' the lofty statement he makes. In that regard, he is not different than any other politician. They have no experience in running any business or organization, therefore, all they can to is talk without ever being able to back it up with any substance.

Sikandar
Jan 14, 2018 09:04am

But how come he is so sure that he will be next pm?

M.M Amin( Old ravian )
Jan 14, 2018 09:53am

@Khalid. Politic is not cricket.

Irfan_Sydney
Jan 14, 2018 10:41am

@Sikandar because she said so.

A G Habib
Jan 14, 2018 11:03am

Good that he said 'should he become PM' in the past he used to say 'when he became PM' very likely he will not become PM

sajed syed
Jan 14, 2018 11:09am

@Nba , Khan is tight!

Ramprasad Ghandshyamdas
Jan 14, 2018 11:19am

This is called as maturity. Only dialogue can resolve the issues.

Imran
Jan 14, 2018 11:44am

I doubt he will become PM. The ruling PMLN is still quite strong in many areas of Punjab and may carry the next election.

