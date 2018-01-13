Police release new CCTV footage of 'person of interest' in Zainab rape, murder case
Punjab police on Saturday issued fresh footage of a person they suspect of involvement in the kidnapping, rape and murder of 6-year-old Zainab in Kasur.
Zainab had left her house in the Road Kot area for her maternal aunt’s a few minutes away for religious lessons on January 4. She is believed to have been abducted en route. On Jan 9, five days after she disappeared, labourers found her body from a trash pile.
In the new footage, a bearded man bearing a resemblance to her abductor can be seen walking through the street where Zainab's house is situated. The man is seen wearing a dark coloured cap, what seems to be grey shalwar kameez and a brown jacket.
Police have clarified that the man is only a 'person of interest' as of now.
Police say the new video will help them make headway in the case as it is clearer compared to the footage they had available earlier.
On Friday, police had confirmed that the results of DNA tests carried out in the case indicated the involvement of one culprit in at least seven similar cases that occurred in the district over the past year.
A source in the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) told Dawn that the agency had received samples collected by Kasur police from the crime scene.
The samples were processed at the PFSA’s DNA and Serology, section where experts confirmed that the suspect had been behind several similar crimes in the city.
The source explained that the agency had conducted tests of samples obtained from victims in seven similar cases from Kasur, and, according to available records, the results of these reports indicated the involvement of the same person.
Police authorities have been given the report of the DNA test in Zainab’s case, the source said.
The inspector general of Punjab police had earlier told reporters that the JIT constituted to probe the case had received the DNA test results and investigations were underway.
Comments (67)
As Punjab Forensic Science Agency had conducted tests of samples obtained from victims in seven similar cases from Kasur, and, according to them & available records, the results of these reports indicated the involvement of the same person. It means culprit Of Zainab involve in many same cases but still walking around freely. Punjab police unable to recovered him it really shameful.
Might help Punjob Police Cheif directly asks the culprit via Press Conference, to surrender to police voluntarily before he is caught or even worst, gets killed slong with his family alive by the angry mob of people.
That's real progress in real time using virtual technology. BRAVO JIT and the forensic experts of Punjab Police.
The face of suspect is quite clear in this video, police should have NADRA run a face recognition. All the governmanent institutions should help the police in catching the beast.
Such an evil man.
Tall man.. Quite easy to spot
I doubt this could be the man as his walking seems totally different
Why did the police release this footage? Will it not alert the culprit? Enabling him to change his appearance and habits? Is it a good idea to keep him abreast of all the evidence and the pace of investigation?
Or is this a pathetic attempt by incompetent Punjab Police to showcase to the public that they are making headway and are hard at work?
In my opinion all these leads and evidence should only be released once the culprit is caught! That is the practice in most other countries of the world!
I hope zainab gets the justice
That beard doesn't even look real. Theres a good chance the police are incompetent enough to be looking for bearded guys when the real culprit would already have shaved or taken fake beard off.
Incapable Punjab police!
No Solid Improvment in the case..
Does not seem like the person from earlier cctv footage. Seem like police might be protecting an influential criminal
Investigators should get finger prints from the body of Zenab and other victims and match with NADRA record. This could give clear evidence.
Is this video before her murder? If yes, then why they produced it now? Why after all bloodshed, media and civil society protests, social media outcry? Thats how our Punjab police works. First someone has to rapped, killed and after all out cry, they wake up and start working. Shame Punjab Police
Punjab Police is trying their best, lets not criticise, let them work on this case and all of us should assist them
@Aman sir please do not claim things. Video is available so you can help them by refining the images or helping them to find the person in this picture. I agree that he may have changed his appearance but his family and friends can very easily identify who he is? He has not come from MARS but unfortunately as a society we love to pin all the blame on authorities who are also from us. We know where problem is are we ready to accept this very basic fact that child abuse is rampart in our society and it is high time that we accept this problem educate our kids and work to bring our society back to some normal society? It is not our problem are we ready to come out from this mantra? In our society only those cases of abuse are reported where the person dies and then suddenly we become so much sensitive for few days and then forget all.
A man on the bike get off and runs in right direction and then suspect turns in the same direction
All those having any information about the child should share it with police and media. It might make the work of police easy to catch culprit.
In the last video, Zainab was going with a man without coat and cap. Suppose this is the person who abduct Zainab then where did he left hi coat and cap before appearing in the last video?
