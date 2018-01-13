Man held over alleged sexual assault of 6-year-old boy in Karachi

Police on Saturday arrested a man from Karachi's Napier Road area for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor boy.

Napier SHO Azam Khan told Dawn that a widow filed a complaint stating that her six-year-old son had gone to buy eatables from a bakery in Lea Market where he was allegedly subjected to criminal assault.

Police arrested the suspect, who was an employee at the bakery, and registered a case under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The suspect was presented before a judicial magistrate who remanded him in police custody for two days for interrogation, the SHO said.

The SHO said a medical examination of the boy took place at Civil Hospital Karachi where doctors ruled out the possibility of any sexual assault. He added that police were investigating the case.

The latest incident comes days after widespread outrage and protest demonstrations erupted across the country against the rape and murder of 6-year-old Zainab Amin in Kasur, whose body was recovered from a trash heap in the city earlier this week.