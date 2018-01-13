Canada schoolgirl attacked over hijab
An 11-year-old girl was assaulted in Toronto on Friday by a man who twice tried to cut off her hijab with scissors and then fled, police said.
Khawlah Noman told reporters that she was walking to school with her younger brother when the man came at her with scissors.
“He tried cutting (off) my hijab two times,” she said.
“I felt really scared and confused. I didn't feel comfortable that people are doing this.”
Police described the assailant as an Asian male wearing a black hoodie and glasses. He was said to be about 20, nearly six feet tall and with a medium build.
Authorities are investigating the incident, which occurred at about 9am (1400 GMT) near the Pauline Johnson school in Toronto's east side, police spokeswoman Katrina Arrogante told AFP.
Constable Jenifferjit Sidhu told a press conference that Noman had turned and confronted her assailant, making loud noises to scare him off and then she ran away with her little brother in tow.
Afterward, according to Sidhu, the girl noticed a 12-inch cut from the bottom up on the back of her hijab.
She and her brother joined a group of other students also walking to school, for safety, but the siblings became separated from the group and from each other at an intersection crossing.
At that moment, less than 10 minutes after the first assault, the same man suddenly returned and allegedly tried again to cut off her hijab, before fleeing.
“This is a cowardly act of hatred. It does not represent who we are (as Canadians),” Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne said in a Twitter message.
“We must stand firm in our support of this young girl who was assaulted simply for wearing a hijab,” she said. The school serves nearly 300, kindergarten to grade six, students “of diverse cultural and socio-economic backgrounds,” according to the local school board.
Comments (23)
Please Assimilate into local culture.
Please learn to respect local culture and try to melt into it.
@RK I am Canadian and what makes Canada great is our diversity. We can dress and worship whoever we want. This is why you should keep your ideas to yourself and not try to change us. Thanks
It is commendable that the Canadian government permits diverse groups to lead their lives differently from each other. Hope the culprit will be caught and punished for his ghastly act against a child.
Sad incident
Trump effect every where
@RK Why ? Canada is all about diversity. Instead of blaming the girl condemn the incident and call for action against that racist person
It has nothing to do with local Canadian culture. You have freedom there, you can wear whatever you want no one will treat you like an alien. It is the 1st world not 3rd 4th world, where people look at you and say words against your getup. May be some Hippocrates did it.
Skin heads inspired people are living in every society. If it was so bad for her, she would leave Canada soon. But in Asian countries if you wear Hijab, people start look at you, how disgusting is she, no confidence, poor woman, what is she! etc etc. so in Asian society it is like this, but in Canadian society they dam care about it.
These people have patience. But if it happens in their society than because of Skin heads inspired people. Govt. of that country is responsible for those change and not citizen living in those countries.
I wonder why immigrants impose their culture abroad.
@Asif Mahmood Bro this is not culture.its religious freedom which is allowed under canadian charther of rights.Its hate crime and Canadian PM has condemned this act. Canada is a great diverse country and the authorities are takibg this attack very seriously.Plese listen to Pm speach about this.
Canadian diversity. Are u kidding me? How come minorities of black and brown skin are at the bottom of the net worth ladder and the top of the poverty ladder?
@Patience is the step towards success Writing long comment does not make you right! Your hate against Asia shows how open your own mind is! Please note that Asia and specially South Asia has most diverse people with 10 time more population and density staying together for centuries! In this case a person who is getting mentally torchered by dress of a person tried torchering with scissors! Think about it, why a society where any dress is OK, has turned into situation where hijab wearing is causing this? If you think torchering with scissors is skinhead than torchering with Hijab wearing would be described as?
What do you think will happen when a girl wearing miniskirt will roam in middle eastern country from where Hijab is imposed as religious duty! If following religeon is for your mind and soul why external representation is so important that it can torcher someone’s mind!
Note that I am a south Asian and for me any dress is OK..
@Hamza Have you heard the Old Saying? When You are in Rome You are Roman.
You can't change the society. You have to merge into it.
@asad Thanks to portray the reality. Outsiders don't understand that enforcing their culture on the name of free society and cultural diversity they are hurting their own growth and their acceptance into society.
Please please my brothers and sister assimilate with the local culture and ethics. they accepted you with open arms and do not behave like your native culture.
@Asif Mahmood Immigrants are not "imposing" their culture, which is extremely difficult to do in any case, they are encouraged to maintain their culture as long as it dies not break any local laws. If someone from Pakistan wants to wear a bikini, nobody has a problem with it; if someone wants to wear a hujab, nobody has a problem with it. While Canadian society is not Utopia, it does strive to provide an inclusive environment to its citizens and most of the time it succeeds in that endeavor.
Cultural diversity has failed in Europe where it was tried tried in the last century. Let’s not make the same mistake in Canada. Assimilate and ha e our own culture.
Law will take its course in Canada, unlike in other parts of the world. Let's not make a big deal about it. The guy must be a psycho, no one goes to the extent like he did. He could have attacked someone else for some other reason.
@RK Do you even know what you are saying RK?
Canadian society is known for its tolerance towards other cultures and religious values. People are free to observe their own values and cultures, of course, in a way that it does not affect others (your freedom stops where my nose begins). If someone does not like the way I (or you) look, then that is their problem.
This incident's culprit was an Asian man who must have done this because he thinks he has "liberal values" and the woman who wear hejab have conservative values. This is very common among Muslims living in Canada who, in the name of "Liberalism", themselves become quite narrow-minded.
@RK people should accept each others culture
Ontario's premier's following quote is worth taking notice:
“We must stand firm in our support of this young girl who was assaulted simply for wearing a hijab,”
@zakaria please don't impose your thoughts onto others.
Discrimination exists everywhere. But in Canada, if discrimination is detected, quick action is taken against the accused.