Wow...Hats off to the person who has shared CCTV footage. It just shows how important it is in this time to have CCTV coverage of streets to prevent or investigate Crime.
@Retired very good point. Tip offs make it impossible for anyone to catch the culprit.
@arif
if u r so satisfied with police work, i would advise u to relocate urself to kasur and try being casual in keeping eyes on ur kids.
release of video at this stage shows that police is still looking for clues. and this too after 11 previous incidents. they sure are a shameless bunch of bribe minting ppl
This guy and the guy in earlier video are totally different...
In any such case there are two types of evidences: physical like finger prints, positive sighting, DNA, marks on the body etc., and circumstantial, e.g., in this case, killer may have known victim's parents are away, the target child attended particular religious school at times known to him. In the case of a serial killer, which seems the case here, the pattern is a!so important. Father of a previous child victim of similar gruesome murder from the same area stated to a TV reporter that bodies of victims were found near their homes. This is also a clear pattern which indicates that the killer knows the area and residents well and most probably is from the same general area or has very close connection to it. Let us pray and hope the killer is caught soon.
Follow modern systems used everywhere in the world, picture, finger prints of everyone arrested and stored in a central data facility. It should be mandatory for every police station to have a working computer with access to the data center.
@Observer yes you are right. Seems like police might be protecting an influential person.
How old is this image and why are they acting on this information now? Too little too late.
in new suspect person footage doesn't feel any resemblance and find quite big difference between both footages , a person walking with zainab and new suspect with funny walk . but it is good effort from agencies that at least they are working on such a high pressure build up issue from all seven yards and this clue may be some sort of a relief valve for entire nation suffering on this burning issue and may help to solve this serial killer puzzle
@Farrukh Hussain commending a police that cant even extract footage from the DvR! Recording the screen via cell phone further degrading the quality. No wonder we arent safe!
This is not the Same man. Besides his tan colored coat he walks differently and is more wide than the man on the CCTV w her
The video clip shown above does not seem to be a CCTV footage. CCTV cameras are always fixed at one location. In this case the camera is continuously moving. Police is trying to hoodwink.
Few more days and the nation will move on with business as usual. Rapes will continue at truck stops. Public schools and wherever the kids are vulnerable. All those entities making noises have done nothing to address this problem
@citizen it's very difficult to recover suspect's prints since the body was found in the dumpster , which potentially might have damaged the prints.
Sherif brothers have been ruling Punjab for past 25 years , what the masses get so far are corruption , nepotism, sagging economy last but not least why was i ousted. Serial killer had already killed and rape minor girls those are known.Nation is helpless and hapless in the hand of corrupt politicans.
This is not the CCTV footage. As someone rightly said, cctv camera position is fixed here the camera is moving with person, and is changing angle as if it is shot on purpose using a hand held camera.
Also cctv footage will always show time stamp, date, camera number. . None is seen here.
Just compare with the first video to know what a real cctv footage really looks like.
Really shocking this is being released as a cctv footage.
@Ali Ahmed
Seven previous cases involved. What was Punjab police doing to trace this evil for so long. Do they forget once he had committed and sodomized the children.
Pity on PP
Just one more observation. In the first video, zainab is seen going very easily with the man, May be even talking to him as they once seen to be exchanging glance while walking. Does it mean she knew the man and he is someone known to the family? A rapist under disguise?
@Nomi Goraya at last some one who recognize the real problem. Suppressing natural urges may be the real cause. More freedom and avenues to mingle for the grown up will share the children.
he's checking surrounding like a thief... his action looks suspicious... and he's hiding face probably wearing fake beard..
@Retired that's how do is in usa and Canada .
CCTV camera is moving and following a person. It's not typical for a CCTV. Do you guys think this is not a legit footage?
@Nomi Goraya yes, such cases do happen. But if a locality is afflicted badly and signatures of such morally deviant behaviors with a long chain of history spreading over several years exist in a relatively small area, serious questions do arise about (in)sensitivity to the level of callousness of authorities, including police. As for education, what fraction of budgets are 'actually' spent by authorities in this important discipline as compared with those on roads, bridges, multicolored trains, etc.? Until and unless priorities of merit based governance dire ted at welfare, well being, safety and security of the general public are not set right by, conditions cannot and will not change for better.
