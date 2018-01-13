4 militants linked with high-profile terror cases killed in Karachi police 'encounter'
Karachi police on Saturday claimed to have killed four suspected militants who were involved in several high-profile terror cases and had ties with terrorist outfits Lashkar-i-Jhangvi (LJ) and the militant Islamic State (IS) during an 'encounter'.
Acting on a tip-off by intelligence agencies regarding the presence of some militant hideouts in Usman Khaskheli Goth on the outskirts of the metropolis, contingents of Malir police conducted a targeted raid.
Having sniffed the raid, the suspects resorted to firing and hurled a hand grenade, but could not hurt the police, whose retaliatory firing killed four suspects — according to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Rao Anwar.
The officer said the slain militants were affiliated with the banned LJ and IS.
Identifying one of the deceased as Molvi Ishaq, SSP Anwar said: “He was an important commander of LJ.”
Among the dead quartet was also a certain Nazar Ghuman, a former commander of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group led by slain Hakeemullah Mehsud.
“They were involved in the deadly attack on Karachi airport, PNS Mehran base and Imambargah Ali Raza at M.A. Jinnah Road," the SSP revealed. "They were also involved in several killings of police, Rangers and army personnel."
The police claimed to have recovered three TT pistols, one rifle and one motorbike from the militants' custody.
“Further investigation is underway,” said SSP Anwar.
The ‘encounter specialist’
Rao Anwar, called the ‘encounter specialist’ by some, is known for carrying out 'encounters' of controversial nature against outlaws and has claimed in the past to have killed militants belonging to various terrorist organisations and the then-Mohajir Qaumi Movement activists during his raids.
The majority of such cases remained unquestioned, apart from the few where the families of those shot dead moved the court.
Comments (14)
Here we go again - an 'encounter'.
Good job.
Extra Judicial kiling is not acceptable in a free Islamic democratic society of Pakistan. Every one is presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt in.due process of justice and law. The killing without following due procedure of law is doubtful and raises many questions about police performance. They are supposed to bring the accused before the proper legal forum for justice. Police is not empowered to stage an encounter by themselves and kill.those who were supposed to be in.their safe and custody till proper trial against alleged accused commences
If you look at history the United States perhaps went through more gang related activity than any other country - the Italian, the Irish, the Russian, the Ukranian, the Chinese, Vietnamese and so on all had vicious gangs here at one time paralyzing even cities like New York. Their FBI task forces eliminated them all one by one using racketeering laws.Pakistan must step up to the plate if it is to survive as a nation. As is Pakistan is being blacklisted by western nations one by one; unstopped that blacklisting will spread to other countries.
Are the killings by police ever investigated by an independent body or the word is accept the truth and whole truth? Are the police required to substantiate their claims and who decides that they claim are true?
Wish such efficiency was shown in Qasur
Keep it up hero Cop.
I think this police officer Rao is corrupt.
@Riaz Uddin I am sure had your near or dear one suffered at the hands of these animals then all this lecture would have not been there
Keep it up Rao Anwar ! You know how to deal with terrorists
Good job
Realky...they had two pistols and a rifle...dont believe this encounter.
I hope that the relevant police agencies will supply a comprehensive list and description of the militants, their weapons, and evidence of their activities in contravention of Pakistani laws. It is a matter of police credibility. Thank you.
@Riaz Uddin: I hope the families of these dead militants will help a lawful investigation into the killings --just for the record--to keep everyone involved honest. Of course there will be post-mortem medical evidence.