DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Man held over alleged sexual assault of 6-year-old boy in Karachi

Imtiaz AliJanuary 13, 2018

Email


Police on Saturday arrested a man from Karachi's Napier Road area for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor boy.

Napier SHO Azam Khan told Dawn that a widow filed a complaint stating that her six-year-old son had gone to buy eatables from a bakery in Lea Market where he was allegedly subjected to criminal assault.

Police arrested the suspect, who was an employee at the bakery, and registered a case under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The suspect was presented before a judicial magistrate who remanded him in police custody for two days for interrogation, the SHO said.

The SHO said a medical examination of the boy took place at Civil Hospital Karachi where doctors ruled out the possibility of any sexual assault. He added that police were investigating the case.

The latest incident comes days after widespread outrage and protest demonstrations erupted across the country against the rape and murder of 6-year-old Zainab Amin in Kasur, whose body was recovered from a trash heap in the city earlier this week.

VIOLENCE AGAINST CHILDREN Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (13)

1000 characters
Faisal
Jan 13, 2018 08:45pm

Good that we are educating our kids to report such behavior.

Dr.Sadaf
Jan 13, 2018 08:49pm

Why was a six year old child sent to the shop alone, parents created the first exposure, first do your duty and then start blaming the system.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistan
Jan 13, 2018 08:59pm

Investigation and make sure the accused man committed said crime. Do not assume and be emotional and take action against an innocent person.

Asim
Jan 13, 2018 09:30pm

Heard that kid’s mother is blind

Momo
Jan 13, 2018 09:45pm

Sickening.

Skeptic
Jan 13, 2018 09:52pm

@Dr.Sadaf Your logic does not quite match your Title, Dr. You are blaming the parents - without knowing all the facts, why they had to send six-year-old to the shop. Instead of questioning the possibility that child may have been assaulted by this man. Yes, he may in fact be innocent. But the parents are not the criminals either who had to ask their kid to go to the corner shop. It happens all over Pakistan every day.

Six-year olds are even seen toiling in the fields, selling knick-knacks on the streets, begging or washing cars to feed themselves, in our poor nation, every day. Not all families can employ servants, But some have to offer their child as a maid or servant to affluent families, so the rest of them can survive. What are they supposed to do, to survive? Rest of us have the luxury to sit back comfortably in front of our tablet or laptop of pass judgements!~

Khan
Jan 13, 2018 10:00pm

@Dr.Sadaf Read the full text, the mother is a widow. The bakery was obvioisly not miles away from tbeir house, it must have been in close vicinity. Children go outside all the time, does that mean even if they are playing outside in the street their parents ahould always be with them? You cant keep a child at home all the time, and you cant accompany them 24/7, which is why a certain amount of trust is vested into the society that it will not barm an innocent child. We better rwform oir society not lock our children at home.

tahira
Jan 13, 2018 10:32pm

I totally agree qith doctor sadaf

tahira
Jan 13, 2018 10:36pm

There should be strict laws

Dilawar
Jan 13, 2018 10:54pm

@Khan and @skeptic - it’s parents responsibility to ensure the safety of kids and you cannot send your child out alone. In the West, if the authority finds out that a child under the age of 12 is left unsupervised, they catch the parents.

No excuse for Pakistani society to blame the system, you will find phedofile everywhere . One must be cautious and ensure to educate the child as well

Saqib ghumman
Jan 13, 2018 11:09pm

It's criminal to leave children alone at home or send them to shop unsupervised in any developed nation..

Dr.Sadaf
Jan 14, 2018 12:21am

@Skeptic , we live in Pakistan so we should act according to our environment and surroundings, we can’t depend on the state to provide us with the basic needs of a civilized society so we as individuals have to do our own bit. Our children first and foremost are our responsibility and if people are sending their small kids outside to run small errands for the house it is not right. There is lack of education, lack of exposure and lack of understanding of our own environment which is giving rise to these problems. Leaving your children with the servants is the most dangerous thing you can do to your child. You teach your children about these exposures and you sacrifice certain joys of your own life to keep your children safe. If you leave your house unlocked and the thief comes in it is not the thief who is at fault, it is you who left your house without appropriate security measures.

Dr.Sadaf
Jan 14, 2018 12:28am

@Khan , where is it written that a widow can’t go out, she can’t go out but she can send a six year old outside alone even if it is only few steps, sorry to say but there is no logic in all the argument, and yes when we know that a certain mental sickness is increasing in our society we should create a manner of 24 hour vigilance for our children.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The oracle bug

The oracle bug

Do we really want a prime minister who is so gullible? However, Imran Khan is not alone in his superstitions.

Editorial

January 13, 2018

Property market revisions

WHEN the government announced in 2016 that rackets involving the misdeclaration of values in property transactions...
Updated January 13, 2018

Undemocratic poll

The electoral victory which brought Bizenjo closer to becoming the next CM of Balochistan was an undemocratic exercise.
January 13, 2018

Resurrecting the Ravi

THE Asian Development Bank has pledged technical assistance for developing a plan to clean the Ravi river in ...
Updated January 12, 2018

Monsters amongst us

Kasur is once again the scene of a depraved crime against a child.
January 12, 2018

Dangerous hormones

LAST week, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan directed the provincial health authorities to immediately ...
January 12, 2018

Journalist attacked

THE security climate for media and rights activists in Pakistan is rapidly deteriorating — and the state appears...