The person holding the girl’s hand in previous foorage was wearing an upper/jacket with a zipper in front and this guy is wearing a coat. This might be a gang people who are involved in abducting might not be the ones raping so dna might be of a different person than the person on cctv footage.
Surely family and friends would know the person from his dress code! About time some one broke the rank and identified the culprit.
@Abbas kd yes... I like ur comment
When our leaders are focused on mega projects to get kickbacks the safety and welfare of the public in not a priority. Zainab is one of many victims in a year. The nation will forget Zainab in a few days
Looks like the video was taken an hour before she left the house but we don't know the exact distance of this from her house.
time for everybody to share inputs with police...
These cheap CCTV Systems are of no use. Please install cameras with high resolution so that we can actually recognise the people and things they have recorded. Otherwise it's just useless.
36 hours are over.
The problem with a normal citizen is that even if someone recognizes the suspect, they will be too afraid to raise the flag fearing their own safety. Steps should be taken to encourage the public by assuring their safety. The video image is very clear and it is unlikely someone who knows that person cannot recognize.
Police shouldn’t air video because it make give a tip to the murderer that he’s being tracked.
so if the culprit is same in 7 other cases, cant police release clear cctv footage from other cases to confrm he is the same person???
Shame on the government and the police who have been claiming for four days that in hours we will get the person. Celebrities have been saying that we would do education reforms.
It appears the murderer did not have a vehicle and may have dumped her body on foot. So first check all the nearby houses around the trash pile and see if some forensic evidence can still be found, esp from the houses occupied by bachelors.
Why is this CCTV camera shaking so much ?
@Observer True, in the earlier footage the suspect appears to be skinny!
@Farrukh Hussain BRAVO for what just doing the routine job!
Where has all the money gone for safe city cameras? Low resolution cameras without facial recognition technology are just waste of money! Punjab CM is very good at promoting himself via photo-Ops; one man show; no development of institutions to serve people; four decades in power and yet the condition of the people has not changed a bit! Shame on Shariffs!
Okay, I saw the previous video and this new CCTV. Regarding the man in black cap and brown jacket: 1. They way he walks is different from the way the suspect was walking holding Zainab's hand. 2. He has a heavier body shape than the suspect in the first video with Zainab. 3. He has a much thicker bear compared to the sketch and first CCTV footage. 4. I think the suspect appears at around 0:21, he is wearing a dark shalwar kamiz and a light sweater/jumper. His body type matches the suspect. I think the police want to meet the man wearing the brown jacket to see if he recognized the main suspect in the light colored sweater. 5. Also note where the shalwar is above of under the ankles in the two footage videos.
Lets hope they find the suspect. Dawn plz post this message. It might help the case and people understand.
@Abbas kd If asking criminals to surrender had worked, the country would not need courts and police.
@Ali Ahmed Fully agree with your comments. The laxity and indifference of local police to the plight and misery of the common people who have been living in constant state of fear and helplessness, and agony and mental torture of those families who lost their minors to this barbaric acts of a paedophile roaming free after committing more than eight heinous crimes, is totally unacceptable in view available forensic laboratory report. The culprit who is a mentally sick and a psychopath, must have felt encouraged by the aforementioned and went on committing this revolting and utterly cruel act on the children of this poor community at will and time of his choosing, without any fear of being imprehended. With bursting of a case of child pornography in 2015 , and virtually a blackout on its outcome to those involved, also played a role. In essence, it apparent that a serious issue is out there and threatening the children of extreme abuse and death with no excuse to prolong it
When police have found the picture on CCTV, cannot they check NADRA records to find the culprit? what is the use of NADRA RECORDS? It seems they (elite) are trying to save some one dear to them. DPO should be put on line to get the truth behind the incidence or he may be part of this incidence. SHO must be held for lethargy.
This seems like a desperate attempt by the police to find the culprit... I bet they have no clue who it is...
What I want to know has the police cross examined the dna against all the available dna records in Kasur? Even if they can’t find the culprit like this if they can find someone with a similar dna (i.e a relative of the culprit) it may help investigators narrow down the suspects...
@Nomi Goraya ...changes need to be made in society, the police and justice system...but right now the need of the hour is to catch this culprit as soon as possible
The height nor the the style of walk matches the culprit if observed carefully. I'm surprised at the fact that cctv is still lagging behind despite numerous incidents in the same area. I really hope the police wakes up and the system improves.